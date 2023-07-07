Ranking the Best College Football Playoff-Era Programs: Alabama Leads the SEC-Heavy List

Alabama remains the king of the College Football Playoff era.

Will that change if the field of participants expands to 12 teams in 2023? Georgia has won back-to-back national championships, and more teams means more opportunities for several national champions. That said, the Crimson Tide was the most consistent program in the four-team era.

Alabama has won three national championships since 2014 as part of an era that has been top-heavy. Only five schools have won national championships in the past nine years. All those programs have made it.

Sporting News ranked the top 12 programs of the CFP era. Here are the schools likely to be the regulars in the 12-team playoffs, and the list. We used a formula that rates programs in eight categories. Here are the metrics we used to determine those programs:

National Championship: 10 points

10 points Appearance in the CFP Championship: 5 points

5 points GVB appearance: 5 points

5 points Appearance on New Year’s Day Six: 2 points

2 points Win Rate: (16-1 poll style)

(16-1 poll style) Consensus all Americans: 16-1 poll style

16-1 poll style NFL Draft Picks: 16-1 poll style

16-1 poll style Heisman Trophy winners: 1 point

That’s a straight forward method that gets to the point. As college fans might expect, two-thirds of the list is Big Ten and SEC schools (excluding Oklahoma, which joins the SEC in 2024), an indication of what’s to come when the 12-team playoff begins. The list of 12 teams could also be divided into three groups, as shown by the gaps in the points difference. Who are the dozens of schools that have dominated the GVB era? A closer look:

Top 12 programs from the GVB era

1.Alabama

Total score:162

all time low: Nick Saban led the Crimson Tide to three national championships since 2014. Alabama has advanced to the CFP seven times and they were the first team to finish in the final standings last year. Additionally, the Crimson Tide is 115-12, a .906 win percentage. No other program has won more than 90% of their games in that stretch. Alabama has also produced the most Consensus All-Americans and NFL Draft picks in this time frame. Georgia may be on top now, but the Crimson Tide has been doing so since the BCS era.

2. Clemson

Total score: 120.5

all time low: Clemson’s place on this list is hard to argue with. The Tigers have multiple national championship titles and reached the CFP six times. That includes four appearances in the CFP Championship, resulting in a 2-2 record. Detractors might say it was built on an ACC schedule, but the Tigers have produced nine Consensus All-Americans and 49 NFL Draft picks. Dabo Swinney has built a program that has seen so much success that the past two seasons, which produced a 21-6 record and an ACC championship, have been mocked for the Tigers’ failure to reach CFP.

3. State of Ohio

Total score: 108

all time low: Ohio State is the only program to achieve sixth New Year’s Day or CFP in all nine seasons since 2014. The Buckeyes scored in every category except the Heisman Trophy winner, and they are second behind Alabama in winning percentage, All-Americans, and NFL Draft picks since 2014. Ohio State is 3-4 in CFP- games. Ryan Day is 1-3 in the CFP, but the losses are to Clemson, Alabama and Georgia. The semi-final losses to the Tigers and Bulldogs totaled seven points. The Buckeyes are always in the hunt for the national championship, and it will continue as the field expands.

4. Georgia

Total score: 98.5

all time low: The Bulldogs’ score on this list is up 27.5 points from last year. Another jump like that would push them to the top. They have progressed into the top four of the CFP era with back-to-back National Championships under Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs were 3-1 against Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State the past two seasons. The Bulldogs have had just one season with more than three losses, and that was Smart’s first year in 2016. Georgia has also shot to third in NFL Drafts picks with 62 runs, helped by 25 picks in the last two drafts.

5.Oklahoma

Total score: 59.5

all time low: After Georgia, there is a sharp drop in points total until you get to the Sooners, who have reached the CFP four times under Bob Stoops and Lincoln Riley while dominating the Big 12. Oklahoma is 0-4 in those CFP semifinals, which they lost by an average of 18 points per game. The Sooners dropped to fifth in overall winning percentage since 2014 after a 5–7 season under first-year coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma is trying to break the national championship drought that dates back to 2000, and this is the program’s last season in the Big 12 before its move to the SEC.

6. LSU

Total score: 56.5

all time low: LSU and Alabama are the two programs to have scored at least one point in each category on this list. The Tigers are on the same tally as last season, and Brian Kelly led LSU back to 10 wins in 2022. Without a two-year blip under Ed Orgeron from 2020-21, that amounted to an 11-12 record after the National Championships of 2019, LSU would be in the top five on this list. The Tigers have produced the fourth most NFL Draft picks. Kelly will be able to win with that talent for years to come.

7.Michigan

Total score: 48.5

all time low: Jim Harbaugh finally made his breakthrough over the past two seasons with a pair of Big Ten Championship and CFP appearances. Michigan is 0-4 in the CFP or New Year’s Day six, which is the next hurdle for the program. Keep in mind Harbaugh inherited a program that went 5-7 under Brady Hoke in 2014, a time when Michigan was nowhere near a top-10 program. Harbaugh has gradually increased production of All-Americans (tied for third with nine) and NFL Draft picks (sixth with 56). Back-to-back wins against Ohio State have also provided a psychological boost, but now the Wolverines must take more steps to break a national championship drought stretching back to 1997.

8. Our Lady

Total score: 45.5

all time low: Notre Dame ranks in the top 10 based on multiple CFP appearances and six seasons of double-digit wins. The Irish did finish 4-8 in 2016, but they are 63-13 in the last six seasons. The only schools with better grades are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson. The Irish have slipped out of the top 10 NFL Draft picks since 2014 and Marcus Freeman led the team to nine wins in 2022. Notre Dame marks the end of the second tier of schools on this list. There is one more drop before we reach No. 9.

9.Oregon

Total score: 21

all time low: The Ducks are part of the third tier on this list and the only Pac-12 team. More than half of their points come from the 2014 season, which saw Oregon reach its first CFP championship game and Marcus Mariota won the Heisman Trophy. The Ducks have the second-best Pac-12 record since 2014, half a game behind Utah, who have won the last two Pac-12 championships. That’s the rivalry that will continue as USC and UCLA exit the conference, and it’s up to sophomore Dan Lanning to maintain the Ducks’ status as a top-10 program.

10. Wisconsin

Total score: 18.5

all time low: Luke Fickell takes over at Wisconsin, a program that has slipped with a 20-13 record for the past three seasons. The Badgers still hold the ninth-best record since 2014, and they hold the best record of Power 5 schools not reaching the CFP. Wisconsin has reached New Year’s Day six three times and produced six consensus All-Americans. The Badgers are 0-4 in the Big Ten championship game since 2014. Fickell’s challenge will be to push the program back into the conversation with Ohio State and Michigan.

11. Florida

Total score: 18

all time low: Florida is the only team on this list that was not in the top 16 in terms of winning percentage. The Gators have three New Year’s Day six appearances and have advanced to the SEC championship game three times. The Gators have also produced the fifth most NFL Draft picks in the CFP era. The problem is that Billy Napier is the fourth different head coach in that stretch, and that inconsistency against Georgia (4-5 since 2014), LSU (2-7), and Alabama (0-5) still resonates.

12. Penn state

Total score: 17

all time low: The Nittany Lions have made four New Year’s Day six appearances; the most of any school that did not participate in the College Football Playoff. James Franklin is 3-1 in those games, and Penn State has the ninth most NFL Draft picks in that stretch. There have been ups and downs. Four seasons have resulted in 11 or more wins and four seasons have resulted in five or more losses. Expectations for Penn State in 2023 are higher than ever. Will the Nittany Lions finally break through and make it to the CFP?

