Murray vs Tsitsipas live stream: how to watch Wimbledon 2023 tennis online for free today

Andy Murray faces a tough challenge to keep his Wimbledon hopes alive when he meets Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Tournament. The Briton made it through the first round smoothly, but faces a huge leap in quality as he takes on Center Court as fifth seed today.

Wimbledon is broadcast free in some countries. But don’t worry if you’re on vacation while it’s on – because you can watch Murray vs Tsitsipas live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Murray vs Tsitsipas live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Thursday (July 6)

► Time: 11:45am ET / 8:45am PT / 4:45pm BST / 2:45am AEDT (Fri)

► FREE LIVE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (UK)

► US – ESPN via SlingTV

► Look everywhere — Attempt ExpressVPN 100% Risk Free

Ten years after his first win at Wimbledon, Murray has shown incredible struggles in recent years after receiving a metal cap in his hip in 2019. The former world number one was almost forced to retire from the sport four years ago due to injury, but he has worked his way up the rankings and is starting to show signs of the form that helped him reach 11 Grand Slam finals, of which he won three.

The 36-year-old defeated compatriot Ryan Peniston 6-3 6-0 6-1 in the first round on Tuesday and has had plenty of time to recover as Tsitsipas came through a five-set epic against Dominic Thiem that ended late. on Wednesday evening. The 24-year-old is no stranger to going deep in Slam tournaments, having reached the 2021 French Open final and the Australian Open final earlier this year.

However, Tsitsipas has struggled to find his best form on the grass courts of SW19, never getting past the fourth round. He also knows that he will receive little support from a crowd that will continue to roar Murray. “Centre Court is almost his living room so I don’t expect anyone to support me,” he joked after his 3-6 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (10-8) victory over Thiem.

The pair have only met twice before, with Tsitsipas going through a fiery encounter at the US Open when Murray accused him of cheating for taking a lengthy eight-minute toilet break before the fifth set. The Scot then got his revenge a year later when he took a straight sets victory on grass courts in Stuttgart.

Fans can expect high-quality tennis and plenty of long baseline rallies in a must-see tennis match. Catch this epic Wimbledon clash by tuning into a free Murray vs Tsitsipas live stream. Scroll down for details, daily schedule and seeds.

FREE Murray vs Tsitsipas live streams

Watch Murray vs Tsitsipas live streaming for FREE in 2023

If you’re looking to cheer on Homer favorite Andy Murray and you’re lucky enough to live in the UK, you can look forward to a FREE Murray vs Tsitsipas live stream in 2023.

That’s because the free BBC and BBC iPlayer has the rights to the action and will be doing wall-to-wall coverage of Wimbledon 2023.

But what if you’re in the UK most of the time but aren’t home for a particular Wimbledon live stream? Maybe you are on vacation and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you can normally watch TV for free at home?

Don’t worry – you can watch it through a VPN instead. We’ll show you how to do that below.

Murray vs Tsitsipas live streams around the world

How to watch Murray vs Tsitsipas live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it seem like you’re browsing the web from your home country rather than the country you’re in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for from anywhere in the world. Or at least anywhere with an internet connection.

For example, a Brit currently in the US can watch Wimbledon – including the Murray vs Tsitsipas live stream – on BBC iPlayereven though they are not in the UK

They are completely legal, cheap and easy to use. We’ve tested many of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It’s fast, works on tons of devices, and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly easy.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we said, ExpressVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you want to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you’re in the US and want to watch a UK service, select UK from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Go to BBC iPlayer and watch the Murray vs Tsitsipas live stream.

How to watch Murray vs Tsitsipas live streams in USA

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the US will want it ESPN to watch Wimbledon’s live streams, including today’s second round match between two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The cable service will have expanded coverage of the All England Lawn Tennis Club on ESPN, ESPN2 and the streaming service ESPN Plus, while ABC will also broadcast some live games. In total there are 1500 hours of action on all 18 courses, plus highlights and more.

ESPN is available through most cable packages, as well as some of the top cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 a month and comes with over 30 channels, including ESPN. Besides, now Sling offers new subscribers a $25 discount for the first month.

tennis channel is available on both Sling TV (with the Sport Extra add-on) and Fubo.

Fubo costs $75 a month for 166 channels and includes ESPN and the Tennis Channel. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

If you’re already using those services but you’re not currently in the US, you can watch Wimbledon live streams with a VPN like ExpressVPN. And if you can’t get it up and running for any reason, don’t forget that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN.

How to watch Murray vs Tsitsipas live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

British tennis enthusiasts also have a number of options for watching Wimbledon 2023 live streams. For starters, the entire tournament – ​​including Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – will be broadcast for FREE BBC And BBC iPlayer.

There is extensive coverage every day of the tournament, with presenter Sue Barker ably supported by Tim Henman, John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Pat Cash and other former stars.

BBC One, BBC To and BBC iPlayer have live tournament action every day from 11am BST, plus there are up to 18 courses to choose from on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sports website.

As well as being broadcast on the BBC, Wimbledon highlights are broadcast every night Discovery plus And Eurosport. Both the BBC and Discovery Plus/Eurosport will show the men’s and women’s finals.

On vacation this week or next week? To apply for ExpressVPN or any other VPN service and you can use the services you already subscribed to.

How to watch Murray vs Tsitsipas live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can get all the action at Wimbledon TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If they’ve cut the cord, they can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) per day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home at the moment? Usage ExpressVPN or any other VPN service to trick your device into thinking you are still in Canada.

How to watch Murray vs Tsitsipas live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch Wimbledon 2023 live streams Channel Ninemeaning the big games like Murray vs Tsitsipas will also be broadcast on the on-demand service 9Now.

That’s great news wherever you are, as 9Now is available for free if it has an Australian postcode. Aussies who are not currently in the country just need to sign up with a VPN like ExpressVPN to watch all the action as if they were back home.

However, 9Now doesn’t have every game – so to watch everything, ad-free and in up to 4K resolution, you’ll need a subscription to City Sports.

Stan costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). a Try it for free for 30 days gives you a taste of the platform – and the good news is that the Sports add-on also has a 7-day FREE trial.

2023 Wimbledon Schedule

Men’s and Women’s Singles Schedule

Round Two — July 5-6

Third Round — July 7-8

Fourth Round — July 9-10

Quarterfinals — July 11-12

Women’s Semifinal — July 13

Men’s Semifinals – July 14

Women’s Final — July 15

Men’s Final – July 16

2023 Wimbledon Seeds

2023 Wimbledon Men’s Seeds

Carlos Alcaraz Novak Djokovic Daniel Medvedev Kasper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger rune Andrew Roelev Jannick Sinner

2023 Wimbledon Women’s Seeds

Every Swiatek Ariana Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Jessica Pegula Carolina Garcia Our Jabour Coco Gauff Maria Sakkari