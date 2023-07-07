Riley Heidt demonstrates the value of not trading – Minnesota Wild

If you’re wondering why the Minnesota Wild didn’t trade during last week’s NHL Draft, the answer is simple: no one could. Not only were there zero trades in the first round, but there were only three total trades in the draft. Teams absolutely tried to move up the board and failed.

The Nashville Predators couldn’t parry one of the world’s best goalkeepers in Yaroslav Askarov, presumably with at least another pick in the first round, to jump into the top-10. Nobody went up.

There was a call for the Wild to move up in a deep 2023 Draft to grab one of the top prospects in the middle. A move into the Top-10 to grab the likes of Leo Carlsson, Adam Fantilli, Will Smith, Nate Danielson or Dalibor Dvorsky was clearly never happening. But Brayden Yager, Sam Honzek and Oliver Moore were picked in their mid to late teens, and it seems like it should have been possible for Minnesota to get a hold of one of those guys.

Such a move would probably have required one or both picks from the second round to climb the board. And as much as fans loved Yager, Honzek, or Moore, the State of Hockey should be relieved they didn’t move up. Why? Because without Pick 64, their second pick in the second round, they would never have drafted Riley Heidt.

They probably shouldn’t have been able to draft Heidt anyway, not on Day 2. According to Hockey prospecting, which projects prospects based on their production, he was one of 17 players in this draft class who had a greater than 40% chance of becoming a star player. He was the penultimate of those 17 to go off the board, with only cement footed Koehn Ziemmer falling further.

The design becomes the most optimistic time for prospect evaluations, and the word “steal” is often used. But Heidt could honestly earn the title. Heidt’s 1.43 points per game in the WHL easily surpasses the draft year pace of Mathew Barzal (1.30), Point (1.26), Brayden Schenn (1.26) and Dylan Cozens (1.24), all of whom are top- became six NHL forwards. It is a stone’s throw from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the first overall pick of 2011 (1.54).

It is not only the statistics that impress Heidt, but also the skills. Elite Prospects called him “one of the rare triple threat goalscorers in this draft, a player who can beat you with his hands, shot and passing in equal measure.” Those well-rounded skills and a surprising amount of Bill Guerin/Dean Evason jam earned Heidt a comparison to an “Angry Nick Schmaltz” from Elite prospects.

Heidt may have no more than average speed, but it’s not just straight line skating that plays fast. His brain and quick passing keep things moving. Per FC hockey Draft Guide: “Heidt excels at dictating pace, showing his elite vision and ability to thread passes through tight windows. He has a great understanding of how much power to put on his passes, allowing the receiver to hit the puck with ease bring in.”

The public atmosphere was clearly higher on Heidt than NHL scouts. Still, Heidt had no business dropping to Pick 64. ranked 32nd in this year’s class. That’s late first/early second round territory. So why would he fall?

His power play production might have scared teams off a touch. It’s not bad by any means to score 44 power play points, but if 45% of your total comes on the man advantage, that might not be as translatable as an equally strong production.

On the other hand, Heidt is now in an organization that excelled at equal strength and struggled with the power game. We’re talking about a team so thin with power play talent it likes to Freddie Gaudreau, Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman and Sam Steel all spent a lot of time on the man advantage. If Heidt ends up with more power play utility than 5-on-5, well, a power play goal counts the same as an equally strong goal, right?

And this injection of skill never happens if the Wild manages to trade in the draft. As disappointing as it may have been to make a splash at the time, it could pay off brilliantly later on.

Put it this way: who would you rather have today? Moore, or 21st overall Charlie Stramel plus Heidt? Let go of the attachment that my Hockey Wilderness colleagues must have Moore from Mounds View, and the answer is pretty simple: you want two chances to get a center over one. Especially if, statistically speaking, Moore and Heidt are a wash when it comes to becoming a star player, according to Hockey Prospecting.

Their production over the past two years puts them in a similar category of prospects. Strong, but not an elite production, with a big jump from their draft-minus-1 to draft year. Eric Staal, Brayden Point, Tim Stutzle and Nicklas Backstrom were star players who looked like this when called up.

You can argue with the relative value of the prospects, based on their skills. There’s a reason why Moore went on the first lap and Heidt almost dropped to third. Moore has elite skating and speed, with well-rounded but not elite skills. Heidt’s strengths lie in his brain, puck handling and vision, with skating that is fine. Either can be an impact player, or they can’t fulfill their potential, and no one would be particularly surprised.

You could say the tiebreaker between the two is that Moore’s skating allows him to quickly check forward no matter what. That’s probably true, but the Wilds also have that player in Stramel. In fact, Stramel’s combination of size and skates might make him a better fit for the role than Moore’s skates.

In the end, I’d be just as comfortable choosing Heidt to blow up as a major producer as I was for Moore. And two first-round caliber prospects are better than one. Sitting on Picks 21, 53 (where the Wild selected Rasmus Kumpulainen), and 64 may or may not work in the long run. Nevertheless, it cannot be denied that it is an added value for this organization to bring in Heidt.