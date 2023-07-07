Penn State Women’s Soccer Announces Schedule for 30th Season Programs

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State women’s soccer head coach Eric Dambach announced the team’s schedule for the 30th season in program history Thursday afternoon. The Nittany Lions will open the 2023 campaign at home to defending national runner-up North Carolina at Jeffrey Field and will challenge eight opponents who entered the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

“I am extremely excited to announce our schedule for the 30th season of Penn State Women’s Soccer,” said Dambach. “This program is steeped in history and tradition, and our schedule for the year ahead offers us multiple opportunities to build on a rich past while laying the foundations for our future. This team is eager to get out and about and going to compete against some of the best programs in the country, and I can’t wait to see what we all achieve in 2023.”

The reigning Big Ten Tournament champion Nittany Lions ushers in the program’s 30th varsity season against the defending national runner-up North Carolina Tar Heels in a Jeffrey Field kick at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 17. PSU’s season opening weekend continues on Sunday, August 20, as the Nittany Lions host the NCAA Division II National Runner-Up West Chester Golden Rams in a game at 1 p.m. The Blue & White then headed out for the first time in 2023 to challenge border rival West Virginia on Thursday, August 24 at 5 p.m.

Penn State returns to the friendly confines of Jeffrey Field on Sunday, August 27, when the Blue & White kick off a five-game homestand against the TCU Horned Frogs with a 1:00 p.m. start, followed by a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the UCF Knights on Thursday, August 31. The Nittany Lions round out the seven-game non-conference calendar against Monmouth (Sunday, September 3 at 1 p.m.) and Princeton (Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m.).

The 20-time B1G regular season champion Nittany Lions opens league play at home on Friday, September 15, welcoming Maryland to Happy Valley. Penn State heads off in conference competition for the first time and the first time in nearly a month to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday, September 21. PSU makes a quick pit stop at Jeffrey Field to wrestle with the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, September 24, before heading back out to visit the Great Lakes state of Michigan. Penn State will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, September 28 in Ann Arbor before taking on the defending B1G regular season champion Michigan State Spartans at center on Sunday, October 1 in East Lansing.

Penn State’s second half of Big Ten action begins with a game on Sunday, October 8 against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions hit the road once more in conference play on Thursday, October 12 and Sunday, October 15, as PSU travels to Purdue and Northwestern, respectively. In the final week of league play, Indiana visits Happy Valley on Thursday, October 19, before Wisconsin arrives in Central Pennsylvania on Decision Sunday, October 22.

Postseason competition will begin shortly thereafter with a quartet of Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal games over the weekend of October 26-29 at the higher-ranking team’s venue on campus. The semi-finals and championship game of the B1G tournament will be played on Thursday, November 2 and Sunday, November 5, respectively, at a championship venue to be determined.

The NCAA Tournament kicks off the weekend of November 10-12, with 32 first-round games scheduled for higher-ranking teams’ campus venues. The second and third round matches will take place on November 17 and 19, respectively, followed by the four national quarterfinals on November 24 and 25, all at campus locations. The Women’s College Cup returns to Cary, North Carolina, and WakeMed Soccer Park with National Semifinals on Friday, December 1, followed by the National Championship Game on Monday, December 4.

Before the regular season kicks off, Penn State also hosts a few exhibition games at home in University Park. On Wednesday, August 9, the Blue & White take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks before taking on perennial Big East powerhouse Georgetown Hoyas on Saturday, August 12. Both exhibition games are scheduled for a 6:00 pm start time at Jeffrey Field.

Penn State will play a 17-game schedule in the 2023 season, with 11 of those 17 games at home in Happy Valley. Eleven home games tie for the most regular season games played at Jeffrey Field in program history alongside the 1997, 2014, and 2018 squads. In addition to North Carolina, PSU competes with a pair of teams that have reached the third round of NCAA competition in Northwestern and TCU have reached. Michigan State, Ohio State, UCF and West Virginia each advanced to the second round of the tournament, with Rutgers rounding out the eight Nittany Lion challengers who made it to the field of 64 last season.

The Blue & White return to the field after a 15-5-3 overall campaign in 2022 that saw the program reach the 500-win mark and secure its ninth Big Ten Tournament Championship. The Nittany Lions will be led by fifth-year midfielders Cory Dyke And Kate Wiesner next to graduate goalkeeper Katherine Ashman . Penn State signed a trio of transfers in the past month, including the nation’s defending champion in Rebecca Cooke, an All-B1G midfielder in Rowan Lapi and a four-year veteran center back in Michela Agresti.

FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS

For more information on Penn State women’s soccer, visit GoPSUSports.com. Fans can keep up with the Nittany Lion women’s soccer team on Facebook at /PSUWomensSoccer and on Twitter and Instagram @PennStateWSOC.

The 30th season of Penn State women’s football is presented by the Smeal College of Business.