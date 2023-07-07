Arizona State hockey will participate in National Collegiate Hockey Conference in 2024-25

The Arizona State hockey team competes in the National College Hockey Conference beginning with the 2024-25 season. Five of the last seven national champions have been members of the NCHC, including Denver in 2022. (File photo by Travis Whittaker/Cronkite News)

PHOENIX Mullet Arena became the new home for the Arizona State hockey team last season. Now, less than a year later, the program is participating in a conference for the first time in school history.

ASU participates in the National College Hockey Conference (NCHC) beginning in the 2024-2025 season. The NCHC Board unanimously approved ASU’s admission to the conference by a vote of 8-0. The Sun Devils pay a $500,000 entry fee over three years to join the NCHC, which has produced five of the last seven national champions.

“Of course you want elite competition, but you want to make sure a conference is academically strong and driven,” said Ray Anderson, Arizona State vice president for university athletics. “But we also wanted to make sure that the level of competition also played into their schedule. And so the geography, proximity and those other things just made the most sense to us. And then you honestly want a conference that wants you just as much, and was very honest and transparent about it.”

ASU was a club team until 2014 when it jumped to Division I. Since its inaugural season in 2015-16, the Sun Devils were an independent team playing a schedule consisting of teams from different conferences. Competing as an independent team presents challenges, including scheduling and the inability to participate in certain tournaments.

ASU played as many as 39 non-conference games each season. Last season alone, the team traveled as far east as Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and as far west as Fairbanks, Alaska, to face the competition.

By comparison, NCHC members played 24 conference games against each other last season. More than half of the games for each team were played against a conference foe.

For ASU, participating in the conference will more easily complete the schedule against non-conference foes, create rivalries and make a national championship berth less challenging than the previous three years.

This is all about our student-athletes and the experience they’re getting now, said ASU hockey coach Greg Powers. You’re always in contention when you’re in a league and that’s what we’re most excited about. We are very happy that our student-athletes will experience that. We wouldn’t be here without all the players who believe this day could happen.

The ASU hockey program leveraged a strong 2018-2019 season with games against three Big 10 programs to qualify for its first national tournament. The Sun Devils ended up losing to 2023 National Champion Quinnipiac in the NCAA Regionals that season, but the performance put the team on the map.

This is a monumental day for our program and for the growth of college hockey, this is just as monumental, Powers said. It’s the right time for Arizona State hockey to join a league and it seems like the right time for the NCHC to expand and include us in their league. We are so excited and honored to be part of such a prestigious competition.

The talent increase for Tempe is a combined effort of donors, ASU athletic administration, and ASU President Michael Crow. With Crow’s support, Mullet Arena was built at Tempe, a 5,000-seat arena that is now the home of ASU hockey. It was a significant upgrade compared to Oceanside Arena, which held less than a thousand fans.

Unveiled last October, Mullett Arena also serves as the current home of the Arizona Coyotes. The arena, which cost $134 million to build, gave the program much-needed upgrades and was a part of helping ASU gain unanimous approval to join the NCHC.

The State of Arizona has continually raised its standards and demonstrated their commitment to the same type of college hockey with the opening of Mullet Arena last fall, said NCHC Commissioner Heather Weems. Another box was ticked and the conversation between the NCHC and the issue grew more serious as we collectively discussed membership options.

ASU’s first season was up and down in Mullett, finishing 18-21 on the year. The team’s success was highlighted by the program’s best 14 home wins, including an overtime victory over No. 2 ranked Minnesota on November 26.

ASU played all but three teams in the NCHC last season, including No. 1 Denver, No. 5 Minnesota Duluth and No. 6 North Dakota. The Sun Devils went 1-4 in such games and two of the losses were by a single goal.

“On behalf of the entire NCHC Board, I am thrilled to welcome Arizona State University to the elite conference in college hockey,” said NCHC Board Chair and University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost. “ASU’s commitment to excellence on the ice, in the classroom and in the lives of student-athletes reflects the ideals of the NCHC, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them as our newest member.”