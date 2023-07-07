Klecker earns a spot on Team USA at USATF Championships





EUGENE, Ore. University of Colorado alumnus Joe Klecker ran for Team USA on Thursday for the upcoming World Championships in Athletics. Klecker was one of 10 athletes with ties to Colorado to compete in the opening day of the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships at historic Hayward Field. Alums Sage Hurta-Klecker, Emma Cobrun, Madie Boreman and Dani Jones each came from their respective first round races. Klecker had to wait all day for the men’s 10K, which didn’t start until 9:30 PM MT. He finished close to Woody Kincaid (28:23.01) with a time of 28:24.50. Klecker dropped to ninth in the 4,800 meters and only made a big move when he jumped to fifth with 2,000 meters to go. He ran the final two 400-meter splits in less than 60 seconds, including a final lap of 56.88. Hurta-Klecker was the first Buff to advance on the day, with a time of 2:01.48 in the 800m. She placed second in her heat after the first 400 meters and finished the second half of the race in 1:00.79 to win her heat. She automatically qualified for the semifinals by winning the heat and finished 11th overall. Coburn and Boreman placed first and fifth in the steeplechase to advance to Saturday’s final. The field did not come close to Coburn’s best time of 9:07.93. Instead, Coburn was able to navigate the field by opening the first lap in 10th and maneuvering into first place on the penultimate lap, finishing in 9:36.69. Boreman took a different strategy in the race opening and ran in the top five for the first five laps. She dropped back to sixth with two laps to go, but regained her position on the last lap to finish in 9:42.07. Jones finished third in the final moto and twelfth overall in the 1,500 meters, qualifying for Saturday’s final. She improved on each of her splits and finished with a 45.73 split in the last 300 meters. Avery McMullen opened the afternoon for CU in the heptathlon. She is 14th overall after four events. Her best event of the day was the 200 meters, where she finished 10th (24.66). Buffs that participated but did not progress were James Millholen who finished 21st in the 400 meters (46.68) and India Johnson (34:58.50) and Mackenzie Caldwell (35:07.09), who finished 17th and 18th respectively in the women’s 10K. Friday continues with the heptathlon, starting with the long jump at 12:45 a.m. MT. Glynn Abbey comes into action in the 400 meters hurdles (5.39 pm). Portions of the encounter will be broadcast on CNBC and Peacock, with streaming available on USATF.TV.

