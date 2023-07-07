Pakistan: 8 Children Killed In Landslide While Playing Cricket – News





Nearly 15 of them had set up a cricket pitch near a sand cliff when it collapsed after a rain shower, burying them People ride a horse cart through a flooded street after heavy rain in Lahore on July 5. AFP By agencies published: Fri July 7, 2023, 12:00 PM Last updated: Fri 7 July 2023, 12:27 pm Eight children in northern Pakistan have been killed by a landslide while playing cricket after monsoon rains, officials said Friday, a year after unprecedented floods devastated the South Asian country. They said the incident took place in the remote Shangla district on Thursday night and the children were all between the ages of 12 and 15. Nearly 15 of them had set up a cricket pitch near a sand cliff when it collapsed after a rain shower, burying them, district emergency unit officer Sanaullah Khan told Reuters. Local rescue teams, later joined by the Pakistani army, recovered eight bodies after hours of efforts, he said. One of the remaining children was seriously injured, the rest were unharmed. Another official, Bilal Khan, said the villagers who rushed to the scene first were very helpful before the rescue teams arrived. At least 50 people, including the eight children, have been killed by floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains that have ravaged Pakistan since last month, officials said Friday. The summer monsoon accounts for 70 to 80 percent of South Asia’s annual rainfall between June and September each year. It is vital to the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security in a region of about two billion people, but it also causes landslides and flooding. “Since the start of the monsoon on June 25, 50 people have been killed in various rain-related incidents across Pakistan,” a national disaster management official told AFP, adding that 87 people were injured during this period. Most of the deaths occurred in the eastern province of Punjab and were mainly due to electrocution and building collapses, official data showed. Officials in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, said record-breaking rainfall had fallen on Wednesday, turning roads into rivers and leaving nearly 35 percent without electricity and water this week. The meteorological department has forecast more heavy rains across the country in the coming days and warned of possible flooding in the basins of major rivers of Punjab. The county’s disaster response authority said Friday it is working to relocate people living along the waterways. Pakistan’s anomalous monsoon rains and glacier melting last season had caused historic flooding from the mountainous northern mountain ranges to the southern plains, killing more than 1,700 people, displacing millions and inflicting billions of dollars in losses. The country’s disaster management authorities have already issued warnings for heavy rains, raising the risk of new floods ahead of the current monsoon season. (Reuters,AFP) READ ALSO:

