All-American Texas DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye commits to Georgia football





Want to attack every day with the latest Football recruitment in Georgia information? That’s the Intel. This representative has the latest with 4 star Texas DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. He is ranked the No. 6 DL in the country and the No. 37 overall outlook for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the number 8 in the country and the number 44 overall recruit. ============================================== When Joseph Jonah-Ajonye saw his mother smile brightly during his official visit, that was finally it. Especially after watching his younger sister come out of her shell during that same trip.

That was all for the Under Armor All-American defensive line from Texas. Joseph-Ajonye had already felt very comfortable in Athens. Those good vibes dated back to his very first trip to Georgia during the annual May scavenger hunt weekend. That’s when I knew I wanted to be there, he said. Then I knew this was where I needed to be.

If we’re being honest, he knew he was a dawg back that weekend. Then he took the official visit about a month later just to be sure. That’s when those frequent pings of this might have been replaced in May, but a this is the feeling on that OV. Joseph-Ajonye pledged to become the next terrorist line of defense in Athens on June 25. Well, actually his mother did. She was the one who told Kirby Smart first. Not the 16-year-old already checking in at 6 feet, 4 inches plus change and 270 pounds.

Then he kept quiet. That decision is no longer silent. Jonah-Ajonye revealed late Thursday night that he was going to be a Georgia Bulldog. The native of Nigeria is a man of his word. He told DawgNation when he went to that OV that he just had to see that his mom and sister loved UGA a lot. Maybe almost as much as him. They did. That set the bow on his recruiting journey. He’s dropped the mic for his college recruit and has decided to go public with the fact that he’s ready to be a Dawg. It felt like home, Joseph-Ajonye told DawgNation. I trust the trainers. I feel like they can develop me into the best D-lineman to ever play the game.

Why is he going to sleep a public UGA commitment tonight? I just want people to know that this is the right decision for me, he said. I’ve thought about it a lot. Many prayers. I have every confidence that this is where I need to be. Ajonye made his public commitment to Georgia football a few moments ago through his social media. He will be the 24th public commitment to the country’s top-rated recruiting class of 2024 for the 247Sports, On3 and Rivals team rankings. What struck him most about Georgia? The connection that I have with the players, the coaches and the recruits and then the development factor that Georgia has by putting a lot of great defensive linemen in the league. Then just the people of Athens in general. I love their fans. They are really cool people. The great Texas athletic said he felt DawgNation’s love during his visit. They knew who he was during both his unofficial and official visits.

That’s not the case everywhere, he said. Georgia is just different. This decision now makes three pledges ranked among the nation’s top 150 recruits in the past week for Smart and its Georgia football program. The rising senior from Oak Ridge High School in Texas is the nation’s No. 6 DL and the No. 37 overall prospect for this cycle on the 247Sports Team Composite ratings. That now makes him the fourth highest rated recruit in the UGA class right now. There were a few benchmarks where Georgia definitely ticked the box with him: Delicious food during his official visit

Great time with the coaches on the UGA staff including DL coach Tray Scott and head coach Kirby Smart.

Mother and sister must be impressed\

Does he see himself at UGA for the next three to four years?

He wanted to feel like UGA was home when he wasn’t there for a football scholarship. Would it be a cool place to just get a college degree? Needless to say, the Dawgs delivered what he was looking for. The Dawgs defeated Oklahoma for the decision here. He also had Georgia Tech and Oregon in his final group. 4 star DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye plays for Oak Ridge High School in Texas. Jonah-Ajonye is the nation’s No. 9 DL on the No. 58 2024 Overall Outlook on the 247Sports Composite scale. His On3 Industry Ranking has put him at number 55 overall. (Thanks photo) Jeff Sentel Dawgnation Did you know that the weekly DawgNation.com Before the Hedges program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to view and download it. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye: What the Dawgs get here Jonah-Ajonye would be an ideal DE or 5-tech or 4i on the Georgia front. It’s not the most glamorous position across the defensive line, but it plays a vital role in Georgia’s defense. He has the perfect mindset for it. While others chase sacks, he appreciates the chance to chase championships. They talked to me about three techs, four techs, five techs and nine techs, he said last month. If they need me to get through the rush, I can do three techs or five techs. If they just want me to do the dirty work and release the linebackers, I’m willing to do that. I just have to do my job so we can win. That’s what matters most to me. Yeah, sacks and tackles for losses are cool, but as long as I do my job, they’ll come anyway. He appreciates the chance to be a Dawg. Georgia was his dream school growing up. When he first visited Athens, he had several moments of joy where it felt like Athens could be for him. Georgia was my dream school because of its academic point of view, he said after his first visit. I heard it was really hard to get into Georgia so it must be a great school and then the football point of view. Two-time national champion. The best defense in the country. It would be a dream for me to play on that defense. It is the most dominant defense in the country. The young Texan has only played football since his freshman year of high school. He keeps it simple about why he plays the game. I just love the game, he said. It’s my favorite activity. It brings me peace. I just feel that my drive and my aggressiveness make me good at football. I call that controlled aggression. He wants to be an exercise science major in college. He has a high school grade point average of 3.2. The goal is to find a way to stay in competitive athletics for as long as possible. The 4 star DL rattled off some very big dreams. He wants to play as a freshman in college. He wants to win national championships. Plural. He wants to go in the first round of the NFL Draft and win several Super Bowls. It all points to him deserving a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I need that gold jacket, he said. That’s a must. And also winning that national championship in college is a must. His mother, Suzanne Ajonye, ​​deserves a lion’s share of appreciation for where he is today. She would always push me, he said. Each time I was tired. Every time I didn’t want to go to practice or for whatever reason, she pushed me. Always. Always encourages me to keep trying. I wouldn’t play this game without her permission. At first she didn’t want me to play, but then we tried and now I’m here. Recruiters see him lined up for a defensive tackle or defensive end. When he appears on film, he is ruthless. He is able to convert his speed into power and flash a lot of aggressiveness on tape. He can attack the edge and also fall back and take cover. There is also a clear understanding on the tape about how to get rid of blocks and stop the run game. Georgia line coach Tray Scott told him that he liked all those things about his game, including his speed. Watch his junior film below: Have you already subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel? If so, you can see special 1-on-1 content featuring key 2024 prospects such as Daniel Calhoun, Dwight Phillips Jr., Dylan Raiola, and Sacovie White. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is another type of recruit He made this decision not wanting to play games or waste anyone else’s time. I know what I’m doing, said Joseph-Ajonye. I am a very honest man and I don’t like to beat around the bush. Be simple. There’s no point in making schools feel like they belong if they don’t. There is no point. It’s a waste of time and energy. Time and energy are something we humans just can’t get back. He had a commitment date for August 1 in mind after that first unofficial visit to Georgia. But heading into the UGA’s official visiting weekend, he pushed that timetable back to July 12. Or even earlier. If he felt it, he would commit. Jonah-Ajonye made his first visit in May with a save-the-date in his back pocket. If that visit went well, he would have scheduled an official visit for June 23. We haven’t come across too many prospects with that level of forward thinking. The 4-star All-American also posted photos from that May visit, including a photo illustration of an X-ray showing what was depicted as a Dawg lurking under the bones. That was a sign of things to come. Georgia was better than I expected when I arrived by plane, he said looking back on that visit in May. I don’t even know if I can explain it. From the tour all I can say is that Georgia is different from other schools. Different. It’s a good place. Very cool place. They are elite and I must be elite. Yes, so Georgia is different. Tray Scott made the right first impression on that visit in May. It set the table for the joy of commitment to come. My favorite part of my visit to Georgia was definitely spending time with Coach Scott and watching a movie on how to improve my game, said Jonah-Ajonye. I literally spent 20 minutes with him and I felt like I literally left Georgia a better D-line man than when I first came in. So just imagine what three years or four years would do there. There were a few other moments on that first trip that definitely increased Georgia’s chances of signing him. I walked into the facility and they just have this huge word on the wall and it just says win he said. That was one of them. Then I go to the D-line room and Coach Scott sits me down and teaches me their entire defense in the space of three minutes. Then he questioned me about it an hour and thirty minutes later and I passed. I was like Yeah, this could be it, and as we watch the movie he teaches me everything Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith are doing. It was the Tennessee game. They were playing in a rush so I just watch and I learn and then he just taught me so fast. I keep all this knowledge and I’m like Oh yeah, this could be it with everything. Joseph-Ajonye plans to enroll early. He wants to wear number 99 in Athens and he invites DawgNation to contact him now on social media. The first is that I am always available, he said. If they have any questions, feel free to ask me. I like dealing with fans. I don’t even like to call them fans. I like to call them supporters because they are. SENTEL’S INTEL (check the recent posts on football recruitment in Georgia)

