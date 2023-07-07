Absence of elite Irish tennis players is a mystery

Irish tennis player Conor Niland reached a world record high of 129 on June 12, 2010. For several years Niland was the face of Irish tennis alongside Louk Sorensen, who reached 175 in 2014. Sorensen played in the French Open and Australian Open, while Niland played in the main draws at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2011, famously losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in New York after qualifying in the second set had to withdraw from the match due to severe food poisoning.

No Irish tennis players have been involved in professional tennis at the elite level since those two bright lights and it is something of an Irish sporting mystery why. Area, money, coaches, facilities, support, culture have all been used to explain the large Irish tennis deficit at the professional level. But the bottom line is that there are no more Irish players in Grand Slams.

At senior level, there are none. There are none in junior competitions and none that threaten to do a Niland and push into the Grand Slam events.

Tennis in Ireland is thriving as a social sport and maybe Tennis Ireland doesn’t see the need to pour huge amounts of resources into positioning any player, male or female in the professional circuit so that Ireland would have regular competitors in Melbourne’s four major events , Paris, London and New York. If that’s the view, maybe think again, because the returns are huge.

Can’t see, can’t be is a slogan used by women in sport in Ireland to promote the idea that if women are not seen on television, they are not written about in the newspapers and websites and they are not are seen as equals of male athletes, young girls in sports have nothing. relate to. They cannot believe that they too can play football, rugby, hockey or tennis at a world level. They do not understand that ordinary boys and girls with talent can reach the pinnacle of their sport because they have never seen it. There is no role model.

I searched the WTA Tour website this week to see which Irish women were officially in the world rankings. Only one name came up, Celine Simunyu was ranked 992nd in the world. When they checked Andorra to see what they had, the ranking coughed up Victoria Kasinteva, who won the 2020 junior Australian Open and is ranked 182nd in the world.

Israel has nine ranked players in women’s singles and France has 78, including world number five Caroline Garcia. Great Britain has 41 women playing and Denmark has eight, including Clara Tauson ranked 92, high enough for her to automatically secure a place in the Grand Slam events, which have a starting field of 128 players.

The Irish Amy Broadhurst. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Searching through most mainstream Irish sports and other federations, athletes have emerged who can compete on the world stage. Kellie Harrington is an Olympic boxing champion, while Amy Broadhurst and Lisa ORourke have won world championship medals.

The women’s hockey team reached a World Cup final in 2018. In golf, Leona Maguire, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry grace the television screens every week. Irish rowers, both men and women, are among the best in the world, while our swimmers will compete in next year’s Olympics with Daniel Wiffen, a serious contender for a medal.

This summer, Ireland’s women’s football team will play in a 32-team World Cup in Australia, while both Ireland’s men’s and women’s rugby teams have qualified to play in next summer’s 12-team Olympics in Paris. Yet no male or female player competes in Wimbledon with 256 singles seats available for men and women.

No Irish boy or girl has been included in the official draw of Wimbledon junior qualified players, a tournament for boys and girls between the ages of 14 and 18. significant Irish presence at one of the tennis Grand Slam events.

Irish tennis player Simon Carr. Photo: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Apart from Tennis Ireland, training is not a problem for anyone. A personal opinion is that talented Irish players tend to attend college in the US, while in other countries, especially Eastern Europe, they have a hard time touring and getting baked alive in all sorts of windy and weathered tournaments .

There is a culture in Ireland, not a bad one, of education first. Either there is a reluctance to send kids into the hard tennis world or Ireland doesn’t have the resources to do it properly. Simon Carr has known the difficulty in recent years.

Irish players Osgar OHoisin, Carr and Michael Agwi are ranked 795, 937 and 1448 respectively in the ATP men’s rankings, well outside qualifying for the Grand Slams. They are the only Irish names listed in the current men’s ranking.

Look at the transformative effect Katie Taylor had on women’s boxing. What rewards would tennis receive if an Irish player appeared on television screens every afternoon for these two weeks threatening to win something, impressing impressionable minds that there is no good reason why they too should not be able to compete with the best.