Four young talents to watch out for in Season 4

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis will bring together some of the greatest rowers from around the world and give the stage to some young talents to show their wares.

The season takes place at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune from July 13 to 30 and fans look forward to seeing the table tennis stars take center stage in the pro league.

India’s premier table tennis competition – UTT is promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani under the auspices of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Since its inception in 2017, it has been a game-changer for Indian table tennis as the league has been instrumental in showcasing the immense talent of emerging Indian players.

Season 4 of UTT will have some exciting young table tennis players taking center stage and showcasing their potential in front of a huge number of fans. Here’s a look at the Top 4 young stars to watch out for in Season 4:

Payas Jain (Chennai Lions)

Payas Jain, one of the most exciting prospects in the upcoming UTT Season 4, holds a unique record in the Indian table tennis circuit. The 19-year-old is the only Indian paddler to have won three medals in the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships.

He set the record in 2022 when he earned a gold medal in mixed doubles and two bronze medals in the tournament’s team and U-19 doubles events respectively.

Jain was at his best in the final and with his partner defeated the Chinese duo of Han Xinyuan and Qin Yuxuan 3-2. The young paddler won the final 11-9, 11-1, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8, which speaks volumes about the talent he possesses.

Jain has also bagged a gold medal in the Asian Junior Championship and aims to continue his impressive performance as he prepares to play for Chennai Lions in UTT Season 4.

Diya Chitale (U Mumba TT)

Diya Chitale has gained enough experience playing with the best paddlers in the world at a very young age. The 20-year-old became national doubles champion in 2019.

She won her first gold medal in an individual event in the Senior Women category at the 2022 National Ranking Tournament and was also selected for the Commonwealth Games that same year for her exceptional performance.

Playing in the Commonwealth Games with an aggressive mindset, Diya reached the quarterfinals of the doubles and team categories. Besides medals in the national tournaments, she has also won two medals in the WTT Youth Contender tournaments and will be one of the players to look out for in the U Mumba TT team.

Snehit SFR (Puneri Paltan Table Tennis)

Snehit SFR is excited to play in the UTT for the first time in his career. The 22-year-old belongs to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and has won numerous medals in the Indian circuit, most recently a silver medal at the 2023 National Ranking Tournament in Hyderabad.

He played brilliantly throughout the tournament, only losing to Indian paddler Manav Thakkar in the final. Prior to the National Ranking Tournament, Snehit had won a gold medal at the 2022 National Games in Gujarat. He also represented India in various competitions including Czech Open and Kazakhstan Open in various categories.

Snehit will now aim to produce impressive performances in one of the greatest phases of his career – UTT Season 4 for Puneri Paltan Table Tennis.

Manush Shah (Puneri Paltan Table Tennis)

Hailing from Vadodara in Gujarat, Manush Shah has been practicing the sport from a very young age. He has also represented India in the Asian Junior Championships and Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships.

The 22-year-old recently won the title at the 2023 UTT National Ranking Championships in front of a home crowd in Vadodara.

He defeated Delhi’s Sudhanshu Grover 4-2 to earn his first title in the tournament. The win was special for Manush as Sudhanshu had defeated the likes of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar on his way to the finals of the competition and was the favorite to win the title.

He will now try to continue his good form for Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in the upcoming UTT Season 4. The paddler will face some top players and wins in the tournament will surely boost his confidence as a player.

