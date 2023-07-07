



EUGENE, Ore. Micah Williams turned into a qualifying performance in the opening round of the 100 meters on the first day of the USATF Championships at Hayward Field on Thursday. Former Oregon standouts accounted for 10 berths in the semifinals, including four in the men’s 1500 meters. Williams was one of three UO men in the opening round of the first 100-meter run. The Portland native crossed the finish line third in 10.11 to guarantee himself a track in the semis. Just two lanes to his right, Kyree King set a 10.15 time that stood through the heats to earn a spot in the next round. The semi-finals are scheduled for 7:29 PM, with the top three from each heat and the next two fastest advancing to the final at 8:54 PM to conclude day two. In the first #ProDucks result of the day, Raevyn Rogers, a six-time NCAA champion and 2021 Olympic bronze medalist, advanced to the 800-meter semifinals. She clocked a time of 2:00.08 and won heat one of four to secure automatic placement in the next round. The semifinals air Friday at 7:59 p.m. (PT) on CNBC and Peacock. Two more former UO icons advanced with England’s Gardner and Jenna Prandini in the 100 metres. Gardner (11.12) took third in her heat, while Prandini (11.14) took a big spot with her effort in heat one. Friday’s semifinals start at 7:14 PM with the final set for 90 minutes later. Makenzie Dunmore was the fourth fastest qualifier in the first round of the 400 metres. She set a time of 51.07 to finish second in her heat behind Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The semi-final is scheduled for Friday at 8:29 PM Jackson Mesler , the 2021 Pac-12 steeplechase champion during his UO career, will make his second appearance in a USATF Championships finals through effort in Thursday’s opening round. He finished with a season-best time of 8:30.02 to secure the final big spot in Saturday’s 7:40pm final. The UO men send four past stars to the 1500m final, a quartet led by Johnny Gregorek who finished third in the round in a time of 3:36.95. He lines up with Matthew Centrowitz (3:37.36), Cole Hocker (3:39.23) and Sam Prakel (3:42.78) in Saturday’s final at 6:45 p.m. Runs in series one, current Duck Elliot Cook posted a top-10 time of 3:39.09 but finished outside the overall qualifying bubble. Cooper Tear who also competed in the 5,000 meters later this week, also fell short with a time of 3:39.38 in heat three, 0.04 short of the third car qualifier. In her senior-level debut in the steeplechase, Harper Maclain turned 21st overall in the opening round of the event. She set the finish in a time of 10:12.34 and finished 11the loop one of the two. McClain posted a best of 10:00.59 at the Portland Track Festival in early June. remarkable: Lexi Ellis , in her final appearance in an Oregon kit at Hayward Field, finished ninth in the triple jump; missed through to the final by one spotCravon Gillespie (10.20) shared for 15efastest time in the 10m, but an automatic qualifier in a later heat took the last spot Joe Delgado is ninth after day one of the decathlon with 4,165 points. Next one: Day two of the USATF Championships sees the start of U20 competition. Friday starts at 11 am with the start of the U20 heptathlon followed by the resumption of the decathlon. Results Thursday GENTLEMEN

100 meters first round

8. Micah Williams 10.11Q

11. Kyree King 10.15q

15. Cravon Gillespie 10.20 400 meters first round

23.Evan Mafilas 46.94 1500 meters first round

3. Johnny Gregorek 3:36.95Q

6. Matthew Centrowitz 3:37.36q

8. Elliot Cook 3:39.09

9. Cole Hocker 3:39.23Q

12. Cooper Tear 3:39.38

16. Matt Wisner 3:42.49

17. Sam Prakel 3:42.78Q

22. Rheinhard Harrison 3:43.75

25. Simeon Birnbaum 3:44.14

35. Jack Yearian 3:51.99 3,000 meter steep pursuit first round

14. Jackson Mesler 8:30.02q (SB)

23. Alex Slanning 9:05.33 Decathlon day one

9. Joe Delgado 4,165 points

5. 100 meters 10.73 (PB) [922 points] 8. Long Jump 7.11m/23-4 [840] 6. Shot Put 15.03m/49-3.75 (PB) [792] 11. High Jump 1.93m/6-4 [740] 7. 400 meters 48.79 [871] WOMEN

100 meters first round

13. English Gardner 11.12wQ (+2.1)

15. Jenna Prandini 11.14q (SB)

27. Jady Mays 11.35 (-1.2) 400 meters first round

4. Makenzie Dunmore 51.07Q 800 meters first round

2.Raevyn Rogers 2:00.08Q

22. Sabrina Zuiderland 2:03.83

28. Brooke Feldmeier 2:04.99 (SB) 1500 meters first round

18. Alli Cash 4:14.34 10,000 meters

13. Sam Nadel 34:01.35 3,000 meter steep pursuit first round

21. Harper Maclain 10:12.34 Triple jump

9. Lexi Ellis 12.96m/42-6.25″. For more Oregon cross country and track and field news and information, follow @OregonTF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

