Manchester United willing to pay 50 million for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund – Paper Talk | Transfer center news





All the top stories and transfer rumors from Friday’s papers… DAILY TELEGRAM Manchester United have made Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund their main summer target and believe they can secure his services for around £50 million. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Speaking on the Transfer Show, Dharmesh Sheth reveals more about the possible move of Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United

Wolves have opened talks with defender Max Kilman over a lucrative new contract after turning down a £30 million offer from Napoli. THE PROTECTOR Manchester United are finding it difficult to sell defender Harry Maguire due to a clause in his contract that gave him a significant pay rise for securing a Champions League berth. Chelsea are refusing to comply with Brighton’s £100 million demands for midfielder Moises Caicedo, with the Seagulls deeming him as good a prospect as Arsenal-linked Declan Rice. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth outlines Chelsea targeting big money move for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Manchester United have come under fire for cracking down on touts while allowing seats at Old Trafford to be sold on Viagogo, a website accused of allowing professional ticket dealers to exploit fans. Lewis Hamilton says he would welcome a protest from Just Stop Oil as long as no one is involved breaking onto the Silverstone circuit. THE ATHLETE Central defender William Saliba has signed a new four-year contract with Arsenal, which will be officially announced on Friday and will not include a release clause. Willian is about to agree a new contract with Fulham after receiving a better offer. Paris Saint-Germain have sent a three-page letter to Kylian Mbappe accusing him of upsetting the club this summer and giving him a July 31 deadline to make a decision on his future. Leeds United defender Robin Koch is loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt for the 2023/24 season. DAILY MAIL Tottenham chairman and fierce negotiator Daniel Levy is said to be furious over reports that Thomas Tuchel held talks with Harry Kane at his London home to discuss a move to Bayern Munich. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Rob Dorsett says Spurs adamant Harry Kane is not for sale, but explains Bayern Munich are ‘determined’ to sign the forward in this transfer window or next summer

Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, a 20-year-old who has been eyeing the Premier League club for six years, according to local reports. Moussa Diaby is looking to move to the Premier League this summer, according to reports in Germany, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United all interested in the winger. Former Brazil boss Tite has set his sights on managing in Europe and says the Premier League would be an option if the right job comes along. A group of Everton fans have called on club legend Graeme Sharp to welcome back to Goodison Park after being forced to stay away by “sickening” threats amid links to the club’s beleaguered board of directors. Jordi Alba could be unveiled as an Inter Miami player on Friday after agreeing a huge pay cut to reunite with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino says MLS won’t be ‘vacation’ for Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets as they say they ‘want to compete’

Reading’s new boss Ruben Selles is preparing for a life in League One under a transfer embargo, despite two of the club’s three sanctions being lifted by the EFL. Middlesbrough has reportedly reached a deal with Australian goalkeeper Tom Glover, who left Melbourne City last month. Swiss federal judges have rejected FIFA’s appeal against a ruling that overturned a life-long suspension imposed on former president of the Haitian Football Federation, Yves Jean-Bart, for allegedly sexually abusing women’s national team players. Headingley staff prevented another Just Stop Oil protest during the third asbestos test on Thursday, denying entry to two people after searches made their way to the ground. THE SUN David Moyes is on the verge of losing another member of his backroom staff at West Ham and assistant coach Paul Nevin is expected to join Patrick Vieira at his new club Strasbourg. Southampton have still not communicated with clubs over Romeo Lavia, but are hoping for a £40 million transfer. Middlesbrough have agreed a £2 million deal for QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng. MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Manchester United are aiming to sign two goalkeepers this summer and Dean Henderson is expected to join Nottingham Forest on a permanent contract for around £30 million. For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth gives the latest on Manchester United transfer targets Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund

EVENING STANDARD Matches at the Women’s World Cup could run for over 100 minutes as FIFA continues its crackdown on time wasting. DAILY MIRROR Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan supports fellow Hungarian international Dominik Szoboszlai to have a great career at Anfield, saying “he was born to play at a big club”. Eden Hazard is considering a move to MLS after a disappointing end to his time at Real Madrid and could even join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The lack of incoming transfer signings at Manchester United means boss Erik ten Hag is promoting youngsters Charlie Savage, Maxi Oyedele and Isak Hansen-Aaroen to senior squad training. ITV has agreed to a major shake-up of their EFL show. THE TIMES A senior athletics official has apologized after asking convicted doper Dwain Chambers to award medals at last weekend’s English schools athletics championships. Black Union will become the first team from Georgia to compete in Rugby Union’s Challenge Cup next season, taking on Gloucester and Scarlets in their group. Luke Cowan-Dickie is set to complete a move to Sale Sharks and remain qualified for England after his proposed deal to play in France fell through.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/football/transfer-paper-talk/12709/12916473/manchester-united-prepared-to-pay-50m-for-atalanta-striker-rasmus-hojlund-paper-talk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos