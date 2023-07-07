Memories of Andy Murray’s first Wimbledon title 10 years later | Tennis news

Remember when Andy Murray ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men’s singles champion? Today marks 10 years since that unforgettable Sunday when he defeated old foe Novak Djokovic.

The previous year had ended with Murray choked to tears on Center Court after a defeat to Roger Federer in his first final.

But just 12 months later, and with a highly anticipated first Grand Slam title in his pocket in New York, the Scot faced another of his greatest tormentors with history at his fingertips.

A week before Wimbledon, Murray claimed his third Queen’s Club title by defeating Marin Cilic before finally ending Great Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s singles champion.

The history books show that Murray defeated Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4 7-5 6-4, but even when he served for the match in an arduous game that somehow encompassed all of his struggles, it still felt on the cutting edge.

In a game dominated by long base rallies, the Scot let three championship points slip away in a nerve-racking final game.

On the fourth chance, Djokovic hit a weak backhand return into the net and the party – mixed with a lot of relief – could finally begin.

The Scot burst into tears of joy as he claimed the title that had eluded him for so long as a wave of celebration reverberated across the country.

Image:

The Scot became the first British player in 77 years to win the Wimbledon men’s singles title





In the players’ box, his mother Judy Murray wept freely while his girlfriend Kim Sears seemed to hold back tears as the British number 1 kissed his well-deserved trophy. Fred Perry was the last British winner of the men’s singles at Wimbledon in 1936.

Murray’s reaction was one of pure, wide-eyed joy mixed with disbelief before the enormity of it all caught up with him.

“I remember it being incredibly stressful and a huge relief at the end,” he says of the win.

“After the game I was exhausted. Twenty or 30 minutes after we got off the field I was sitting with my wife and wanted to sleep. That’s not usually how you feel after a game, normally the adrenaline makes it hard to sleep , but I was completely exhausted after the game.”

Image:

Murray fell to the hallowed turf of Wimbledon after beating Djokovic in a marathon final





Murray admits to being “incredibly nervous for the final” and felt his team was “really nervous” as well.

“They struggled to hide it,” the Scotsman revealed. “My physical trainer, when we did the pre-match warm-up, he was fumbling all the balls during the reaction drills.”

Even ‘Old Stone Face’ Ivan Lendl, the coach who turned Murray into a Grand Slam champion, wasn’t immune to the thrill.

“Ivan normally doesn’t talk much but before the final he was chatting a lot and I just felt my team felt it too,” added Murray.

Image:

It’s been ten years since Murray’s memorable victory over Djokovic won his first Wimbledon





For his opponent, of course, the memories are very different, although Djokovic was able to find happiness amidst his disappointment for the rival who was only a week older than the one he had competed against since childhood.

“It was not a great result for me in the end, painful to lose a Grand Slam final, especially the Wimbledon final,” says Djokovic.

“But I was happy for Andy because he deserved it. He worked so hard to get his hands on the Wimbledon title.

“I had to congratulate him because he was a better player that day and it was a perfect scenario for Britain and for him as a British player to win Wimbledon on Center Court.”

Image:

Murray celebrated his victory in front of his adoring fans at the All England Club





The experience was not at all the same for Murray’s brother Jamie, who was notably absent from the family and friends who supported the Scottish court.

“I watched the final on a laptop in Stuttgart with my wife,” says the doubles specialist, who was already through to his next tournament.

“Of course it would have been great to see him win, but the reality was it was definitely not certain. He played against Novak and had lost a number of finals up to that point.

“I was just happy he won. I didn’t care if I missed it. It was obviously a weird situation to find yourself watching the game. The stream wasn’t even particularly great.

“I know what it meant to him to finally get my hands on the trophy. I don’t even remember what it was like when I saw it. The way it was.”

Image:

Djokovic admitted to being ‘happy’ for Murray





The win at Wimbledon cemented Murray’s place as one of Britain’s sporting greats, and he followed up with a second title three years later.

Jamie doesn’t believe that achieving his biggest goal has changed his brother. He said: “He was still incredibly motivated to give his best on the pitch and win more grand slams, which his talent probably deserved.

“That was a great moment in tennis where these four guys played in the semi-finals and finals of every major tournament.

“They soaked it all up for so long. I know Andy only won three, but he played in 11 Grand Slam finals, which is an amazing career when you think about it.”

Murray won the Wimbledon crown again in 2016, defeating Canadian Milos Raonic to give him a third Grand Slam singles title after his US Open success in 2012.