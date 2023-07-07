



I don’t see it happening, but the San Jose Sharks could definitely use talent like UFA’s Vladimir Tarasenko and Matt Dumba on their roster. Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Sharks watched six-time 30-goal winger Tarasenko and four-time double-digit scorer Dumba on NHL Network yesterday: EF on NHL Network: I’ve heard that SJ has an interest in Tarasenko, I’ve heard sometimes that NSH did, I also think OTT, once the DeBrincat trade stopped they had some interest, but I don’t think Tarasenko won the market has found what he wants, I don’t think that’s going to change — NHL watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 6, 2023 Friedman on Dumba (NHL Network): I’m not sure about this, but guess San Jose might have a spot for him there, San Jose is trying to trade Karlsson, they’re still talking to Carolina, they’re still talking to Pittsburgh, at this time time when it has not happened — NHL watcher (@NHL_Watcher) July 6, 2023 On the face of it, chasing after Tarasenko and Dumba makes no sense compared to what Mike Grier has said and done in free agency thus far. Try to be smart about our spending, Grier said for the Draft. I don’t think it’s right to go after other high end free agents. Grier talks about Karlsson Trade, No. 4 crop, Jumbo’s future On Day 1 of free duty, the Sharks did not sign a UFA more expensive than defenseman Kyle Burroughs and his $1.1 million, three-year AAV. None of the other UFA signings on day one, Givani Smith, Ryan Carpenter, and Scott Sabourin, even topped one million AAV. Stay tuned and see if there are any bargains, Grier said that evening of his outlook for the remainder of free agency. Grier talks about Duclair, Karlsson Trade, plans to keep Couture & Hertl (+) It’s been five days since July 1, so maybe Tarasenko and Dumba, although they are considered among the more high-end free agents, are relatively entering the negotiating area? It could be a win-win situation. If the San Jose Sharks manage to trade Erik Karlsson, that should open up cap space to properly offset Tarasenko and/or Dumba, albeit on likely short-term contracts. Tarasenko and/or Dumba can rebuild their values ​​on a Sharks team that can provide them with plenty of playing time, especially on power play, and San Jose can turn them around at the Younger Asset Deadline. Like I said, I don’t see it happening, but it’s not as crazy as it sounds if the free agents don’t find the market they’re looking for. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

