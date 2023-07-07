Sports
University of Georgia Athletics
The four-day encounter will run through Sunday at Hayward Field. The USATF Under-20 Championships, featuring freshman Bulldogs Kyle Jackson And Hayley Tatewill also be held at the facility later in the weekend.
Orji, who won eight NCAA titles during her Georgia career (2015-18) and was the 2018 Bowerman winner, earned the silver medal in the triple jump after winning the last six USATF Outdoor titles. Also in the triple jump, 2023 senior Titania Marsh improved her finish by four places from the previous year’s competition to take sixth.
Kyle Garlandwho holds the No. 3 and No. 4 all-time collegiate decathlon scores and who is a finalist for The Bowerman this year, ranks fourth with 4,353 points. He is just 17 points off the coveted bronze medal spot and 112 out of the lead. Former Bulldog champion Devon Williams is currently eighth with 4,174 over five events.
Four other Bulldogs also advanced to the semi-finals of their events. Former Georgia standouts Kendal Williams (men’s 100-meter sprint) and Lynna Irby-Jackson (women’s 400-meter sprint) will race again on Friday and 2023 senior Matthew Boling (men’s 400m) and 2023 freshmen Will Sumner (800m) also advanced to the second round.
Orji worked to a season-best effort of 14.43 metres/47 feet, 4 inches on her sixth attempt in the triple to finish second by a quarter inch. Marsh, who went on to all 10 of the NCAA Championships during her five-year UGA career, earned her highest mark on her second attempt of 13.31 m/43-8 to finish sixth.
Fueled by the momentum of his SEC and NCAA titles in the event, Sumner won the opening heat to place second overall in the 800 meters. The Canton, Georgia native clocked a 1:46.49 over two laps. 10:44 p.m. ET Friday.
Former Bulldog standout Christian Harrison finished 18ewith a season 1 best: 47.84 while senior Clay Pender took 22nd(1:48.30).
A native of Jacksonville, Florida, who was on the 2018 national championship team, Williams placed second in his heat and third overall in the 100 m with a season-best 10.02. The semifinal of the men’s 100 m is scheduled for Friday at 22:29. follows at 11:54 PM
Boling ran only his second 400 meters since 2021 and automatically qualified for the next round with a personal best.eoverall. The semi-final of the 400 meters men is scheduled for Friday at 23.14
Irby-Jackson won an outdoor NCAA 400m title while running for the Lady Bulldogs and advanced to the semifinals of the event at this encounter on Thursday. She was second in the second heat and third overall after her lap in 50.80. The women will run their semi-final of the 400 meters on Friday at 23.29.
Garland started his race with a 10.72 in the 100m for fourth place. Williams trailed .08 and took the 10ewith a 10.80. In the second event, Williams Garland moved into sixth place after his second long jump measured 7.27m / 23-10.25, thanks in part to a wind of 2.1 meters per second. Garland, who also reached his peak distance on his second attempt, nestled his only fair jump of the competition between two offenses with a score of 7.21 m/23-8.
Garland won the third event, the shot put, by over a foot. The Philadelphia, Pa. native sent his only legal try 16.10 m/52-10 on his first try. his opening attempt and finished eighth on an error in his last two pitches.
The 2023 NCAA runner-up Bulldog senior won his second event in a row after flying 2.08m/6-9.75 over the high jump beam on his first attempt. Williams posted a third try at 1.93m / 6-4, what was a season best, to take 11eThe decathletes ended their day in the 400 meters with Garland 49.66 for 10eand Williams with a season-best 48.69 for sixth.
Next one: The decathletes will complete the 100m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and 1500m on Friday from 2.45 pmCaleb Cavanaugh will be the first competitor on track for the Bulldogs on day two in the opening round of the 400m hurdles at 9:16pm
Athletes who finish in the top three and meet the qualifying standards (time or grade) for their events are eligible to be selected for Team USA as the team is assembled for the World Championships in Athletics in Budapest on August 19-27.
Where to find Bulldog news: News and updates from Georgia’s track and field and cross-country teams are posted on georgiadogs.com and can also always be found on Twitter/Instagram at @UGATrack.
Day 1 World Qualifiers
NameEventMark/Time – Place
Keturah OrjiW. Triple jump 14.43m/47-4.25 2nd
Qualifications semi-final day 1
NameEventMark/Time – Place
Will SumnerM.800m*1:46.49 2nd
Kendal Williams M. 100m^10.02 3ed
Lynna-Irby Jackson W. 400m50.80 3ed
Matthew BolingM.400m*45.53 11e
Decathlon Day 1
Name100mLJSPHJ400mDay 1
Kyle Garland10.7223-852-106-9.7549.664.353 points.
*personal record; ^season the best
Devon Williams10.8023-10.25*48-4.75 ^6-4^48.69 4.174 points.
|
