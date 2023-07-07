Rachael Haynes cricket T20 World Cup drug test saga and Katy Perry moment that haunts her

Rachael Haynes is one of the most talented cricketers in Australian history, but there is one story she knows will haunt her until the end of time involving pop princess Katy Perry.

A quick Google search of Haynes’ name will leave you in no doubt as to the impact she has had on Australian cricket; a seven-time World Cup winner in two formats, vice-captain of Australia for five years, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist and nine domestic titles.

But there’s one story that pops up on Google that the 36-year-old says she’ll never survive.

It involves Haynes, the final of the T20 World Cup 2020, Katy Perry performing on stage with the Australian team and a drug test.

< style="display:block;padding-top:100%"/> Cover page of CODE Insight for July Source: Supplied

You may think you know the story, but as Haynes revealed while writing her exclusive column this month CODE insighton Sunday, few know the full extent of her missed opportunities.

Australia had just defeated India in the World Cup Final in front of a crowd of 86,174 at the MCG, setting a new world record for attendance at a women’s cricket event and an Australian record for a women’s sporting match.

Shortly after Australia was awarded the trophy, global superstar Perry took the stage to perform. She had invited the winning party on stage with her.

One person went missing.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Where’s Rachel? Haynes missed the big gig Source: AAP

At the heart of the MCG, Haynes had been called to provide a urine sample for a mandatory drug test.

I’m never going to survive this, she said. The infamous drug test.

I knew that as soon as I got off the ground I was being tested and a lot of time passed while we waited for the concert to start, so I thought, I’ll just have this test done and I’ll be back in time.

A few Indian players were in front of me and I had to wait a long time.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australian Rachael Haynes was one of our greatest players Source: AFP

Our team doctor came and saw me, I told her I had the sample and it was all done.

How wonderful was that, she said.

Yes Pip, we just fucking won the World Cup, I told her.

No, not that, going on stage with Katy Perry, she said.

I could not believe it. I missed it and the girls never let me forget it.

But the story gets worse.

In an attempt to make it up to Haynes for missing out on that memorable moment that went global, an offer was made the next day, but everyone forgot to tell her until it was far too late.

We stayed in Melbourne to celebrate our win and Katy Perry was due to appear on the TV show Project.

Unbeknownst to me, they had made the offer to have me with her to make up for what I had missed, but no one told me.

I was already checked into my flight back to Sydney to go home. I was in the departure hall when they called.