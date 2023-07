Kostyuk through to third round when Badosa retires

Marta Kostyuk advanced to the third round of Wimbledon as Paula Badosa retired from their second round match.



Kostyuk, number 36, was leading 6-2, 1-0 as the Spaniard, currently number 35, retired before the match. Badosa has only just returned from a stress fracture in her spine and is proving to be a case of too much too soon for the Spaniard. The 21-year-old Ukrainian, meanwhile, will play against the winner of the match between Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic and American Madison Keys, the No. 25 seed. Marta Kostyuk defeated No. 8 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece (0-6, 7-5, 6-2) in the previous round of The Championships. During the first round of The Championships, the Spaniard beat American Alison Riske-Amritraj (6-3, 6-3). London (Grand Slam), other results in the second round (All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, grass, GBP 16,077,000, most recent results first): Our Jabeur against Zhuoxuan Bai

Varvara Gracheva vs. Ariana Sabalenka

Bianca Andreescu vs. Anhelina Kalina

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Anna Blinkova: Friday

Jule Niemeier vs. Dalma Galfi: friday

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Petra Kvitova: Friday

Madison Brengle vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Friday

Viktorija Golubic vs. Madison Keys: Friday

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Tamara Korpatsch: Friday

Jessica Pegula (4) defeated Cristina Bucsa: 6-1, 6-4

Anastasia Potapova (22) defeated Kaja Juvan (Q): 6-3, 7-5

Elena Rybakina (3) defeated Alize Cornet: 6-2, 7-6 (2)

Belinda Bencic (14) defeated Danielle Collins: 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2)

Donna Vekic (20) defeated Sloane Stephens: 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

Caroline Garcia (5) defeated Leylah Fernandez: 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Rebeka Masarova 6-3, 6-1

Katie Boulter (World Cup) defeated Viktoriya Tomova: 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

Marie Bouzkova (32) defeated Anett Kontaveit: 6-1, 6-2

Magda Linette (23) defeated Barbora Strycova: 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3

Sorana Cirstea defeated Jelena Ostapenko (17): 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4

Beatriz Haddad Maia (13) defeated Jaqueline Cristian: 4-6, 6-2, 6-4

Mirra Andreeva (Q) defeated Barbora Krejcikova (10): 6-3, 4-0 ret.

Marketa Vondrousova defeated Veronika Kudermetova (12): 6-3, 6-3

Victoria Azarenka (19) defeated Nadia Podoroska: 6-3, 6-0

Ana Bogdan defeated Alycia Parks 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Lesia Tsurenko defeated Katerina Siniakova: 6-4, 6-1

Sofia Kenin (Q) defeated Xinyu Wang: 6-4, 6-3

Elina Svitolina (World Cup) defeated Elise Mertens (28): 6-1, 1-6, 6-1

Petra Martic (30) defeated Diane Parry: 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Iga Swiatek (1) defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo: 6-2, 6-0

Daria Kasatkina (11) defeated Jodie Burrage (WC): 6-0, 6-2

