2023-24 Fantasy Hockey Top 300 Player Ranking





After a busy summer of draft picks, trades, and free-agent moves, it’s time to take stock of fantasy hockey expectations heading into the 2023-24 NHL season. Keep this page handy to see how the rankings continue to evolve as there is still plenty of time to go before training camps open. No surprises at the top, where a few star teammates in Edmonton once again lead the fantasy forward. Keep reading to find out where the postseason standouts sit in Matthew Tkachuk and Jake Oettinger, as well as much-hyped draft pick Connor Bedard. ESPN Fantasy Hockey top 300 ranking for 2023-24 Editors’ Picks 2 Related 1. Connor McDavid, C, Edm (C1)

2. Leon Draisaitl, C, Edm (C2)

3. Elias Pettersson, C, Van (C3)

4. David Pastrnak, RW, Forest (RW1)

5. Auston Matthews, C, Tor (C4)

6. Matthew Tkachuk, RW, Fla (RW2)

7. Nathan MacKinnon, C, Colonel (C5)

8. Jason Robertson, LW, Dale (LW1)

9. Mikko Rantanen, RW, Colonel (RW3)

10. Ilya Sorokin, G, NYI (G1)

11.Tage Thompson, C, Buf (C6)

12. Kirill Kaprizov, LW, Min (LW2)

13. Jack Hughes, C, NJ (C7)

14. Brady Tkachuk, LW, Ott (LW3)

15. Jake Oettinger, G, Dale (G2)

16. Tim Stutzle, C, Ott (C8)

17. Cale Makar, D, Colonel (D1)

18. Roman Josi, D, Nsh (D2)

19. Alexander Georgiev, G, Colonel (G3)

20. John Carlson, D, Wsh (D3)

21. Rasmus Dahlin, D, Buf (D4)

22. Mitchell Marner, RW, Tor (RW4)

23. Igor Shesterkin, G, NYR (G4)

24. Timo Meier, LW, NJ (LW4)

25. Connor Bedard, C, Chi (C9)

26. Nikita Kucherov, RW, TB (RW5)

27. Erik Karlsson, D, SJ (D5)

28. Connor Hellebuyck, G, Wpg (G5)

29. Mika Zibanejad, C, NYR (C10)

30. Brayden Point, C, TB (C11)

31. Jack Eichel, C, Vgk (C12)

32. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TB (D6)

33. Joseph Saros, G, Nsh (G6)

34. William Nylander, RW, Tor (RW6)

35. Alexander Barkov, C, Fla (C13)

36. Alex Pietrangelo, D, Vgk (D7)

37. Josh Morrissey, D, Wpg (D8)

38. Linus Ullmark, D, Forest (G7)

39. Brandon Montour, D, Fla (D9)

40. Jakob Chychrun, D, Ott (D10)

41. JT Miller, C, Van (C14)

42. Nico Hischier, C, NJ (C15)

43. John Tavares, C, Tor (C16)

44. Moritz Seider, D, It (D11)

45. Adam Fox, D, NYR (D12)

46. ​​​​Roope Hintz, C, Song (C17)

47. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, C, Edm (C18)

48. Charlie McAvoy, D, Forest (D13)

49. Alex DeBrincat, LW, Ott (LW5)

50. Pierre-Luc Dubois, C, LA (C19)

51. Jordan Kyrou, RW, StL (RW7)

52. Andrei Vasilevskiy, D, TB (G8)

53. Carter Verhaeghe, LW, Fla (LW6)

54. Travis Konecny, RW, Phi (RW8)

55. Kyle Connor, LW, Wpg (LW7)

56. Bo Horvat, C, NYI (C20)

57. Jacob Trouba, D, NYR (D14)

58. Alex Ovechkin, LW, Wsh (LW8)

59. Clayton Keller, LW, Ari (LW9)

60. Steven Stamkos, C, TB (C21)

61. Elias Lindholm, RW, Cgy (RW9)

62. Dylan Larkin, C, Det (C22)

63. Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Min (C23)

64. Sidney Crosby, C, Pit (C24)

65. Adrian Kempe, RW, LA (RW10)

66. Dougie Hamilton, D, NJ (D15)

67. Rasmus Andersson, D, Cgy (D16)

68. Andrei Svechnikov, LW, Car (LW10)

69. Cole Caufield, LW, Mon (LW11)

70. Jake Guentzel, LW, Pit (LW12)

71. Adam Larsson, D, Zee (D17)

72. Victor Hedman, D, TB (D18)

73. Zach Werenski, D, Cls (D19)

74. Sebastian Aho, C, Auto (C25)

75. Darnell Nurse, D, Edm (D20)

76. Sam Reinhart, RW, Fla (RW11)

77. Filip Gustavsson, G, Min (G9)

78. Miro Heiskanen, D, Dale (D21)

79. Ilya Samsonov, G, Tor (G10)

80. Dylan Cozens, C, Buf (C26)

81. Kevin Fiala, LW, LA (LW13)

82. Owen Tippett, RW, Phi (RW12)

83. Nick Suzuki, C, Mon (C27)

84. Alex Tuch, RW, Buf (RW13)

85. Brandon Hagel, LW, TB (LW14)

86. Jared McCann, RW, Zee (RW14)

87. Martin Necas, RW, Auto (RW15)

88. Justin Faulk, D, StL (D22)

89. Kris Letang, D, Pit (D23)

90. Jesper Bratt, RW, NJ (RW16)

91. Noah Hanifin, D, Cgy (D24)

92. Bowen Byram, D, Colonel (D25)

93. Mark Scheifele, C, Wpg (C28)

94. Artemi Panarin, LW, NYR (LW15)

95. Zach Hyman, RW, Edm (RW17)

96. Evan Bouchard, D, Edm (D26)

97. Matt Boldy, LW, Min (LW16)

98.Jeremy Swayman, G, Forest (G11)

99. Andrei Kuzmenko, LW, Van (LW17)

100. Tyler Toffoli, RW, NJ (RW18)

101. Seth Jones, D, Chi (D27)

102. Quinn Hughes, D, Van (D28)

103. Johnny Gaudreau, LW, Cls (LW18)

104. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW, FA (RW19)

105. Juraj Slafkovsky, LW, Mon (LW19)

106. Luke Hughes, D, NJ (D29)

107. Dawson Mercer, RW, NJ (RW20)

108. Pavel Buchnevich, RW, StL (RW21)

109. Vince Dunn, D, Zee (D30)

110. Eeli Tolvanen, LW, Zee (LW20)

111. Vitek Vanecek, D, NJ (G12)

112. Thatcher Demko, G, Van (G13)

113. Josh Norris, C, Ott (C29)

114.Vincent Trocheck, C, NYR (C30)

115. Noah Dobson, D, NYI (D31)

116. Jake Walman, D, It (D32)

117. Joe Pavelski, RW, Dale (RW22)

118. Tomas Hertl, C, SJ (C31)

119. Matty Beniers, C, Zee (C32)

120. Anze Kopitar, C, LA (C33)

121. Evgeni Malkin, C, Pit (C34)

122. Jared Spurgeon, D, Minus (D33)

123. Rafael Harvey-Pinard, LW, Mon (LW21)

124. Ivan Barbasjev, LW, Vgk (LW22)

125. Sean Couturier, C, Phi (C35)

126. Thomas Chabot, D, Ott (D34)

127. Mathew Barzal, C, NYI (C36)

128. Hampus Lindholm, D, Forest (D35)

129. Jake DeBrusk, RW, Forest (RW23)

130. Tommy Novak, C, Nsh (C37)

131. Trevor Zegras, C, Ana (C38)

132. Patrik Laine, RW, Cls (RW24)

133. Artturi Lehkonen, LW, Colonel (LW23)

134. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Tor (LW24)

135. Jeff Skinner, LW, Buf (LW25)

136. Ivan Provorov, D, Cls (D36)

137. Rickard Rakell, RW, Pit (RW25)

138. Shea Theodore, D, Vgk (D37)

139. Juuso Valimaki, D, Ari (D38)

140. Neal Pionk, D, Wpg (D39)

141. Devon Toews, D, Colonel (D40)

142. Jakub Vrana, RW, StL (RW26)

143. K’Andre Miller, D, NYR (D41)

144. Filip Forsberg, LW, Nsh (LW26)

145. Mats Zuccarello, RW, Min (RW27)

146. Kirill Marchenko, LW, Cls (LW27)

147. Tyson Barrie, D, Nsh (D42)

148. Lawson Crouse, RW, Ari (RW28)

149. Mike Matheson, D, Mon (D43)

150. Robert Thomas, C, StL (C39)

152. Carter Hart, G, Phi (G14)

153. Logan Cooley, C, Ari (C40)

154. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW, Cgy (LW28)

155. Ryan Graves, D, Pit (D45)

156. Jamie Benn, LW, Dale (LW29)

157. Colton Parayko, D, StL (D46)

158. Morgan Rielly, D, Tor (D47)

159. Gustav Forsling, D, Fla (D48)

160. Drake Batherson, RW, Ott (RW29)

161. Brayden McNabb, D, Vgk (D49)

162. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Auto (G15)

163. Max Domi, C, Tor (C41)

164. Brock Nelson, C, NYI (C42)

165. Stuart Skinner, G, Edm (G16)

166. Tristan Jarry, G, Pit (G17)

167. Connor Brown, RW, Edm (RW30)

168. Sean Durzi, D, Ari (D50)

169. Troy Terry, C, Ana (C43)

170. Phillip Danault, C, LA (C44)

171. Dylan Strome, C, Wsh (C45)

172. MacKenzie Weegar, D, Cgy (D51)

173. Philip Tomasino, C, Nsh (C46)

174. Jake McCabe, D, Tor (D52)

175. Lukas Reichel, LW, Chi (LW30)

176. Brent Burns, D, Auto (D53)

177. Logan Couture, C, SJ (C47)

178. Ben Chiarot, D, Det (D54)

179. Jonathan Marchessault, RW, Vgk (RW31)

180. Chris Kreider, LW, NYR (LW31)

181. Mark Stone, RW, Vgk (RW32)

182.Gabriel Vilardi, C, Wpg (C48)

183. Chandler Stephenson, C, Vgk (C49)

184. Boone Jenner, C, Cls (C50)

185. Matt Roy, D, LA (D55)

186. Jeff Petry, D, Pit (D56)

187. Valeri Nichushkin, RW, Colonel (RW33)

188. Filip Hronek, D, Van (D57)

189. Sam Bennett, C, Fla (C51)

190. Brock Boeser, RW, Van (RW34)

191. Aaron Ekblad, D, Fla (D58)

192. JT Compher, RW, Colonel (RW35)

193. Viktor Arvidsson, RW, LA (RW36)

194. Tony DeAngelo, D, Phi (D59)

195. Andrew Peeke, D, Cls (D60)

196. Esa Lindell, D, Dale (D61)

197. Cam Fowler, D, Ana (D62)

198. David Savard, D, Mon (D63)

199. John Klingberg, D, Tor (D64)

200. Dmitry Orlov, D, Auto (D65)

201. Patrick Kane, RW, FA (RW37)

202. Radko Gudas, D, Hannah (D66)

203. Alexander Romanov, D, NJI (D67)

204. Frank Vatrano, RW, Ana (RW38)

205. Jacob Markström, G, Cgy (G18)

206. Brad Marchand, LW, Forest (LW32)

207. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW, Wpg (LW33)

208. Spencer Knight, G, Fla (G19)

209. Rasmus Sandin, D, Wsh (D68)

210. Kirby Dach, C, Mon (C52)

211. Frederik Andersen, G, Auto (G20)

212. Marcus Pettersson, D, Pit (D69)

213. Samuel Girard, D, Colonel (D70)

214. Matias Maccelli, LW, Ari (LW34)

215. Pavel Dorofeyev, RW, Vgk (RW39)

216. Brady Skjei, D, Auto (D71)

217. Luke Evangelista, RW, Nsh (RW40)

218. Adam Fantilli, C, Cls (C53)

219. Michael Bunting, LW, Car (LW35)

220. Adam Boqvist, D, Cls (D72)

221. Nick Schmaltz, RW, Ari (RW41)

222. Scott Mayfield, D, NYI (D73)

223. Daniel Sprong, RW, Det (RW42)

224. Kevin Shattenkirk, D, Forest (D74)

225. Damon Severson, D, Cls (D75)

226. Jani Hakanpaa, D, Dal (D76)

227. Travis Sanheim, D, Phi (D77)

228. Filip Chytil, C, NYR (C54)

229. Scott Laughton, C, Phi (C55)

230. Barrett Hayton, C, Ari (C56)

231. Nick Jensen, D, Wsh (D78)

232. Mason McTavish, C, Ana (C57)

233. Rasmus Ristolainen, D, Phi (D79)

234. Ryan Hartman, C, Minus (C58)

235. Joonas Korpisalo, G, Ott (G21)

236. Mattias Ekholm, D, Edm (D80)

237. Cam Talbot, G, LA (G22)

238. Matt Duchene, C, Nsh (C59)

239. Eetu Luostarinen, LW, Fla (LW36)

240. Kaiden Guhle, D, Mon (D81)

241. Taylor Hall, LW, Chi (LW37)

242. Dominic Kubalik, LW, Det (LW38)

243. Shane Wright, C, Zee (C60)

244. Evander Kane, LW, Edm (LW39)

245. Michael Rasmussen, C, Det (C61)

246. Mark Giordano, D, Tor (D82)

247. Mattias Samuelsson, D, Buf (D83)

248. Lucas Raymond, LW, Det (LW40)

249. Oliver Bjorkstrand, RW, Sea (RW43)

250. Jack Roslovic, C, Cls (C62)

251. Brian Dumoulin, D, Sea (D84)

252. Adam Pelech, D, NU (D85)

253. Anders Lee, LW, NYI (LW41)

254. Martin Fehervary, D, Wsh (D86)

255. Max Pacioretty, LW, Wsh (LW42)

256. Jonas Siegenthaler, D, NJ (D87)

257. Ville Husso, G, Det (G23)

258. Ryan McDonagh, D, Nsh (D88)

259. JJ Moser, D, Ari (D89)

260. Claude Giroux, RW, Ott (RW44)

261. Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Fla (G24)

262. Taylor Raddysh, RW, Chi (RW45)

263. Alexis Lafreniere, LW, NYR (LW43)

264. Jacob Peterson, C, SJ (C63)

265. Trevor van Riemsdyk, D, Wsh (D90)

266. Dillon Dube, C, Cgy (C64)

267. Pavel Zacha, C, Forest (C65)

268. Darcy Kuemper, G, Wsh (G25)

269. Erik Gudbranson, D, Cls (D91)

270. Tyler Myers, D, Van (D92)

271. Jonas Brodin, D, Min (D93)

272. Cole Perfetti, LW, Wpg (LW44)

273. Jack McBain, C, Ari (C66)

274. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C, NYI (C67)

275. Nazem Kadri, C, Cgy (C68)

276. William Eklund, LW, SJ (LW45)

277. Luke Schenn, D, Nsh (D94)

278. Logan Thompson, G, Vgk (G26)

279. Jamie Oleksiak, D, Zee (D95)

280. Fabian Lysell, RW, Forest (RW46)

281. Morgan Frost, C, Phi (C69)

282. Tanner Jeannot, RW, TB (RW47)

283. Brayden Schenn, C, StL (C70)

284. Vladislav Gavrikov, D, LA (D96)

285. Drew Doughty, D, LA (D97)

286. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, C, Car (C71)

287. Kent Johnson, C, Cls (C72)

288. Arthur Kaliyev, RW, LA (RW48)

289. Owen Power, D, Buf (D98)

290. Jake Middleton, D, Min (D99)

291. Dylan DeMelo, D, Wpg (D100)

292. Jacob Slavin, D, Car (D101)

293. Josh Anderson, RW, Mon (RW49)

294. Adin Hill, G, Vgk (G27)

295. Jamie Drysdale, D, Ana (D102)

296. Ty Smith, D, Pit (D103)

297. Ryan Pulock, D, NYI (D104)

298. Anthony Duclair, LW, Fla (LW46)

299. Arber Xhekaj, D, Mon (D105)

300. Jake Sanderson, D, Ott (D106)

