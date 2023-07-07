Tech exec tells whirlwind story about SF Unicorns

LOS ALTOS When Anand Rajaraman first came to the Bay Area to attend Stanford in the 1990s, he maintained his connection to his native India by playing cricket with a tennis ball on Stanford’s oval lawn.

After 30 years in the Bay Area tech industry, Rajaraman now hopes the region is ready to embrace the sport he has always loved.

Rajaraman is a co-owner of the San Francisco Unicorns, one of six inaugural teams in Major League Cricket (MLC), a brand new league forming in the United States.

More people from cricket-loving countries have come to the US in the past 25 years, says 52-year-old Rajaraman. Now I think there is enough audience to have the right time.

MLC will play a shorter version of cricket, popular for the past 20 years, that may taste better to the American public. The normal version of cricket often takes days to complete a four-inning match. MLC will use the Twenty20 (T20) version of cricket, which consists of one inning with a maximum of 20 overs for each team.

The five-day games, it’s really an acquired taste, Rajaraman said in an interview at the Los Altos office for his venture capital firm, Rocketship.vc. But Twenty20 is packed with action for those three hours.

Cricket was already hugely popular in India in Rajaraman’s youth, but the formation of the India Premier League, which plays T20, has made the sport even bigger. And instead of sticking with crickets’ traditional all-white uniforms, the IPL looked to the United States for a different feel.

When they launched it, there was a very conscious effort to divert it from American sports, Rajaraman said. They were basically trying to Americanize cricket for the Indian public.

Now Rajaraman and Venky Harinarayan, co-owners of partners Unicorns and Rocketship, hope that the Americanized version of the sport they love will catch on here in America.

Rajaraman has worked in Silicon Valley for a quarter of a century, including in several successful startups and as an early CEO at Amazon. That background is half the inspiration for the team name.

In the startup world, the word unicorn is used to describe a company that can be worth billions. In the world of sports, a unicorn is an exceptionally talented and unique athlete.

It reflects today’s San Francisco Bay Area, it’s about technology and sports, Rajaraman said. It’s not about gold mining or gold rush anymore, so we can’t call it the 49ers. It’s about technology.

While the San Francisco Unicorns will bear the name of the region, they will not play locally here in 2023. All MLC matches this season will be played at two cricket stadiums (in Grand Prairie, Texas and Morrisville, North Carolina), with other venues building stadiums. to organize the sport.

The Unicorns have plans for a 15,000-seat stadium at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds and signed an exclusive bargaining agreement with the county in January 2022. But 18 months later, Rajaraman says they are still waiting for several approvals before they can start building.

We are committed to building a stadium here in the Bay Area, Rajaraman said, adding that the Unicorns aim to host games locally in 2024 by building a temporary stadium on leased land.

Potential fans will have the chance to meet the players on Saturday, when the Unicorns will host a free cricket clinic in Fremonts Central Park from 5pm to 8pm.

It will also be a meet-and-greet from the team’s star-studded global roster, led by head coach Shane Watson, a three-time Cricket World Cup champion and two-time IPL MVP. The team has several Americans, including San Jose State student Sanjay Krishnamurthi.

The names known in the cricket world are all international stars, including three T20I world champions from Australia captained by Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade, Finn Allen from New Zealand, Qais Ahmed from Afghanistan and Shadab Khan from Pakistan.

It should be quite an introduction to cricket fans when the players come here. Rajaraman said the three-year process of establishing this team, including obtaining the visas necessary for non-US players, has made this venture unique.

I’ve started two companies and worked for a lot of companies, and every time you start a new project, there’s a bit of chaos, Rajaraman said. But that was super organized compared to the chaos that launches a sports league.

That chaos will pay off as MLC helps bring Rajaraman’s beloved sport to America once and for all.