Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead India at the Asian Games, table tennis teams announced





Sharat Kamal And Manika Batra He will lead a 10-man Indian table tennis team at the Hangzhou Asian Games to be held in September-October, where he aims to match the historic achievement of the previous edition. Five years ago, at the last Asian Games in Jakarta, the 60-year wait for the Indian team to win a medal in the table tennis event was over. The team performed better than expected, winning bronze medals in the men’s and mixed doubles. 10 member team announced The Senior Selection Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has announced a 10-member squad, comprising five men and five women, for the upcoming 26th Asian Championships in PyeongChang, Korea and 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The Asian Championship will be played in Korea from September 3 to 10, while the Asian Games will be held from September 24 to October 2. Year end 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra shine despite the crisis in table tennis Sharat may be the last Asiad This is probably the last Asiad of Sharath. He will lead a team consisting of G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. While Manika will take charge of the youth women’s team, which consists of Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale. As the Asian Games only allows two singles entries for each gender, the selectors included Sharath, Sathiyan in the men’s singles and Manika and Sreeja in the women’s singles, taking into account the players’ reputation, experience and world ranking points. Players can play in any league However, at the Asian Championships, there is no such restriction and all male and female players can play in singles events. In Hangzhou, Sharath will only play men’s doubles and Manika will play mixed doubles, in which both will pair with Sathiyan. “Sharat and Manika have decided to forego other doubles events to make it easier for the selectors to pick the team as they don’t want to swap the pairs that have done well,” TTFI said in a statement. Sharath and Manika teamed up in Indonesia five years ago and won a memorable bronze medal. the team is like that

Men’s category: Achinta Sharat Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. to book: AFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty. Ladies category: Manika Batra, Shreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale. to book: Archana Kamat, Rith Rishya. Men’s Doubles: Achanta Sharat Kamal and G Sathiyan, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Women’s Doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayahika Mukherjee, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale. Mixed Doubles: Manika Batra and G Sathiyan, Sreeja Akula and Harmeet Desai.

