Schofill, Weidenfeld named WGCA All-American Scholars





AUBURN, Ala. Maroon Megan Schofill And Casey Weidenfeld are both on the 2022-23 All-American Scholar Team, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced this week. Schofill, who graduated in May with a degree in Business, also received Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Communicators and was named to the Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll after the season. The Monticello, Florida native now joins Kelli Murphy as the only Auburn players to be named All-American Scholars four times by the WGCA. Schofill completed her undergraduate degree with a cumulative GPA of 3.87. On the court, Schofill had a memorable senior season by posting the second-lowest season scoring average in program history with a 71.67. The senior also broke the program record for most career rounds under par during the season (43) and still holds the program’s lowest career scoring average (72.14). She also took an individual second at the 2023 SEC Championship and her 205 (-11) at the Illini Women’s Invitational at Medinah in the fall tied her for the second-lowest all-time 54-hole score in Auburn history and her second-round 65 (-7) on the event tied for the second-lowest 18-hole score in program history. Weidenfeld, a creative writing major, was awarded her first WGCA All-American Scholar award after posting a cumulative GPA of 4.00 through the spring semester. The redshirt freshman was also named to the Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll after the season. The Penbroke Pines, Florida native broke 60 four times during the 2022-23 season and posted a perfect 3-0 record in match play events. Weidenfeld was named SEC Freshman of the Week in November after her performance at the 2022 East Lake Cup, becoming the 10the Auburn golfer named to SEC All-Freshman team. After wearing a redshirt during the 2021–22 season, Weidenfeld made an immediate impact in her first competitive season with the Tigers, starting in the Auburn lineup for all nine team events and recording five individual top-20 finishes. To be selected for the WGCA All-American Scholar Team, a student-athlete must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher, be an amateur on the team’s roster through the end of the team’s season, and have played in half of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year through the team conference championship. The 2022-23 team consisted of 1,401 women’s collegiate golfers from 378 college programs. About the WGCA Founded in 1983, the Women’s Golf Coaches Association is a non-profit organization representing collegiate women’s golf coaches. The WGCA was established to encourage the playing of women’s college golf in conjunction with a general purpose of education and in keeping with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents more than 700 coaches in the US and is committed to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.

