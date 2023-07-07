Connect with us

US's T20 tournament Major League Cricket signs Viacom18 as media partner in India

Major League Cricket (MLC), the upcoming professional Twenty20 cricket league in the US, has signed a media rights partnership in India with sports network Viacom18 Media Private Limited.

The competition, operated by American Cricket Enterprises (ACE) and sanctioned by USA Cricket, will be broadcast on the OTT platform JioCinema starting in July and broadcast on Sports18.

Knight Riders Group owns LA Knight Riders, Indiawin Sports owns MI New York, Anand Rajaraman, Venky Harinarayan owns San Francisco Unicorns, Chennai Super Kings, Anurag Jain and Ross Perot Jr. owns Texas Super Kings, Washington Freedom owns Sanjay Govil. Seattle Orcas is led by a consortium of owners, including The GMR Group and Satya Nadella.

The inaugural season will be played in a round-robin format, with the top four teams competing in a playoff and a final round on July 30. The first game is between the Texas Super Kings and the Los Angeles Knight Riders at Grand Prairie Stadium near Dallas. , TX.

The GMR Group (co-owner of the Delhi Capitals) and Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, is a consortium managed by the GMR Group.

Viacom18 Sports, Head of Strategy, Partnerships and Acquisitions, Hursh Shrivastava saud: Indian viewers love T20 cricket and we expect them to enjoy the action of the inaugural edition of the competition on our platforms.

Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder of Major League Cricket said: Our six teams have T20 players that fans in India love to watch, and they are the right partner to showcase sports broadcasts in the world’s largest cricket market.

Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Dewald Brevis and Kagiso Rabada represent MI New York. LA Knight Riders will see Sunil Narine, Andre Rusell, Jason Roy, Adam Zampa and Martin Guptill along with former India U19 captain Unmukt Chand. A core of Chennai Super Kings stars will form the overseas group of Texas Super Kings, captained by Faf Du Plessis alongside Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo and Mitchell Santner.

The Seattle Orcas have drafted former India U19 left arm spinner Harmeet Singh as the first pick in the first ever Domestic Draft for Major League Cricket. Joining Singh on the Orcas are two top international T20 exponents in Quinton De Kock and Mitchell Marsh. Sri Lankan spin wizard Wanindu Hasaranga, Proteas fast bowlers Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen and hard hitting Kiwi batsman Glenn Phillips will be joined by former India U19 bowler Saurabh Netravalkar as part of the Washington Freedom.

Marcus Stoinis will bring strong international and franchise cricket experience alongside compatriot Aaron Finch, who will manage the San Francisco Unicorns. In the draft, the Unicorns selected former New Zealand international Corey Anderson in the first round, followed by England World Cup winner Liam Plunkett in the second. Pakistani duo Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf were recently announced as their final signing with Shane Watson as their head coach.

Viacom18 also has or plans to showcase other sporting events such as the Indian Premier League, SA20, Indias Tour of West Indies 2023, the Paris Olympics 2024, Ultimate Table Tennis, the World Padel League, the Global Chess League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the NBA, Diamond League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and BWF events.

July 07, 2023

