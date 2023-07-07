After the Wimbledon comeback victory, Kostyuk makes a great revelation about Ukraine | Tennis news

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk stunned Greece’s Maria Sakkari in her Wimbledon 2023 first-round match on Court 2 on Wednesday. Sakkari, who was seeded eighth, crashed to a 6-0 5-7 2-6 defeat to Kostyuk, who is currently 36th on the WTA Rankings. Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk celebrates defeating Greece’s Maria Sakkari in their women’s singles tennis match on the third day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club. (AFP)

The 21-year-old has become one of the most outspoken critics of Russian and Belarusian players on the tour. Last year they were banned from Wimbledon due to the invasion of Ukraine, but were allowed to continue to participate in other tournaments as neutral players.

Meanwhile, Kostyuk was booed at the French Open after refusing to shake hands with Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka following her opening round defeat. After being laughed at, she lashed out at the Roland Garros crowd. Speaking of her country after her Wimbledon first-round victory, she said: “Since the invasion of Ukraine, I have reconsidered a lot of things.”

“I see them from a different point of view. Tennis is not the center of my life, it’s just what I do for a living. I don’t live what they go through. Thinking about who is going through the worst moments in life doesn’t make me feel any better about my problems or the situation I am facing at the moment. What happened makes me realize that tennis is not everything in my life,” she added.

When she was jeered by fans in Paris, she said, “That was questionable behavior on their part. I mean, they can do whatever they want, but honestly I didn’t get it.”

Against Sakkari she was in danger of losing and dropped the first set in just 25 minutes before making a comeback. There was a rain stoppage in the first set and another in the second, which helped her regain her momentum. Sakkari started on a dominant note, with and initially appearing unbothered by the rain suspension to take the first set after the restart. Kostyuk had other plans in the second set and made an aggressive comeback. Kostyuk will play in her second round against Paula Badosa on Friday.