Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal lead India’s TT contingent for Asian Games and Asian Championships





A team of 10 members has been formed. The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has announced a 10-member roster for the upcoming Asian Games, to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to August 6. The squad consists of five male and five female paddlers led by Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra respectively. The team heads for the Asian Championships (September 3-10), which will be held first in South Korea, and after a two-week window to Hangzhou for the Continental Games. At Asian Games, only two entries per gender are allowed to compete in the singles section. Taking this into account, the TTFI has selected Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for the men’s singles, while Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula will respectively compete in the women’s singles. On the contrary, there are no restrictions on the number of singles entries at the Asian Championships, so all registered players can participate in the singles section. In doubles, Sathiyan will combine with Sarath Kamal and Manika Batra in men’s doubles and mixed doubles, but Manika and Sharath Kamal have opted out of competing in women’s doubles and mixed doubles respectively. Recent appearances Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran’s recent performances have been a cause for concern. The latter has dropped from the top 30 last year to outside the top 80 in the latest WTT singles rankings. Notably, Sathiyan failed to advance to the main draw of the previous two tournaments WTT Contender Zagreb and WTT Star Contender Ljubljana. On the other hand, his compatriot Harmeet Desai has slowly moved up the ladder and is the current number two Indian in the singles division at WR 65. He defeated three top 30 players in the recently concluded WTT African leg, earning significant ranking points . In the women’s section, Manika Batra has remained consistent, while the doubles section has produced remarkable results. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee claimed first place at WTT Contender Tunis in women’s doubles, while Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula reached semifinals at WTT Contender Zagreb. Two women’s singles rowers (Manika and Sreeja) are currently in the top 100 and Sutirtha Mukherjee, to name a few, are making good progress in the singles division. Indian sports live coverage on Khel Now India’s Table Tennis Team for Asian Games, Asian Championships Gentlemen Achanta Sarath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai, Manav Vikas Thakkar and Utpalbhai Shah. To book Snehit Suravajjula and Sanil Shetty Women Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale. To book Archana Kamath and Reeth Tennison Double gentlemen Sarath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manav Thakkar/Utpal Shah Women’s doubles Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale Mixed doubles Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula/Harmeet Desai Follow Khel Now for more updates Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram and join our community Telegram.

