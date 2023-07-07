Outdoor Track & Field collects seven All-State Honors





NORFOLK, Va. A program-top seven James Madison track and field student-athletes were selected for the 2023 Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State Team, the organization announced Friday afternoon. Graduated student Skyla Davidson (jumps), seniors Shelby Staib (throws) and Laura Web (distance), junior Miranda Stanhope (distance), sophomore Jordan Henderson (obstacles) and Sofia Lavreshina (hurdles) and freshmen Asia Power (sprints) were all second-team selections. Last season, four of the program’s student-athletes made the All-State tab, including Lavreshina who became the first and only Duke to be named First Team. On the track, Webb recorded the Dukes’ fastest 3,000-meter (9:42.16) and 5,000-meter (16:42.92) races last season. Those times accounted for fifth and seventh place respectively in the JMU record book. Fellow distance runner Stanhope scored nine points for the Dukes at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships, finishing third in the 10,000-meter race (34:53.27) and sixth in the 5,000-meter competition (16:56.52). This season, she reached sixth in JMU history in the 3,000 meters (9:42.67) and 10th in the 5,000 meters (16:49.77). Henderson was the team’s leading 100-meter hurdler, clocking a season-best time of 14.05 at the Raleigh Relays. Later in the year, she finished second in the event at the George Mason Ebanks Invitational with a time of 14.09. Lavreshina excelled in the 400m hurdles, posting a season-best time of 1:01.02 in the preliminaries of the competition’s title match. In the final, Lavreshina finished fifth overall in 1:01.14, taking four points ahead of JMU. Powell had a phenomenal first year at JMU, highlighted by setting the school record in the 100-meter dash in 11:50 at the Raleigh Relays. During the outdoor season, Powell competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4×100-meter relay, 4×200-meter relay, and 4×400-meter relay. During those five events, the freshman helped produce eight top-five finishes, including three wins. At the Sun Belt Championships, Powell ran the second leg of the 4×100 meter relay team who placed seventh in 46.33. In the field, Davidson finished her career with a triple jump personal best of 12.93 m (42′ 5.25″) at the NCAA East Preliminary Championships. Davidson earned a pair of first-place finishes during the outdoor season, including a triple jump victory at the JMU Invite. She finished her time at JMU with the second best indoor triple jump and third best outdoor triple jump in the school’s history. Staib made her third appearance at the 2023 NCAA East Preliminary Championships in the javelin throw, throwing 43.59 m (143′ 0″) for 35th place. The senior finished second in the javelin throw at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships with a throw of 47.10 m (154′ 6″), the highest finish by a Duke at the conference meeting. Earlier in the season, Staib posted a season best score of 47.60 m (156′ 2″) for third place at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational. Overall, the senior had five top-five finishes, including a pair of event wins. VaSID University Division All-State Women’s Tennis Team Coach of the Year: Dave Cianelli, Virginia Tech

Field Athlete of the Year: Julia Fixsen, Virginia Tech

Field Rookie of the Year: Kenna Stimmel, Virginia Tech

Track Athlete of the Year: Margot Appleton, Virginia

Follow rookie of the year: Sarah Apkan, Virginia First team 4x100m relay: Virginia

4x400m relay: Virginia

Distance: Calli Doan, Freedom

Distance: Sophie Atkinson, Virginia

Distance: Adelyn Ackley-Fairley, Liberty

Halfway the long distance: Margot Appleton, Virginia

Halfway the distance: Lindsey Butler, Virginia Tech

Sprints: Jada Seaman, Virginia

Sprints: Sarah Apkan, Virginia

Sprints: Isis Brooks, Freedom

Hurdles: Emily Alexandru, Virginia

Hurdles: Jasmine Williams, Liberty

Jumps: Kenna Stimmel, Virginia Tech

Jumps: Julia Fixsen, Virginia Tech

Jumps: Cierra Pyles, Virginia Tech

Jumps: Jada Seaman, Virginia

Throws: Ashley Anumba, Virginia

Throws: Essence Henderson, Virginia Tech

Throws: Rebecca Mammel, Virginia Tech

Multi: Alix Still, Virginia Second team 4x100m Relay: VCU

4x400m Relay: Virginia Tech

Distance: Anna Workman, Virginia

Distance: Miranda Stanhope JMU

Distance: Laura Web JMU Halfway the Distance: Star Price, Virginia Tech

Halfway the long distance: Esther Seeland, Virginia

Sprints: Lauryn Taylor, VCU

sprinting: Asia Power JMU Sprints: Kayelyn Tate, VCU

obstacles: Jordan Henderson JMU

obstacles: Sofia Lavreshina JMU Jumps: Taylen Langin, Liberty

Jumps: Selkis Elong, VCU

Jumps: Sam Romano, Virginia

jumps: Skyla Davidson JMU Throws: Megan Mann, Liberty

Throws: Jocelyn Midkiff, VCU

Throws: Sara Killinen, Virginia Tech

throws: Shelby Staib JMU Multi: Patasha Bryan, Freedom

