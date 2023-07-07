Sports
Outdoor Track & Field collects seven All-State Honors
NORFOLK, Va. A program-top seven James Madison track and field student-athletes were selected for the 2023 Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State Team, the organization announced Friday afternoon.
Graduated student Skyla Davidson (jumps), seniors Shelby Staib (throws) and Laura Web (distance), junior Miranda Stanhope (distance), sophomore Jordan Henderson (obstacles) and Sofia Lavreshina (hurdles) and freshmen Asia Power (sprints) were all second-team selections.
Last season, four of the program’s student-athletes made the All-State tab, including Lavreshina who became the first and only Duke to be named First Team.
On the track, Webb recorded the Dukes’ fastest 3,000-meter (9:42.16) and 5,000-meter (16:42.92) races last season. Those times accounted for fifth and seventh place respectively in the JMU record book. Fellow distance runner Stanhope scored nine points for the Dukes at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships, finishing third in the 10,000-meter race (34:53.27) and sixth in the 5,000-meter competition (16:56.52). This season, she reached sixth in JMU history in the 3,000 meters (9:42.67) and 10th in the 5,000 meters (16:49.77).
Henderson was the team’s leading 100-meter hurdler, clocking a season-best time of 14.05 at the Raleigh Relays. Later in the year, she finished second in the event at the George Mason Ebanks Invitational with a time of 14.09. Lavreshina excelled in the 400m hurdles, posting a season-best time of 1:01.02 in the preliminaries of the competition’s title match. In the final, Lavreshina finished fifth overall in 1:01.14, taking four points ahead of JMU.
Powell had a phenomenal first year at JMU, highlighted by setting the school record in the 100-meter dash in 11:50 at the Raleigh Relays. During the outdoor season, Powell competed in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4×100-meter relay, 4×200-meter relay, and 4×400-meter relay. During those five events, the freshman helped produce eight top-five finishes, including three wins. At the Sun Belt Championships, Powell ran the second leg of the 4×100 meter relay team who placed seventh in 46.33.
In the field, Davidson finished her career with a triple jump personal best of 12.93 m (42′ 5.25″) at the NCAA East Preliminary Championships. Davidson earned a pair of first-place finishes during the outdoor season, including a triple jump victory at the JMU Invite. She finished her time at JMU with the second best indoor triple jump and third best outdoor triple jump in the school’s history.
Staib made her third appearance at the 2023 NCAA East Preliminary Championships in the javelin throw, throwing 43.59 m (143′ 0″) for 35th place. The senior finished second in the javelin throw at the Sun Belt Outdoor Championships with a throw of 47.10 m (154′ 6″), the highest finish by a Duke at the conference meeting. Earlier in the season, Staib posted a season best score of 47.60 m (156′ 2″) for third place at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational. Overall, the senior had five top-five finishes, including a pair of event wins.
VaSID University Division All-State Women’s Tennis Team
Coach of the Year: Dave Cianelli, Virginia Tech
Field Athlete of the Year: Julia Fixsen, Virginia Tech
Field Rookie of the Year: Kenna Stimmel, Virginia Tech
Track Athlete of the Year: Margot Appleton, Virginia
Follow rookie of the year: Sarah Apkan, Virginia
First team
4x100m relay: Virginia
4x400m relay: Virginia
Distance: Calli Doan, Freedom
Distance: Sophie Atkinson, Virginia
Distance: Adelyn Ackley-Fairley, Liberty
Halfway the long distance: Margot Appleton, Virginia
Halfway the distance: Lindsey Butler, Virginia Tech
Sprints: Jada Seaman, Virginia
Sprints: Sarah Apkan, Virginia
Sprints: Isis Brooks, Freedom
Hurdles: Emily Alexandru, Virginia
Hurdles: Jasmine Williams, Liberty
Jumps: Kenna Stimmel, Virginia Tech
Jumps: Julia Fixsen, Virginia Tech
Jumps: Cierra Pyles, Virginia Tech
Jumps: Jada Seaman, Virginia
Throws: Ashley Anumba, Virginia
Throws: Essence Henderson, Virginia Tech
Throws: Rebecca Mammel, Virginia Tech
Multi: Alix Still, Virginia
Second team
4x100m Relay: VCU
4x400m Relay: Virginia Tech
Distance: Anna Workman, Virginia
Distance: Miranda StanhopeJMU
Distance: Laura WebJMU
Halfway the Distance: Star Price, Virginia Tech
Halfway the long distance: Esther Seeland, Virginia
Sprints: Lauryn Taylor, VCU
sprinting: Asia PowerJMU
Sprints: Kayelyn Tate, VCU
obstacles: Jordan HendersonJMU
obstacles: Sofia LavreshinaJMU
Jumps: Taylen Langin, Liberty
Jumps: Selkis Elong, VCU
Jumps: Sam Romano, Virginia
jumps: Skyla DavidsonJMU
Throws: Megan Mann, Liberty
Throws: Jocelyn Midkiff, VCU
Throws: Sara Killinen, Virginia Tech
throws: Shelby StaibJMU
Multi: Patasha Bryan, Freedom
