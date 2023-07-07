Bangladesh’s Tamim Iqbal Returns Shock Cricket Retirement | Cricket news





Veteran returns decision announced a day earlier after meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, cricket official says.

Bangladesh cricket superstar Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his shock retirement from the sport after meeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On Thursday, the veteran opener had burst into tears as he announced the immediate end of his international career, a day after leading his side to a 17-point defeat in the first of a three-game one-day streak against Afghanistan. But on Friday, Jalal Yunus, director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), told AFP news agency that Tamim had changed her mind after meeting Hasina at her residence in the capital Dhaka. Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement decision, Yunus said. However, he will take six weeks of rest to get fit again. He had been under physical and mental pressure for the past six months, which affected his performance, Yunus added. Meanwhile, on his Instagram account, Tamim posted a picture of him with Hasina with the caption: Can’t say no to the honorable prime minister Tamim’s press conference on Thursday was followed by scathing criticism from BCB president Nazmul Hassan, who questioned the batsman’s professionalism for playing the game despite admitting he was not 100 per cent fit. The 34-year-old player’s meeting with the Prime Minister took place hours after wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das was named captain for the remainder of the series against Afghanistan. Earlier in the day, Liton said Tamim’s firing had taken the team by surprise. None of us could have realized that this decision was coming, he told reporters. He has given the Bangladesh team a lot for so many years. Tamim’s international career began in 2007 with a One Day International (ODI) match against Zimbabwe. Later that year, he shot to fame for a match-winning half century in Bangladesh’s victory over India at the World Cup in the West Indies. He averaged 36.62 in 241 ODIs to finish with most runs (8,313) and hundreds (14) for Bangladesh. He is the third highest points scorer among current cricketers behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma of India. Tamim scored 5,134 runs in 70 Test matches, the second highest total for Bangladesh, adding 1,758 runs in 87 T20 internationals before retiring from that form in July 2022.

