Northwestern announces actions to prevent hazing after football investigation





Northwestern University today announced significant steps to address and prevent hazing within its football program, following the completion of an independent investigation into allegations received after the end of the 2022 season. The external investigation, which began in December 2022, was led by ArentFox Schiff’s Maggie Hickey. Hickey, a former Illinois inspector general, interviewed current and former players, as well as coaches and staff, and reviewed thousands of documents. Hickey’s team found evidence to corroborate claims made by an anonymous whistleblower about hazing activities and events. Hickeys’ investigation found that while current and former players differed on the conduct, the whistleblowers’ claims were largely supported by the evidence. While the details of the investigation are confidential, the university has made a summary public. While the investigation found no evidence that the tech staff knew about ongoing hazing, the researchers said there had been opportunities for them to discover and report the hazing behavior. In line with ArentFox Schiff’s recommendations, Northwestern will take several measures to prevent future hazing, including the permanent suspension of training camps in Kenosha, Wisconsin, monitoring of the football locker room, and the implementation of new anti-hazing reporting processes and education programs for football players, coaches and staff. In addition, head football coach Pat Fitzgerald will serve a two-week unpaid suspension starting Friday, July 7. Hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values ​​at Northwestern, where we strive to make the university a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students, said President Michael Schill. Our athletic programs meet the highest standards and in this case we failed to meet them. I expect today’s actions will prevent this from ever happening again. Based on Hickey’s findings and recommendations, the university will take the following actions: Head coach Fitzgerald has been suspended without pay for two weeks, effective immediately.

Football practices at Camp Kenosha in Wisconsin are permanently halted.

The university will require supervision of the football locker room by someone who does not report to the football coaching staff.

The university will create an online reporting tool specifically for student athletes to anonymously report incidents of potential hazing or hazing-related issues.

The University will provide and require annual mandatory anti-hazing training for all coaches, staff, and student-athletes, emphasizing reporting capabilities, reporting duties, disciplinary action for future violations, and the fact that hazing is not acceptable regardless of consent .

The university will form an internal working group with Northwestern leaders from various disciplines to produce a report on policy development, organizational culture, communication, training and enforcement. The group will seek input from outside experts and will make their report available to the wider community.

Northwestern Athletics will make better use of its annual student-athlete survey process to ensure coaches are aware of and act on student concerns.

Northwestern Athletics will work with the NCAA and Big Ten Conference to ensure all processes and rules are followed. Northwestern Athletics prides itself on providing a world-class student-athlete experience, including a safe and respectful environment for all of our students, coaches and staff, said Derrick Gragg, Combe Family Vice President of Athletics & Recreation. We respect the courage of the individuals who came forward to raise awareness of the issue, and we pledge to do our part to create a more positive environment in the future. Fitzgerald said he will begin serving his suspension today. “I was very disappointed when I heard about the hazing allegations on our football team,” Fitzgerald said. Although I was unaware of the alleged incidents, I spoke to university officials and they informed me of a two-week suspension, effective immediately. Northwestern football prides itself on producing not only athletes, but fine young men with character befitting the program and our university, he said. We hold our student-athletes and program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards in the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.northwestern.edu/stories/2023/07/northwestern-announces-actions-to-prevent-hazing-following-football-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos