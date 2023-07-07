Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa share the origins of their whirlwind romance





Love was in the air at the All England Club, especially for tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa. The blossoming relationship between Tsitsipas and Badosa began to surface on the third day of Wimbledon. Tsitsipas, 24, won his match in the first round and during a post-match interview, Badosa was referred to as the Spanish player’s ‘girlfriend’. “You’re also playing doubles here with your brother, Petros, and you’re playing mixed doubles with your girlfriend Paula Badosa,” said BBC presenter Karthi Gnanasegaram. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM Tsitsipas responded by smiling and nodding and pointing at Badosa. PRINCESS KATE GIVES WIMBLEDON CHAMPION ROGER FEDERER A LONG LASTING STANDING OVATION AT THE ALL ENGLAND CLUB Badosa then clenched her fist and the crowd began to cheer. Gnanasegaram also shared that Tsitsipas Badosa was victorious in her first round match. “Oh, I just found out. I had no idea. Congratulations,” Tsitsipas said as Badosa smiled and put her hands together in the shape of a heart. In January, Tsitsipas reached the men’s singles final at the Australian Open. He spoke to the BBC about playing in the doubles and mixed doubles competitions with his sibling and Badosa. “It’s really a pleasure to do this with people, some of them have recently come into my life, and I never would have done it if I hadn’t. So, Paulita, let’s do it,” Tsitsipas said. Tsitsipas also recently revealed that the couple’s whirlwind romance started with a text message. “It started in Rome with a message from me when she beat Ons Jabeur in the second round,” he told the Greek press at Wimbledon. “I watched the game and I really liked the way she played and handled the situation against a very good clay court player. “I congratulated her and that’s how the whole story began.” Tsitsipas added that there were “so many signs” that brought them together. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP At Wimbledon, Tsitsipas defeated British player Andy Murray in the second round. Badosa retired on Friday with a back injury during her second-round match against Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk. The injury also forced Badosa to withdraw from her mixed doubles match with Tsitsipas, which was scheduled for Saturday. She said the “smartest thing” was to stop playing.

