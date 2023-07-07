Sports
In the mind of Alexander Bublik | ATP tour
Watching Alexander Bublik play will keep you entertained.
The 26-year-old pulls opponents around with his right hand, combining deft drop shots with effortless power to light up the Tour. For Bublik, the ability to make people laugh is why he plays the game.
I want to be seen as a good man who respects the game, the fans and the entertainment, because that’s what sport is all about, Bublik told ATPTour.com.
You may also like: First winner in the spotlight: Alexander Bublik
The Kazakhstani all-court match saw him capture his second tour-level title in Halle last week. This week he puts on a show at Wimbledon, where he next plays Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.
Bublik’s fun personality has been on display since he made his debut in 2016, but what is he like off the pitch?
I am relaxed and honest. I like to play table tennis. I like walking around and exploring things, Bublik said, smiling. I love the nature. At home we have many forests and parks and castles. I grew up discovering all this. I went and discovered dungeons when I was younger because we all had them open. Where I live now is all nature with a lot of history.
Bublik has a keen interest in a variety of subjects and enjoys spending his free time researching and learning.
The 26-year-old revealed that he has had a love of history from an early age. This has grown further in recent years, with Bublik seizing the travel opportunities that the Tour offers him to further increase his knowledge.
You have to know history to know anything about the future, because history repeats itself all over again, Bublik said when discussing the topic. Reading is important for your own upbringing. When I was in Paris, I went to the Louvre and looked at some sculptures from ancient Greece, which I found very interesting.
Then I started reading about that period and it was interesting. If you gain information little by little, you can have a conversation on all kinds of topics at 40 years old. I think it’s very important to be able to talk to different people about different topics.
With London home to a wide variety of leading museums, the options for Bublik to explore are vast. However, for him there is something else that catches his eye in the British capital and it is not strawberries and cream served at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.
I like the aesthetics of a good car for a building,” said Bublik, who won his second Tour title in Halle last month. ‘Especially in London. It’s the different culture and architecture of buildings in London that I like and I think nice cars look good for them.
When Bublik goes to court against Rublev, he will be able to focus on his work again. By reaching the fourth round, he has recorded his best run at a Slam.
If he can take it one step further and secure his spot in the quarter-finals for the first time, a celebration could be in order when he returns to Monte-Carlo before heading to the States for the hard-court swing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/bublik-feature-wimbledon-2023
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US economy adds 209,000 jobs in June as hiring slows | US unemployment and employment data
- Euphoria Actor Dominic Fike Opens Up About His History Of Drug Use
- In the mind of Alexander Bublik | ATP tour
- Canada announces a major investment in Israeli earthquake detection technology
- Muslims in Pakistan stage protests against Sweden over burning of Islam’s holy book
- Bollywood Parks Dubai permanently closed – News
- Spyware kills 1.5 million users of Google Play Store
- US retailer Buckle posts net sales of $108 million in June 2023
- Zelensky meets Turkey’s Erdogan to advance Ukraine’s NATO bid
- The Villages toast to its parks and leisure activities | News | Daily Sun Villages
- EuroHockey Institute Podcast – Marieke Dijkstra: managing transition : European Hockey Federation
- Stock market today: Wall Street mixed after jobs report hot but hopefully not too hot