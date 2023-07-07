In the mind of Alexander Bublik | ATP tour

Watching Alexander Bublik play will keep you entertained.

The 26-year-old pulls opponents around with his right hand, combining deft drop shots with effortless power to light up the Tour. For Bublik, the ability to make people laugh is why he plays the game.

I want to be seen as a good man who respects the game, the fans and the entertainment, because that’s what sport is all about, Bublik told ATPTour.com.

The Kazakhstani all-court match saw him capture his second tour-level title in Halle last week. This week he puts on a show at Wimbledon, where he next plays Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.

Bublik’s fun personality has been on display since he made his debut in 2016, but what is he like off the pitch?

I am relaxed and honest. I like to play table tennis. I like walking around and exploring things, Bublik said, smiling. I love the nature. At home we have many forests and parks and castles. I grew up discovering all this. I went and discovered dungeons when I was younger because we all had them open. Where I live now is all nature with a lot of history.

Bublik has a keen interest in a variety of subjects and enjoys spending his free time researching and learning.

The 26-year-old revealed that he has had a love of history from an early age. This has grown further in recent years, with Bublik seizing the travel opportunities that the Tour offers him to further increase his knowledge.

You have to know history to know anything about the future, because history repeats itself all over again, Bublik said when discussing the topic. Reading is important for your own upbringing. When I was in Paris, I went to the Louvre and looked at some sculptures from ancient Greece, which I found very interesting.

Then I started reading about that period and it was interesting. If you gain information little by little, you can have a conversation on all kinds of topics at 40 years old. I think it’s very important to be able to talk to different people about different topics.

With London home to a wide variety of leading museums, the options for Bublik to explore are vast. However, for him there is something else that catches his eye in the British capital and it is not strawberries and cream served at The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

I like the aesthetics of a good car for a building,” said Bublik, who won his second Tour title in Halle last month. ‘Especially in London. It’s the different culture and architecture of buildings in London that I like and I think nice cars look good for them.

When Bublik goes to court against Rublev, he will be able to focus on his work again. By reaching the fourth round, he has recorded his best run at a Slam.

If he can take it one step further and secure his spot in the quarter-finals for the first time, a celebration could be in order when he returns to Monte-Carlo before heading to the States for the hard-court swing.