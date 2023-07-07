Sports
Tamim Iqbal Takes Turn in Retirement After Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Intervention | Cricket
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal shocked fans on Thursday by stunningly announcing his retirement from international cricket. The announcement came after Bangladesh’s defeat to Afghanistan in the first ODI of their three-match series.
The result had a huge negative impact considering the team’s preparations for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. At a press conference, a tearful Tamim revealed the news: “This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have given my best I’m retiring from international cricket as of this moment. Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. I’m now retiring from international cricket. It wasn’t a sudden decision. I thought of the different reasons. I don’t want to mention here. I have talked to my relatives about it. I thought now is the right time for me to retire from international cricket.”
But now it appears the 34-year-old has made a U-turn in his decision to retire. According to the Dhaka Tribune, the BCB has confirmed that it has withdrawn its decision following an intervention by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He would have met her on Friday afternoon after being invited for an interview.
He was at the prime minister’s residence with his wife, his former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and BCB president Nazmul Hassan. He will also take a month and a half break before returning for the Asian Cup, which kicks off on August 31.
Tamim’s previous decision to withdraw from ODIs and Tests came after announcing his decision to retire from T20Is in June 2022. In ODIs, he is Bangladesh’s most successful with 8313 runs from 241 ODIs at an average of 36.62, including 14 centuries and 56 fifties.
As captain, he led his side in 37 ODIs, of which Bangladesh won 21. His 60 win percentage is the highest of any 15 captains who have never captained the national side, including the most capped Mashrafe Mortaza, whose win percentage was 58.13. .
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/tamim-iqbal-takes-shocking-u-turn-on-retirement-announcement-after-intervention-from-bangladesh-s-prime-minister-101688733037009.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bollywood roundup: Huma Qureshi, Sara Ali Khan, Aamir Ali, and more…
- Tamim Iqbal Takes Turn in Retirement After Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Intervention | Cricket
- The best men’s hats for summer
- Asian stocks fall as strong US data hopes rate hikes end
- CNN asks the leader of Belarus where the leader Wagner is
- Donald Trump news today LIVE: Watch the former president hold a rally in Iowa
- In detailed verdict, top court declares May 9 arrest of Imran Khans ‘unlawful’
- Confusing and sad: Emilia Clarke returns to Game of Thrones | Entertainment
- How to enable SSE and AVX support in TensorFlow in Google Cloud Platform Console
- Jokowi on the Susi Air pilot taken hostage by KKB: we are not keeping silent
- Ted Cruz Blows Up The Map In Barbie Movie As Hollywood Yearns For Communist China
- USC Womens Basketball Adds Talent From TCU in Grad Transfer Roxane Makolo