Tamim Iqbal Takes Turn in Retirement After Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Intervention | Cricket

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal shocked fans on Thursday by stunningly announcing his retirement from international cricket. The announcement came after Bangladesh’s defeat to Afghanistan in the first ODI of their three-match series. Bangladesh’s ODI cricket captain Tamim Iqbal speaks at a press conference. (AFP)

The result had a huge negative impact considering the team’s preparations for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. At a press conference, a tearful Tamim revealed the news: “This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have given my best I’m retiring from international cricket as of this moment. Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. I’m now retiring from international cricket. It wasn’t a sudden decision. I thought of the different reasons. I don’t want to mention here. I have talked to my relatives about it. I thought now is the right time for me to retire from international cricket.”

But now it appears the 34-year-old has made a U-turn in his decision to retire. According to the Dhaka Tribune, the BCB has confirmed that it has withdrawn its decision following an intervention by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He would have met her on Friday afternoon after being invited for an interview.

He was at the prime minister’s residence with his wife, his former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and BCB president Nazmul Hassan. He will also take a month and a half break before returning for the Asian Cup, which kicks off on August 31.

Tamim’s previous decision to withdraw from ODIs and Tests came after announcing his decision to retire from T20Is in June 2022. In ODIs, he is Bangladesh’s most successful with 8313 runs from 241 ODIs at an average of 36.62, including 14 centuries and 56 fifties.

As captain, he led his side in 37 ODIs, of which Bangladesh won 21. His 60 win percentage is the highest of any 15 captains who have never captained the national side, including the most capped Mashrafe Mortaza, whose win percentage was 58.13. .