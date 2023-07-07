Sports
Updated look at the Florida Gators Football 2024 recruiting class
Florida football coach Billy Napier and his staff shook up the recruiting trail in June, expanding a class of 2024 that is now among the best in the country.
Per 247 Sports, UF’s 2024 class currently ranks third nationally, behind only the state of Georgia and Ohio. The Gators added 10 pledges in June to bring their total to 17, including one five-star, 11 four-star and six top 100 national prospects.
Here’s an updated look at UF’s 2024 class:
QB DJ Lagoway
Length weight: 6-2, 225
School: Willis High School. Willis, Texas
Judgement: Five stars
Consensus National Rank: 21
the skinny: Lagway is considered the top-rated dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2024. He played in eight games last season before being hampered by an ankle sprain. He passed for 2,080 yards with 24 TDs while rushing for 517 yards and 7 TDs.
D.B. Xavier Filsaime
Length weight: 6-1, 180
School: McKinney High School, McKinney, Texas
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 35
the skinny: Filsaime recorded 76 tackles last season and forced three fumbles to lead McKinney to the third round of the state playoffs. In addition to playing soccer, Filsaime ran on track, where he set personal bests of 10.52 seconds in the 100 meters, 22.38 seconds in the 200 meters, and 22 feet, 0.75 inches in the long jump.
L. B. Adarius Hayes
Length weight: 6-4, 210
School: Largo High School, Largo
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 46
the skinny: Hayes turned down offers from Alabama, Auburn and the state of Florida to commit to UF. He finished the 2022 season with 121 tackles (14 for loss), three pass breakups, and three quarterback hurries to lead Largo to a 9–3 record and the first round of the state playoffs.
L. B. Myles Graham
Length weight: 6-1, 212
School: Woodward Academy, Atlanta
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 49
the skinny: Graham. the son of former Gators who run back Earnest Graham was Florida’s first class bet last August. As a sophomore with Naples Evangelical Christian in 2021, Graham was a standout on defense with 130 tackles, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Randstormer Jamonta Waller
Length weight: 6-2, 225
School: Picayune Memorial High School, Picayune, Miss.
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 72
the skinny: Waller has shown playing prowess throughout his high school career, recording 106 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and two fumbles recovering at Picayune Memorial High School. An exceptional athlete, Waller posted a 20-foot, 2-inch long jump as a sophomore and a 36-11 triple jump for the Picayune Memorial track team.
L. B. Aaron Chiles
Length weight: 6-3, 220
School: Our Lady Good Counsel High School, Olney, Md.
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 77
the skinny: Chiles had 74 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 2 fumbles recovering during his junior season at Our Lady Good Counsel High School. He is a hard hitter with a strong football IQ capable of driving a defense.
TEAMir Jackson
Length weight: 6-4, 223
School: Portal High School, Portal, Ga.
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 113
the skinny: Jackson had 22 catches for 428 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. A confident, big target, Jackson is also a standout high school basketball player, averaging 13.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals as a junior for a Portal team that went 28-2.
D. L. Amaris Williams
Length weight: 6-3, 270
School: Clinton High School, Clinton, NC
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 175
the skinny: A two-way standout at Clinton High School, Williams had 43 tackles for loss and 18 sacks on defense and rushed 32 times for 251 yards and 5 touchdowns. Projects as an inside defensive lineman with pass rushing potential as he continues to add bulk and power.
W. R. Jerrae Hawkins
Length weight: 5-9, 165
School: IMG Academy, Bradenton
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 237
the skinny: Caught 67 passes for 1,173 yards and 14 TDs last season at Wheeling Park (W. Va.) High School. As state track champion in the 100 and 200 meters, Hawkins also set personal bests of 10.45 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.48 seconds in the 200 meters.
D. L. Nasir Johnson
Length weight: 6-4, 300
School: Dublin High School, Dublin, Ga.
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 244
the skinny: A two-way standout, Johnson got snaps on both right tackle and defensive tackle to lead Dublin to a 7–4 run and the second round of the Georgia State playoffs. He is a strong quest player who is able to close gaps and fight blockages with his strong upper body strength.
W. R. Izaiah Williams
Length weight: 6-0, 172
School: Carrollwood Day Academy, Tampa
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 325
the skinny: Williams had 6 passes for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns in five games for Carrollwood last season, despite missing more than half of the season due to a collarbone injury. A track star, Williams brings speed to the receiver’s post, with a personal best of 10.94 in the 100 metres.
RB Kahnen Daniels
Length weight: 5-11, 190
School: West Point High School, West Point, Miss.
Judgement: Four stars
Consensus National Rank: 338
the skinny: Daniels helped lead West Point to the Class 5A state football finals as a first quarterback who also spent time on offense at running back and wide receiver. Daniels has rushed for over 3,050 yards and 32 TDs over the past two seasons, averaging 10.3 yards per carry.
S Josiah Davis
Length weight: 6-1, 185
School: Berrian High School, Nashville, Ga.
Judgement: Three star
Consensus National Rank: 492
the skinny: Davis posted 70 tackles and answered an interception for a touchdown in 2022. He also has potential value as a return man – he returned seven kickoffs for TDs averaging 51.0 yards per return.
OT Marcus Mascotl
Length weight: 6-4, 292
School: South Gwinnett High School, Snellville, Ga.
Judgement: Three star
Consensus National Rank: 674
the skinny: Started last season at left tackle for South Gwinnett High and competed in Georgia’s top league. Also did events for the South Gwinnett track team and posted a personal best of 43 feet, 9.5 inches in the shot put as a 10th grader.
OL Noel Portnjagin
Length weight: 6-5, 334
School: Schwbisch Hall, Germany
Judgement: Three star
Consensus National Rank: 926
the skinny: Portnjagin started at left tackle for the Schwbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League. He was also part of the 2022 Germany national football team.
DL Michai Boreau
Length weight: 6-5, 390
School: Creekside High School, Fairburn, Ga.
Judgement: Three star
Consensus National Rank: THAT
the skinny: Boireau had 43 tackles – 7 for loss – 4 sacks and 3 quarterback hurries to lead Creekside to a 10-3 record last season. He chose Florida over offers from Georgia, Auburn, Florida State and Boston College.
OT Mike Williams
Length weight: 6-7, 310
School: Creekside High School, Fairburn, Ga.
Judgement: Three star
Consensus National Rank: THAT
the skinny: Williams was a starting left tackle on a Creekside team that went 10-3 last season and played in Georgia’s top league.
Analysis
The SEC is a scrimmage league, and UF’s 2024 class reflects a strong emphasis on the offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage, with potential pass rush threats like Waller and Williams added in June. If Napier can hold it together on Signing Day in December, it will lay the groundwork for a team that can protect the quarterback and wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks in future seasons.
.
|
