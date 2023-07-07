WIMBLEDON, England In the past year and a half, as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund initiatives forced an acrimonious split in men’s golf, most professional tennis players concluded that Saudi involvement in their sport was a matter of when, not if.
Sports
In tennis, conversations about Saudi investments could be trickier for WTA
The PGA went through a rough patch, but then they decided to do something with the PIF, said World No. 4 Jessica Pegula. Many players felt really overwhelmed by it. I don’t think we want to get that far. I don’t think we want to repeat what they just did.
But even though Saudi involvement in the sport feels inevitable, different conversations are taking place at Wimbledon, as is almost always the case in a sport without a single unified governing body.
Candace Buckner: Sportswashing isn’t what we’re saying right now. It’s what we won’t say later.
Both tours are already doing business in countries that have recently faced controversy over their human rights record. Tournaments are held annually in both Qatar and China, where the WTA recently resumed operations after a 16-month boycott due to concerns over the safety of Chinese player Peng Shuai.
But for many players, the partnership with Saudi Arabia poses a different question. Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said playing in Saudi Arabia is definitely something I should think about, although it would be a trickier calculation if the country started hosting major tournaments that penalize players who skip.
For 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, the question is about the structure of the investment.
I think as an individual sport on a global level we are probably closest to golf in terms of how we view sport, Djokovic said Saturday. I think we can probably learn a lot from that example, some positives, some negatives, and try to structure a deal if it goes that way in a right way that will protect the integrity and tradition and history of this sport, but still be able to grow it in such a way that it will be suitable.
WTA players may have a different set of thorns to wade through.
Speaking at an event in London last week to mark the 50th anniversary of the WTA’s founding, the association’s chairman and CEO Steve Simon said he met with Saudi officials in the capital Riyadh in February as the WTA held a partnership with the kingdom. . Simon declined a request for an interview, but said in a statement to The Post that the organization has not yet reached formal agreements.
Yet his comments in London came just days after the WTA announced a pledge to raise prize money at major tournaments by 2033 and close the gender pay gap between its players and the ATPs.
The stakes of a Saudi partnership therefore seem higher for the WTA: they need the money.
But the players contend with the country’s abysmal human rights record, in addition to the fact that Saudi Arabia has an equally poor record on women’s rights, in particular, as well as laws banning homosexuality. Unlike the ATP, the WTA has a handful of openly gay players.
Many problems with this country. Honestly, hard to talk about, said world number 10 Daria Kasatkina, who is gay and often travels with her partner during competitions. Of course it is easier and they also talk to ATP. It’s easier for the men because they feel pretty good there, let’s say. We don’t feel the same. Money is talking in our world right now. For me, I don’t think it’s all about the money. Unfortunately, not everything depends only on us, and especially on me.
For some, partnering with the PIF for the women’s tour would be a way to force progress in Saudi Arabia. WTA founder and legendary equal rights activist Billie Jean King expressed her support for talks with the country at the anniversary event in London last week, saying, “How are we going to change things if we don’t engage?”
Bitter rivals. Beloved friends. Survivors.
If that change has other motives, then so be it, said world number 6 Ons Jabeur, a Tunisian who made history as the first Arab woman in a Grand Slam final when she competed for the Wimbledon title last year. For her, sporting the effort to change a country’s negative reputation through sport ultimately still funds women’s sports and benefits women in Saudi Arabia.
If it has benefits [the] player, I’m 100 percent there. Again, I said, and I hope that in Saudi Arabia they will invest not only with ATP, I hope with WTA. I believe Saudi Arabia is doing a great job of empowering women. It’s time to change things. Believe it or not, we currently have the top two women in the Arab world playing tennis. It is now or never. I hope they really invest in WTA, said Jabeur, who added that she traveled to Saudi Arabia last year and was impressed.
Yes, let’s see what the deal will be. I hope they see us as players, not just as an investment, but to give us more benefits than we had now.
