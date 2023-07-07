After CWG high, paddler Sreeja looks to win at Asiad- The New Indian Express

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A few days before winning the historic mixed doubles gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games alongside the legendary Sharath Kamal, Sreeja Akula celebrated her 24th birthday at Birmingham’s Athlete Village. With the event’s first anniversary approaching, the young paddler will be on the road again, this time in preparation for her first-ever appearance at the Asian Games.

“I am happy to be part of the squad,” Akula told Daily after reaching the 10-man squad announced by the Table Tennis Federation of India for the Hangzhou event. In China, she will compete in three categories, including mixed doubles alongside Harmeet Desai and women’s doubles with her national partner Diya Chitale.

The 24-year-old from Hyderabad and a young paddler from Mumbai have a close bond. “We’ve played a few tournaments together in the last year and I think we’re getting better with each tournament. I’m happy to play with her and we’re looking forward to this experience.”

Along with Chitale and Akula, the Indian women’s team consists of Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee. The young athlete believes the group’s relationship will help them achieve greater success in world events. “It’s a very unique team because we have different types of playing styles,” she added.

Between September 3 and 10, the group will participate in the Asian Championship in Korea. There, too, the paddler hopes to take advantage of his opportunity. “I think this tournament will give good exposure to everyone because it’s just before the Asian Games. It’s important for us to win medals in the Asian Championship because that’s also a very highly regarded event.”

In March 2023, Akula successfully defended her singles title at the Inter-State Senior National Table Tennis Championships in Jammu. She thinks the competitive national championship will help Indian players raise the bar at the international level. “I think the quality of Indian table tennis is now high. The quality is increasing here in the domestic events and (therefore) we can perform well in the international event as well.”

“It’s not just the top five or top six players, but everyone, even the top 16 and juniors, everyone is fighting hard against the top senior players. Juniors also play well and a lot of misfortunes happen in the zonal events where juniors are also beating the seniors. That just shows that the quality of Indian table tennis is growing day by day,” she said.

Even with the ever-evolving game of table tennis in India, Akula has been training for the past 14 years with her coach, Somnath Ghosh. “It’s been a long journey for us. Together with my fitness trainer Hirak Bagchi we also worked through the lockdown. I can say he was always there in my good and bad times. He always keeps telling me that game is just part of life and his support means a lot,” Akula said emotionally.

The young actress is going to travel again and she believes she couldn’t have done it without the support of her family. “To be honest, it’s really hard for me to stay away from home because I often get homesick. But this is the athlete’s life, I think. My parents always support me and my sister is my motivation,” she said . .

Selection:

Men: A. Sharath Kamal, G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah.

Reserve: SFR Snehit, Sanil Shetty.

Women: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.

Reservation: Archana Kamath, Reeth Rishya.

Men’s Doubles: A. Sharath Kamal/G. Sathiyan and Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah.

Women’s doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee and Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale.

Mixed Doubles: Manika Batra/G. Sathiyan and Sreeja Akula/Harmeet Desai.