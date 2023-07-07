“I grow in confidence” | DeJuan Jones reflects on “great” USMNT experience at Gold Cup





CHARLOTTE, NC New England Revolution left back The John Jones and former goalkeeper Matt Turner believe the defender is doing well during his international service with the United States men’s national team. The pair are currently away from the Stars and Stripes, representing their country at the Concacaf Gold Cup and preparing for Sunday’s quarterfinal against Canada. Debutant Jones has impressed in his first tournament, following his first senior competitive appearance with an assist in the 6-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago as the USMNT led Group A to advance and both he and former Revs teammate Turner are proud on his contribution. It was great to play two games in a row and score my first assist in a convincing way, Jones said during a press conference with Turner. It was a great experience for me. We just want to build on these experiences and grow as a group. I feel like my confidence has also grown just playing in bigger games, so it’s been great, and I’ll keep grinding and doing what I can in training to put my best foot forward. It’s just battling every day that’s what it’s all about in this environment everyone is doing their best and trying their best to get on the field so it’s just grinding every day and doing our best to show what we can do and at to wear on the field.

Turner, who made tournament history by becoming the fastest goaltender with 20 wins and 20 shutouts for the USMNT accomplishing the feat in just 30 games, also recognized the growth of his defensive teammate, which meant a bright future for Jones. It was really nice to catch up with DeJuan, he said. Were birthday friends! We were obviously very close when we were in New England. I’m really grateful that he was able to spend a little more time with Ash (Matt’s wife) and my son Easton and get to know them a little bit; Got to see his family as well as people I probably haven’t seen in a year or so. It’s always nice to have those connections. That’s part of what I love about this game, how it brings people together, and that you get to form relationships with people you might never have met or where you’re in the same place. It was really awesome. Watching him grow and grow in this role of outside back, being challenged in a different environment with a different game intensity, different types of games; watching him grow as a player, and also as a person, was really amazing. I want him to be able to fit out the door when he leaves this interview, so I’m not going to make him too big! But everyone knows how level-headed he is and what a great player he is, so his ceiling is really, really high. Looking at those guys on the other end of the line: DeJuan, JMi (John Tolkin) guys who had never had the experience of playing on the national team for an extended period of time, but in this environment for an extended period of time; playing in a group stage format, now knockout rounds I’ve seen great camaraderie, great togetherness, fair competition and just guys pushing each other: striving to get better but also supporting each other on the other side even when things don’t go their way. It was a really great group to watch grow, and now it’s really fun! Jones equally praised “role model” shot stopper and New England hero Turner, who helped the Revs to the 2021 Supporters Shield (taking the MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award), before earning a transfer to Premier League giants Arsenal , where he now practices his trade between the sticks. Seeing Matt there gives us all great pride and great joy at the Revs, the left back hailed. He’s an incredible goalkeeper but an even better person so to see him succeed at the top level is really encouraging and really motivating for guys like me who are giving everything they can to come to Europe and play at the top level to play. Matts has been a great role model for many of us. The USMNT will meet Canada in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup on Sunday, July 9 (7:30 p.m. ET. Tune in on FOX and Univision Networks).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.revolutionsoccer.net/news/growing-in-confidence-jones-reflects-on-amazing-usmnt-experience The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos