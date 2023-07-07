Former MSU football player accused of strangling driver pleads not for game





ROCHESTER HILLS, MI A former Michigan State University football player set to appear in court for allegedly strangling a man who was driving has pleaded no contest, WDIV Local 4 reports. The incident, which happened last fall, led to the fatal collision of Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, who was a passenger in the vehicle. Kyle Rasmussen, 42, of Metamora, is charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm less than murder and changed his plea to no contest on Wednesday, July 5. A plea of ​​non-contest is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such upon sentencing. The incident happened on Saturday, October 29 around 2:21 a.m. on M-59 in Rochester Hills. Rasmussen and Ratliff were both passengers in a pickup truck driven by a 31-year-old Otter Lake man. Rasmussen would have tried to strangle the driver from the back seat. The victim pulled over and he and Ratliff both fled the vehicle. Ratliff was then fatally hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene, police said. Ratliff has two young sons; a GoFundMe for them is still active. RELATED: Suspect in assault leading to fatal hit-and-run is former MSU football player, WWE wrestler Rasmussen was a defensive tackle at Michigan State from 2000 to 2003. He was a wrestler on WWE’s Florida Championship Wrestling from 2009 to 2010, fighting under the name Conrad Tanner. READ MORE: Man dies after pickup truck with camper veers off highway DNR officer, UP homeowner sued by mother bear as she responded to complaint about bear feeding Fight on July 4 involving up to 30 people forced closure of Northern Michigan State Park Car drives from UP parking deck and ends up on the street after mechanical failure

