Carlos Alcaraz continues quest for Wimbledon | ATP tour
Carlos Alcaraz continued his perfect record at this year’s Wimbledon on Friday as he passed Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-3 to reach the third round for the second time.
The top seed defeated Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in his opening match and backed that up with a controlled performance against world No. 84 Muller. Alcaraz moved freely around Center Court and survived his only scare of the match at the end of the second set, coming through the tiebreak.
“I’m very happy to play here,” said Alcaraz. “It’s a really beautiful track. I wanted to enjoy every second of it and I think I did.
“I always say I try to enjoy tennis and I try to let people enjoy my tennis,” said Alcaraz. “It’s special for me to have the love of the people in every country I come to. It’s the most important thing for me. It’s a great energy that I receive.”
With his victory of two hours and 34 minutes, Alcaraz secured a third round match against either Jason Kubler or Nicolas Jarry.
The 20-year-old is aiming to become the third-youngest player to win the Wimbledon men’s singles crown in the Open Era (since 1968). If he lands his second major title in these two weeks, the 2022 US Open champion is guaranteed to remain No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings.
Alcaraz arrived at SW19 in good form, having won his 12th trophy at tour level and first on grass at The Queens Club last week. The world number 1 now holds a season record of 42-4.
The top seed was not at his best against Muller, committing 39 unforced errors. However, his power and touch were enough to overcome the Frenchman, who was looking to reach the third round at a major for the first time.
