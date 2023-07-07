Twin City Thunder’s 2023-24 schedule has been released

The Twin City Thunder will begin their fifth season in the United States Premier Hockey Leagues National Development Conference against the Rockets Hockey Club on September 30 at the Boston Junior Bruins Shootout in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The USPHL released the 2023-24 NCDC schedule this week and the Thunder will play 52 games. In previous seasons, except 2020-2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league played 50 matches.

There are a host of other changes this season, including the NCDC adding a new six-team Mountain Division in the western part of the United States that will play 53 games. The other two divisions will have new names. The Thunders Division, formerly the North, has been renamed the New England Division and the South Division is now the Atlantic Division.

The New England Division lost two franchises. The New Hampshire Junior Monarchs and the Boston Advantage no longer have junior hockey teams in Tier II competition.

New Hampshire Hockey Club, LLC purchased Tri-Town Arena in Hooksett, New Hampshire, the home track of the Monarchs. Now it will be home to the New Hampshire Mountain Kings, an expansion team of the North American Hockey League owned by the New Hampshire Hockey Club. Cam Robichaud, former Twin City Thunder co-owner and head coach of NCDC, will become Mountain Kings head coach.

During the 2022-2023 season, the Advantage violated competition rules and therefore did not collect points in the standings for a month and a half. That resulted in Thunder meeting Advantage at Auburns Norway Savings Bank Arena for a play-in game for the final playoff spot in the North Division. The Thunder won 3-2 in overtime.

The Utica Jr. Comets now play in the New England Division after playing in the South Division for the past three seasons.

After opening 2023-24 with three games in the Junior Bruins Shootout, the Thunder will play its next three games in the Jersey Hitmen Classic October 5-7. Five of Twin City’s six season-opening showcase games are against Atlantic Division opponents.

The Thunders’ first home game is Saturday, October 14 against the Islanders Hockey Club at 2:30 p.m. at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

Twin City will face each of the other New England Division teams Junior Bruins, Northern Cyclones, South Shore Kings, Islanders Hockey Club and Utica eight times this season.

The Thunder will play the six Atlantic Division squads Connecticut Jr. twice. Rangers, Mercier Chiefs, Jersey Hitmen, PAL Jr. Islanders, Rockets Hockey Club, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights. Most of those matches will take place during the Boston Junior Bruins Shootout, Hitmen Classic, and South Shore Kings Presidents Day showcase events.

However, the Thunder travel to Connecticut to take on the Rangers January 27-28, while the Jr. Islanders, the defending national champions, visit the Norway Savings Bank Arena from February 24-25.

Twin City will not play Mountain Division teams.

The Thunder plays one Sunday home game during the NFL season. They host the Jr. Comets on Sunday, November 12 at 1 p.m. The New England Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts that day in Germany at 9:30 AM.

The Thunders’ final home game is against the Cyclones on March 9 at 7:30 PM. They close out the season with road games against the Jr. Bruins on March 16 and 17 at Marlborough.

The playoffs begin on March 25 with the No. 4 New England and Atlantic Divisions vs. No. 5 play-in matches. The New England and Atlantic best-of-three semifinals will be held March 27-29, with the top seed of each division receiving the play-in game winner, and the No. 2 seeds receiving the No. 3 seeds . The winners will advance to the best-of-five series of Division Finals from March 31 to April 10. The Atlantic and New England champions will face off in a best-of-five series from April 12-21.

The Dineen Cup Finals (best-of-three) will take place April 26-28, with the New England-vs.-Atlantic series winner hosting the Mountain Division champion.

FRIESEN TO DIVISION I

Colton Friesen, who briefly played with the Thunder during the 2020-2021 season, has moved from Division III University of Wisconsin-Superior to Augustana University, which will make its NCAA Division I debut next season.

The Thunder acquired Friesen from the New Hampshire Jr. late in the 2020–21 season. Monarchs. He recorded a goal and three assists in five regular season games and added three goals and an assist in five playoff games.

In 2021/22, Friesen played for the Anchorage Wolverines of the NAHL, recording 11 goals and 25 assists in 60 games and then six goals and four assists in 10 playoff games.

Last season with Wisconsin-Superior, he had 11 goals and 11 assists in 29 games. His 22 points led the team in scoring.

Friesen becomes the third member of the 2020-21 Thunder team to play Division I Hockey this season, joining Talon Sigurdson, a freshman at Clarkson University, and Joey Potter, who is entering his freshman season at Union College.

Augustana is a school in Augustana, South Dakota, and will play in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association conference. The Vikings become the 63rd team in Division I hockey.

FORMER NORDS IN NHL DEVELOPMENT CAMPS

Two former goaltenders in the Maine Nordiques organization spent the past week in NHL development camps.

Connor Androlewicz, who played for the Maine Nordiques in 2019-2020, attended the St. Louis Blues camp. Androlewciz just finished his junior season at the University of Maine, playing in three games.

Thomas Kiesewetter, a goalie with the Maine Nordiques Academy 18U during the 2021-2022 season, attended the Columbus Blue Jackets Development camp. Kiesewetter split the 2022-23 season between the Corpus Christi IceRays and the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks of the NAHL. He has committed to Princeton University for the 2004-2025 season.

