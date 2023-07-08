Cricket fans rage over Ash’s disgrace: the worst I’ve ever seen

If Bazball is going to achieve what Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes hope and change the game forever, they’ll have to take the cameramen on a trip.

Another breathtaking Stokes innings and some heavy blows by the England tail on day two of the third test were somewhat ruined by shoddy Sky Sports broadcasts which frustrated cricket fans around the world.

In all honesty, it couldn’t have been an easy task to trace all of Stokes’ shots racing at warp speed to and across the border.

But there were too many occasions where the camera was pointed at the boundary only for viewers to discover that the ball had been stopped by an infielder.

Or that a shot disappears in the stands without anyone having any idea where it went.

And when we started missing catches, social media exploded.

Burn out. And we didn’t see it. Again. For God’s sake, this is literally unwatchable. As in, you literally can’t tell where the ball hit when the batsman plays a shot, thanks to completely incompetent camera work. The worst I’ve ever seen. Disgraceful, tweeted veteran Aussie sportswriter Rohan Connolly.

The camera controls, i.e. literally following the ball, during the broadcast of this Ashes series were the worst I’ve ever seen in an international cricket series, one angry fan wrote. Who is the host channel? Are they blind?

Another described the camera work as amateur hour.

This camera work is not in the spirit of cricket, a third added.

Ben Stokes hit six fours and five sixes in his 80 innings. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Source: Getty Images

I’ve never seen the camera work so badly in my time watching Test cricket (aged 45) at Headingly, wrote a fourth. It’s a shame considering the sheer number of viewers around the world.

As Mark Wood scored 24 off just eight balls and Stokes hit Aussie spinner Todd Murphy for five sixes, the frustration led someone to suggest it was time for golf ball tracking technology.

Channel 9 broadcasts the series in Australia but take the UK’s Sky Sports world feed.

It had Aussie fans lashing out at the Poms for another bust.

I’ve seen and worked enough on TV to know the difference between poor shot selection and not following the ball. The main camera is NOT picking up the ball, it’s not about the choice of shot, Connolly tweeted.

Definitely a tracking problem, came an answer. Nines set up is at least eight cameras, inc. one follows the ball in flight and another the fielder/direction it is going to. The control room switches between them accordingly. Either Sky doesn’t have enough cameras or their operators are useless.

Fortunately for Sky’s team, things got a lot easier in the last session Australia played cautiously and built on the lead in the first innings.