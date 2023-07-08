Softball adds three in Pomykalski, Swan and Macfarlane





TEMPE Sun Devil Softball added three to its roster this week with the addition of Madison Pomykalski , Samantha Swan And Makenzie MacFarlane head coach Megan Bartlett announced Friday. With this trio, ASU will field up to 10 newcomers to join the team in the upcoming season. That group has six transfers, including a red-shirt freshman and four true freshmen. The Sun Devils will return 11 from the 2023 season, including Pac-12 home run leader Jordan VanHook and jug Marisa’s fault for their final seasons. Maddie Pomykalski

Frankfurt, Ill. /// Lincoln Way East /// Univ. from Texel Pomykalski comes to the Sun Devils as a transfer from Texas, where she sat out the 2023 season as a redshirt. An infielder from Frankfort, Illinois, where she attended Lincoln Way East High School. She was ranked No. 75 (tie) in the country and No. 14 (tie) among infielders as part of Extra Inning Softball’s Class of 2022 Player Rankings. During her senior seasons of high school and travel ball with the West Bay Warriors, Pomykalski hit .440 overall with 13 home runs, 22 doubles, seven triples and 52 RBIs in 59 games. During a two-game span in the Colorado Triple Crown Power Pool, she hit four home runs, including a three-run walk-off to go with a double, a triple, and eight RBIs. “Maddie is a special person and player,” said Bartlett. “While she is versatile, powerful and talented, she has a charisma and energy that attracts people. Her leadership skills make those around her want to get better, and her work ethic is also more than impressive. She will become an important part of our clubhouse for years to come.” Samantha Swan

Georgetown, Texas ///Georgetown High School ASU picks up Swan from Georgetown, Texas, where catcher/utility helped Georgetown High School to the Texas 5A Regional Finals as a senior after the Eagles made the 25-5A Texas State Semifinals in 2021 and finished as the 25-5A Texas State Runner- In 2022. In her junior season, Swan batted .343 with 39 hits, three home runs and 30 RBIs. A member of the Texas Bombers 18U Gold, Swan was ranked 49th in the nation by Extra Inning Softball. Swan’s performance on the field has earned her a spot on the Texas All-State Second Team, and she is a two-time Academic All-District Team recipient. Swan also competes in competitive powerlifting and is a two-time WHSPA Regional Qualifier. “Sam is a perfect fit for our program,” Bartlett said of Swan. “She’s a feisty competitor, but incredibly kind to her teammates. She’s versatile and powerful, can play anywhere on the court, and is a clutch hitter. We’re so happy to welcome Sam to Tempe!” Makenzie Macfarlane

Rocklin, California /// Whitney High School /// Utah State Univ. Macfarlane is ending her collegiate career at The Valley after the catcher/infielder spent the past four seasons with Utah State. The Rocklin, California native, played in 152 games (144 starts) for the Aggies, and she racked up 99 hits with 23 extra-base hits and 45 RBIs. Last season, Macfarlane led Utah State, finishing tied for third in the nation after catching 20 runners stealing. This spring, Macfarlane was named a CSC Academic All-District, and she is a three-time Mountain West Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-Mountain West selection. Bartlett added of Macfarlane, “Makenzie has a calming, experienced presence behind the court. We are delighted to add her to the battery. She is also a strong, physical athlete who strives for strength. We are thrilled that Makenzie chose to be a Sun Devil.” Sun Devil Softball 2023-24 Newbies (July 7, 2023) Alesia Denby, INF (GR, transfer from Fresno State)

Kelsey Hall, OR (GR, transfer from Boise State)

Meika Lauppe, RHP (FR)

Jada Lewis, OR (FR)

Audrey LeClair, UT (GR, transfer from Michigan)

Makenzie Macfarlane, C/INF (GR, transfer from Utah State)

Maddie Pomykalski, INF (R-FR, transfer from Texas)

Samantha Swan, C/UT (FR)

Libby Walsh, INF (FR)

Tanya Windle, OR (SO, Transfer from Utah Tech) Sun Devil Softball 2023-24 Returning Year 5 Announcements (July 7, 2023)

Marisa’s fault ,PUT DOWN (Announcement)

Jordan VanHook INF(Announcement)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thesundevils.com/news/2023/7/7/softball-adds-three-in-pomykalski-swan-and-macfarlane.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos