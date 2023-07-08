updates, video, highlights, scorecard, news

The third Ashes Test teeters on the edge after an action-packed second day at Headingley, with another stunning batting performance from England captain Ben Stokes.

The hosts were bowled out for 237 on Friday to give Australia a slim 26-run lead in the first innings, but the margin could have been considerably wider had it not been for Stokes’ counterattack of 80. Captain Pat Cummins took a draw of six wicket for the Australians, while deputy Steve Smith claimed a record five catches.

Australia were seemingly cruising in the evening session before spinner Moeen Ali knocked out Marnus Labuschagne and Smith in quick succession to take 2-34 during an excellent 17 period to rebalance the oscillating game.

The visitors are on stumps 4-116, leading by 142 runs, with Travis Head (18*) and centurion Mitchell Marsh (17*) unbeaten in the first innings overnight.

We feel like after losing the coin toss and where the game is positioned, we feel like we’re in a pretty strong position, Australian coach Andrew McDonald told reporters at Stumps.

Were 142 for and it could undoubtedly have been better. But again all credit to Ben, his tail whacking ability is second to none.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> England captain Ben Stokes. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Day two started horribly for the hosts, with Joe Root leaving the second ball of the morning.

Fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow followed soon after, flashing on a wide delivery from Mitchell Starc and moving towards Smith at second slip for 12. England were suddenly in trouble at 5-87 before Stokes combined with Ali for a patient 44-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Australia overhauled an LBW decision against Stokes after Scott Boland pinned him to the pads for 10 minutes, but the England skipper was saved by a millimeter on Hawkeye, with a marginal impact outside the stump. However, it became clear that Stokes was struggling with lower back pain, stumbling between the wickets and requiring medical attention on several occasions.

Cummins eventually pulled over a top edge from Ali in the 40th, with Smith settling for the regulation chance for a deep fine leg, gone for 21.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australia captain Pat Cummins celebrates with Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Chris Woakes had to undergo a concussion test after hitting a nasty bouncer from Starc on the helmet, but the England all-rounder responded by thumping Cummins over deep mid-wicket for six hours.

The next after that Starc tried another bouncer that tickled Woakes through to wicket-keeper Alex Carey, the right-hander squandered a review before taking off for 10.

Mark Wood, fresh off his five-wicket haul in the first innings, began a blistering attack after the lunch break, hitting his first delivery for six and following with a trio of combative boundaries.

However, the entertaining cameo ended on 24 (8) when Wood Cummins became the fifth casualty of the innings, with Marsh under the catch.

Stokes, soon running out of partners, decided it was time to change gears and take his next three deliveries from Cummins to the border.

Australia began to show signs of fatigue. Starc put up a heavy outfield catch before spinner Todd Murphy dropped a return opportunity on the next pitch, with Stokes surviving on 45.

The Australians breathed a sigh of relief as Smith hung on to a remarkable deep leg catch to remove Stuart Broad for 7, but Stokes stayed.

The England captain powered up his half-century by grounding Murphy six times and reached the minor milestone in 86 balls. Cummins and his teammates would have feared a repeat of Stoke’s tenth wicket scrapping four years earlier as he continued to clear the boundary rope and jockey the attack.

However, after hitting five sixes and combining with the injured Ollie Robinson for a 38-run partnership for the tenth wicket, Stokes made an error against Murphy for 80, giving the Victorian tweaker his first Ashes scalp.

Broad needed just two deliveries to topple Warner in Tests for the 17th time. The veteran England sailor found the left-handed outside edge from around the wicket in the third over, with Zak Crawley accepting the catch at second slip.

Usman Khawaja and Labuschagne kept the ship steady, surviving to tea and combining for a 57-run partnership for the second wicket to put Australia in the superior position.

Wood turned into a bumper jump after returning after tea for a second spell, and the trick almost worked when Labuschagne gloved a bouncer down the leg side at 33, but Bairstow, diving left, was able to take the one-handed chance, his umpteenth chance, don’t hold. fall series.

However, the Queenslander could not make the most of the delay on his next delivery, Labuschagne made a slog sweep against Ali to the deep center of the wicket and Harry Brook made no error in the outfield.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Sleepy Sweep shot sorry for Marnus | 00:36

Ali struck again in his next over, removing the dangerous Smith for his 200th Test wicket after the Australian vice-captain hit a harmless half-volley straight at Ben Duckett halfway through the wicket.

Despite the carnage, Khawaja remained stoic on the other side until the 35th passed, when Woakes shoved a pitch over the flat-footed southpaw, with the outside edge to Bairstow.

Australia had lost 3–22 in 58 balls, putting the momentum firmly in England’s favour. However, Head and Marsh skillfully survived the last 45 minutes of play to set up a tempting third day in Leeds.