Sports
Murfreesboro high school coach Bobby Wells dies
Bobby Wells, a longtime football coach at Murfreesboro, had a “gift” for working with athletes.
That’s what those who remembered Wells told The Daily News Journal. Wells, 62, died Friday after a long battle with cancer.
“His gift was what he could do with kids,” said Philip Shadowens, Knox’s Catholic defense coordinator, who coached with Wells at Smyrna High for more than 15 years.
“It was an honor to work with him,” said Riverdale president Tamera Blair. “Not only was he a great teacher and coach, but he was also a friend to all of us. He was really good with the kids. He knew how to talk to our students and he was a great coach. He was definitely a mentor , and I’ve always felt that our younger coaches could learn so much from him. He and his wife, Amy, mean so much to me. He will be sorely missed.”
Wells, the brother of Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells, had been a Rutherford County football coach since the 1980s.
Bobby Wells was the coach at Blackman from 2005-2008, going 11-29 in four seasons. He was named coach of the Tennessee Titans in August 2007.
He then joined the Riverdale staff in 2009 and was with the Warriors in an assistant role through the 2022 season. He was the Warriors defensive coordinator under Ron Aydelott from 2009-15 and was a linebackers coach under Will Kriesky after taking over the Warriors in 2016. He was a health teacher at Riverdale.
“You won’t find a better person than Coach Wells,” Kriesky said. “He was a man of God, he was loyal, and one thing he did, he cared about children. He cared about them not only as footballers, but as people. Coach Wells tried to mentor as many young coaches as possible.
“I met Coach Wells in 2005 when I was a student teacher at Blackman. He let me hang out with the football team while I was teaching there. When he got the chance to go to Riverdale, he called me and I was able to jump on board to to work with him and Coach Aydelott.”
BASKETBALL:Slone Starkey returns to Midstate as Stewart Creek girls’ basketball coach
Wells’ son, Ben Wells, joined his Riverdale staff in 2014.
Wells started as offensive/defensive line coach at Smyrna in 1988 (the first year the new school opened with La Vergne) under coach Harry McAnally.
“The kids always liked him,” McAnally said. “He knew football well. He was fun to be around. He was always very concerned about the kids. You didn’t have to be a starter, just the kids, period, which I think is very important. He loved his family ( Amy, Ben and daughter Mandy Powell-Wells), and (Amy) was always a good football wife. She understood the sacrifices you had to make.”
He was the Shadowens defensive coordinator at Smyrna from 1994 until Wells left for Blackman in 2004. The two began coaching together as assistants in 1988.
“He knew what was important in life,” Shadowens said. “It was all about family, God and the kids he coached. He was a great man and probably my best friend during the years we were together in Smyrna.”
Wells left Smyrna for Blackman in 2004, where he spent a year as an assistant before taking the head coaching job.
Wells was a standout offensive lineman at McGavock in the late 1970s before playing at Austin Peay.
