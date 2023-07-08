Djokovic left dissatisfied after he was booed at Wimbledon, threatening the public | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic has been the overwhelming or outright favorite at Wimbledon for almost three years now after winning four consecutive years. He arrived in the 2023 edition of the Championships aiming to etch his name into history alongside Roger Federer with the Open Era record for most SW19 title wins. That should definitely make him the crowd favorite as well. But much to his dismay, things haven’t been the same, at least that’s what his first two games this year suggest. And the act of the crowd left Djokovic rather disgruntled as he threatened the spectators who booed him during his first two matches. (Wimbledon 2023 Day 5 Live Updates) Novak Djokovic reacts as he plays against Jordan Thompson in their men’s singles tennis match on the third day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (AFP)

Despite a straight win against Pedro Cachin and Jordan Thompson in his first two matches respectively, it wasn’t all a comfortable route to the journey. During his match against the Australian, Djokovic looked a little distracted as the majority of the Center Court crowd cheered for Thompson. The Serb has been no stranger to such hostile spectator conditions throughout his career, but he was left unsatisfied and found it “difficult to accept” that the cheering was against him. It eventually led to a sharp reaction from him at the end of the match when he put his hand over his ear.

“They’re actually doing me a favor,” Djokovic told Serbian media. “The more they cheer me on, the better off I am. With me, they wake up to something they may not want to see: a winner. As a player, you want to have the majority of the audience on your side, I don’t want to play in a combative atmosphere.

“But that’s how it is in most matches in my career they cheer on each other. It was decided by fate and that’s okay. Sometimes it’s harder for me to accept it, sometimes I don’t understand the audience and the behavior.” , but they have the right (to encourage the rival).

“Someone dares a little more and lets themselves do a little more from the stands, but then they have to expect my reaction.

“This has happened in the past, in major tournaments around the world. It gives me fuel and extra motivation, it inspires me to play even better.”

Djokovic will face well-known rival Stan Wawrinka in the third round on Friday. Although the Swiss, who is on his first round-three appearance at a Major since Roland Garros in 2020, is 6-20 behind in the head-to-head tie, he has defeated Djokovic in four of his last five Grand Slam encounters.