‘Rules don’t apply to us, were the enforcers of cricket’s spirit’: Xavier Doherty destroys England’s mafia mentality, calling it a by-product of Bazball





Former Australian spinner Xavier Doherty has made a devastating attack on Bazball through the new brand of England cricket is completely reckless and it has been flattened to deceive into the ashes so far. I went into this Ashes series looking forward to Bazball and this exciting kind of cricket that England play and it turned out to be a bit of a flop I think,” he said on SEN Tassie. I think it’s just an excuse for them to go out and do whatever they want with no accountability and just being reckless. England have sometimes played really good cricket and then just do something terribly stupid and then just say, well, that’s all part of it. Doherty, apart from their skipper Ben Stokes, says England have generally been reckless in the ongoing Ashes. At the moment during this Test they have put themselves in a reasonable position, but apart from Ben Stokes they have generally just been reckless and have thrown the game back in Australia’s favour, Doherty said. Moeen Ali’s dismissal last night, it’s just unbelievable. They got into a bit of an altercation and Ali and Stokes tried to wrestle momentum back, Pat Cummins bounced him, he got a top edge and it fell 20 yards short of a fielder, Australia the next ball, put a fielder right where the ball landed and he does the exact same thing and gets caught and walks off like it’s just the way we play. It’s not bad in theory, but there’s a reason Test cricket is played the way it’s played. Doherty, who has played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 11 T20Is, called the outcry over Jonny Baristow’s sacking a by-product of Bazball. It’s just another excuse for the English to call Australia cheats, it’s like a mafia mentality, he said. The cricket crowd there turns into a football crowd with the chants and abuse. It’s just this inexplicable mentality they have the rules don’t apply to us anymore so we have to do and say what we like and then be the enforcers of the spirit of cricket and tell other people what they should do ,” he added. . They are in a world of their own at the moment and this Bazball phenomenon has undoubtedly gone to their heads.

