Korenovsky fascinated on and off the court for East Haven Girls Tennis

After junior Melania Korenovsky entered the singles scene this spring at No. 4 on the East Haven girls’ tennis team, he was named one of the team captains for the upcoming 2024 campaign. Photo courtesy of Melania Korenovsky

While most high school tennis players would view marathon three-set matches as grueling efforts, Melania Korenovsky sees them as opportunities to really show what she can do and show off her mental and physical stamina.

The East Haven junior didn’t venture into track and field until she tried her hand at track and cross country in 7th grade before joining the girls’ tennis team in high school. After playing No. 1 and 2 doubles her first two campaigns, this spring Melania was seeded in the No. 4 singles slot and the Yellowjackets returned to the Class L State Tournament for the first time in twelve years with a 9-11 regular-season record after missing states with just one win a year earlier. Due to her efforts on and off the field, Melania has been selected as team captain for the upcoming 2024 campaign.

One thing that helped me was practicing off-season and taking private lessons with a friend of my family, which kept me in shape, says Melania, who still competes in cross country for the Yellowjackets. Cross country has also helped me stay in shape and running helps me with tennis, especially playing singles and chasing the ball. It’s nice to have a partner with doubles, so it’s not all up to you, and there’s more strategy with doubles. I like being all about me with singles because you can’t be mad at anyone else. I can also use and show my strengths with singles.

East Haven Girls’ Tennis Head Coach Anthony Perrotti notes that he definitely made the right call in naming Melania as one of the program’s future stewards, thanks in large part to her fire on the field and her eagerness to learn within the baseline and on the books.

Melania plays with passion every time she takes the field, says Perrotti. She is proud to be part of our team and always wants to help her team by winning. She always plays with heart and never gives up. Her best win this year came against Foran when she came back to win in three sets after losing the first set 1-6. She capitalized on the momentum she gained after that match and won five consecutive singles matches. She has done a fantastic job representing our team on and off the field. She is an excellent student academically and a born leader. Melania will be a great captain for us in 2024 as we are sure she will always lead us with love and kindness.

Remembering what turned out to be the pivotal match with Foran, Melania reminisces about a pivotal conversation with her coach, and after achieving comeback triumph, she left for the races knowing she’d found where she belongs in the lineup.

I lost that first set badly, but I talked to coach Perrotti and he gave me a pep talk, and then I won the next two. If a match has to last three sets, I’ll play to the end and feel better after those long matches, says Melania. I just take a deep breath and I feel like a stronger person with everyone cheering me on. I felt that after that game I had finally found my place on the field. Playing at No. 4 singles was really good for me. It was exactly where I needed to be this year, which is also why I think I was able to continue that win streak.

While forcing some phenomenal forehand strikes down the field this spring, Melania adds that while she can feel the heat of the moment in the league, she takes the edge off by enjoying the relaxed nature of the game.

I’m proud of my forehand. I’m still a little unsure about it and I know I can still rely on my backhand, but I’ve improved a lot on my forehand, says Melania. I’ve also gotten better at getting to the ball. I can be an anxious person, especially with school and my studies, but tennis is just so relaxing for me, even though I feel the pressure at times.

Regardless of the level of fear, Melania feels quite strongly about the Yellowjacket’s chances of building on the progress the club has made this spring. She knows that if East Haven keeps up the skills bolstered on the field, along with the camaraderie off it, the Yellowjackets will become an emerging force in the SCC.

This year’s team was one of the strongest I’ve been on; we had a lot of experienced players, says Melania. The last few seasons have been rebuilding years, but this year we were a power team. We also had a lot of good team bonds, and I think those emotional connections helped us get to states. The support of the rest of a team is crucial to its success.