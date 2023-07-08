Duke Ellington Grads are creating a DIY community for their music

Connect with us

Ping pong room by day, live music most weekends by night, Comet Ping Pong is the only place in DC that fills that niche. Last Saturday was different.

On the occasion of the release of his new single, Speak to Me, local artist Jack Bobley spent the afternoon of July 1 with family, friends and fellow musicians helping Washington DC Table Tennis transform a sports training warehouse tucked into a business park on Chillum Place NW into an impromptu music venue. Audio cables criss-crossed the red, rubbery floor where the tables usually stand. Christmas lights decorated the grandstand-lined cinder block walls. Far beyond the door, behind the rows of PA speakers and guitar amps, was the small stage, a carpeted platform with four wooden legs built by Bobley himself, with help from his father.

When we got here, we kicked out a few people who were playing ping pong, Bobley said City newspaper.

It was unprecedented for space, but for Bobley it was all part of an annual tradition. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist began hosting his own shows at his parents’ house or local art spaces such as The fridgewhile attending the vocal program at Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Since graduating from high school and moving to New York for college, Bobley has kept it going, putting on a show every summer when he’s home and reuniting old friends in the process. Eight-company bill on Saturday night was just the latest example.

Everyone in the lineup went to high school together, or made it through different trajectories together, he said Robert Hackettin other words Robby Rob, a local rapper, Ellington theater alum, and member of the 13-member co-host group text chat. We are all trying to get together and keep each other working.

