Duke Ellington Grads are creating a DIY community for their music









Ping pong room by day, live music most weekends by night, Comet Ping Pong is the only place in DC that fills that niche. Last Saturday was different.

On the occasion of the release of his new single, Speak to Me, local artist Jack Bobley spent the afternoon of July 1 with family, friends and fellow musicians helping Washington DC Table Tennis transform a sports training warehouse tucked into a business park on Chillum Place NW into an impromptu music venue. Audio cables criss-crossed the red, rubbery floor where the tables usually stand. Christmas lights decorated the grandstand-lined cinder block walls. Far beyond the door, behind the rows of PA speakers and guitar amps, was the small stage, a carpeted platform with four wooden legs built by Bobley himself, with help from his father.

When we got here, we kicked out a few people who were playing ping pong, Bobley said City newspaper.

It was unprecedented for space, but for Bobley it was all part of an annual tradition. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist began hosting his own shows at his parents’ house or local art spaces such as The fridgewhile attending the vocal program at Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Since graduating from high school and moving to New York for college, Bobley has kept it going, putting on a show every summer when he’s home and reuniting old friends in the process. Eight-company bill on Saturday night was just the latest example.

Everyone in the lineup went to high school together, or made it through different trajectories together, he said Robert Hackettin other words Robby Rob, a local rapper, Ellington theater alum, and member of the 13-member co-host group text chat. We are all trying to get together and keep each other working.

ONL Vibez, the venue that hosted the Friends group’s 2022 show, recently moved from College Park to Baltimore, inspiring Bobley to look for a location closer to home. Hence the ping pong club, where he played as a child (and where he happened to meet a professional table tennis player). Khaleel Asgarali, which the club bought later in 2020). Renting and preparing a non-traditional space for a concert costs more money and more work, but it also offers the chance to put on a non-traditional show. With its extensive lineup, plus a few visual artists selling prints and two tattoo artists working at private tables off the side of the performance space, Saturday’s event felt less like a single release party and more like a miniature DIY self festival.

Charli Dahni gets tattooed by artist Chloe Griffin; Credit: Nathanie Ngu

In New York especially, there’s a big culture of, oh, you gotta have one Real location, explains Bobley. You have an opener, and then you see the headliner, and then you go home. If it’s the gray area, is it a party? Is it a festival? You can just hang out. I’ve always tried to make it a more inviting environment.

Sure enough, the show maintained a loose, friendly vibe, even as it blasts through a seven-act showcase of local talent in less than three hours. an artist, Jr Anthonyhad to cancel his set at the last minute, but everyone else went ahead, with MC Makael Exum (a local comedian and, that’s right, Ellington alum) which they ushered in one after the other. R&B singer Charlie Dahni kicked off the line-up, followed by rapper Drowsyand rock band freddy gang. After their set, several members of Freddy Gang stayed on and supported the following four acts: singer and guitarist Nico Zakrapper Che AMRobbeyRob, and finally Bobley, who when he wasn’t keeping an eye on the soundboard, also played guitar for Zaca and keys for Che AM and RobbeyRob.

About 100 people came and went during the night, most of them family, friends or friends of friends, it seems. The whole crowd would cheer as each performer took to the self-made stage, but you could also hear different parts of the room getting excited as their favorite songs came up. Early in his set, Bobley turned to the man who had taken his place at the soundboard and asked, Did you like that song, Grandpa?

Driven by the community spirit surrounding the event, the artists decided to split the cost of renting the space between themselves and donate the proceeds from the show to a local organization.

We would have divided the profit thirteen ways anyway, says Bobley. Should we all walk away with $25, or should we bundle it up and do something that can actually help someone? We just decided to do that.

Hackett chose the nonprofit community development organization Lydia’s house as the show’s beneficiary. He emphasized the importance of the organization’s work to curb gentrification in the district, but the decision was also personal: they helped his own sister become a homeowner.

It was something that was very close to me because it helped my sister achieve something that not many of us have, says Hackett. I am a resident of DC and I want to help the families who gave the city that identity. Let’s preserve our community and make sure we can still live there.

By the end of the night, combining ticket sales and donations from the vendors, the show raised a total of $1,031. Just as impressive, everything went without any significant technical problems.

Duke Ellington graduate Jack Bobley performs; Credit: Nathanie Ngu

It is cathartic in a sense, said the name Che AMreal Che Moorhead, a childhood friend of the Bobleys and the owner of at least some of the Christmas lights in the room when the mob began to dissipate. I was really lucky to be part of a group of great musicians and very gifted creatives. Through everyone’s joint efforts, ingenuity and creative mind, everything just comes together.

It’s great, Bobley repeats. This is just an idea I had, and one that consumed a lot of my time, frantically texting and DMing people for months, and now it’s over. It’s just amazing to see all these people come together.

However, as Moorhead points out, the Saturday night show represents the culmination of a much longer arc. In one day they turned a sports facility into a music venue, but over the years they also turned a small group of friends into an artistic community.

It’s been a privilege of my life to see the evolution from this in Jack’s living room to now, doing something so big on this scale, says Moorhead. Nights like this remind me how great it is what he built.

