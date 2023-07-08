Hawks gears up for Summer League: Young Stars ready to shine

The Atlanta Hawks enter the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League with a talented young squad hungry to win and improve. The team is led by the Hawks’ three 2023 draftees in Kobe Bufkin (No. 15 overall), Mouhamed Gueye (No. 39) and Seth Lundy (No. 46). Young veterans like AJ Griffin, Tyrese Martin and Vit Krejci bring a mix of experience and leadership to this team.

Kobe Bufkin: Despite his slim build at 64,195 pounds, the rookie guard is a game changer on both sides of the ball. He combines his natural speed with a high IQ to master the game. After his sophomore season at Michigan averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists, Bufkin showed his ability to play with and without the ball. Using his speed and decisiveness to get into position, he hit .482% of his shots down from the field and .355% from the depth. His speed also translates into defense, allowing him to make plays and get his team into transition. He averaged 1.3 steals in his sophomore season, which translated into an instant attack for his side.

The key to Bufkins’ success is his mindset. He has high motor skills and a work ethic to match. He is constantly focused on improving, as evidenced by the drastic jump between his freshman and sophomore years at Michigan, which saw his point total increase by +11.0 (3.0 to 14.0), rebounds by +3.4 (1, 1 to 4.5) and steals by +0.9 (0.4 to 1.3). When asked what his approach to the summer league is, the rookie expressed his desire to take that information and apply it. Look for Bufkin as a key contributor on both sides of the ball for the Hawks.

Mohammed Gueye: At first glance, Mouhamed Gueye looks like your classic lanky big man who stands at 611 and weighs only 210 pounds, but he’s much more than that. Gueye, a former soccer player, moves with the agility of a guard despite his stature. The native of Dakar, Senegal, displays a sneaky athletic prowess in his attacking play. Coming out of his sophomore season at Washington State, Gueye averaged 14.3 points per game at 0.513% from the field, using a variety of midrange pull-ups and post-moves. Gueye’s size makes him a consistent double threat. He posted a Pac-12 with 15 double-doubles leading his sophomore season.

His defense is an underrated part of his game. His 7’4 wingspan poses a daunting task for any offensive player trying to attack the paint or get a shot over him. Gueye plans to be patient and let the game come to him in the upcoming Summer League.

Set Lundy: Lundy has shown he has elite marksmanship as a collegiate, as he achieved career highs from the field (.450%) and from the deep end (.400%) in his senior year at Penn State. After averaging 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in his final season, Lundy broke into the all-time ranks. With his next-level scoring ability, he left Penn State sixth all-time in three-pointers made (229), ninth in career free throw percentage (.814%), and 20e in career points (1,283). However, the Paulsboro, New Jersey native is much more than a spot-up shooter. He can also ground the ball and create his own shot. Along with his shooting, Lundy is secretly athletic and is known for the occasional blow to remind his opponents.

Confidence is everything for the best shooters. Lundy has that in abundance. The second rounder describes his confidence at an all-time high right now and looks to take that confidence and turn it into wins. His toughness and winning mentality were some of the things that stood out most before the draft to the Hawks front office.

AJ Griffin: Griffin is the most experienced player on the roster in terms of games played, appearing in 72 games for the Hawks in the 2022-23 season. The now sophomore guard averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.5 minutes of action on the season. Griffin made his mark with his consistent shots from deep, with a clip of 0.390%, the second highest among rookies. His cunning around the basket and three-level scoring ability make him a problem for any opposing defense. Griffin is also no stranger to taking the big shot, as he was responsible for two of the Hawks game winners last season, against the Raptors and Bulls respectively. His 6-foot-6, 222-lb frame and his toughness make him a prominent presence on the defensive end.

Despite being only 19 years old and younger than some of his teammates, Griffin brings leadership and experience, embracing his role as a young vet. When asked what he wants to get out of this summer league experience, Griffin was adamant about becoming a better overall player and taking on more of a leadership role and being more vocal. The Dallas, Texas native will be ready for his first summer season after not playing last year due to an injury.

Tyrese Martin: Martin is the definition of a microwave. When the sophomore guard gets it going, he’s a nightmare to stop. In his 30 games with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks G League affiliate, Martin averaged 18.1 points on 0.502% and 0.352% three-point shooting splits. He also went for a team-record 46 points against the Grand Rapids Gold, hitting nine 3-pointers (9-14 3FG), tying another team record. He’s aggressive in transition and has no problem using his athleticism to pull off some thunderous dunks during intermission. As one of the team’s top shooters, the Allentown, Pennsylvania native is definitely one to watch out for.

Outside of scoring, the 66 guard/forward also does the dirty work of fighting for rebounds. Averaging just under nine rebounds per game (8.9), Martin is determined to get involved in the game no matter what. He recorded a season-high 13 double-doubles, including a season-high 15 rebounds to go along with 15 points against the Raptors 905 at 3-17-23. Be wary of the UCONN product to be an effective scorer on the half court and transition.

Vit Krejci: Krejci is a familiar face to the Hawks having appeared in 29 games for the club during the 2022-2023 season. He was also featured in three games with the Skyhawks, averaging 9.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in 33.9 minutes on .400 FG% and .333 3FG% shooting. With two years of experience under his belt and his international experience by adapting for Casademont Zaragoza (Spain), he brings an experienced presence to this team again.