Sports
Hawks gears up for Summer League: Young Stars ready to shine
The Atlanta Hawks enter the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League with a talented young squad hungry to win and improve. The team is led by the Hawks’ three 2023 draftees in Kobe Bufkin (No. 15 overall), Mouhamed Gueye (No. 39) and Seth Lundy (No. 46). Young veterans like AJ Griffin, Tyrese Martin and Vit Krejci bring a mix of experience and leadership to this team.
Kobe Bufkin: Despite his slim build at 64,195 pounds, the rookie guard is a game changer on both sides of the ball. He combines his natural speed with a high IQ to master the game. After his sophomore season at Michigan averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists, Bufkin showed his ability to play with and without the ball. Using his speed and decisiveness to get into position, he hit .482% of his shots down from the field and .355% from the depth. His speed also translates into defense, allowing him to make plays and get his team into transition. He averaged 1.3 steals in his sophomore season, which translated into an instant attack for his side.
The key to Bufkins’ success is his mindset. He has high motor skills and a work ethic to match. He is constantly focused on improving, as evidenced by the drastic jump between his freshman and sophomore years at Michigan, which saw his point total increase by +11.0 (3.0 to 14.0), rebounds by +3.4 (1, 1 to 4.5) and steals by +0.9 (0.4 to 1.3). When asked what his approach to the summer league is, the rookie expressed his desire to take that information and apply it. Look for Bufkin as a key contributor on both sides of the ball for the Hawks.
Mohammed Gueye: At first glance, Mouhamed Gueye looks like your classic lanky big man who stands at 611 and weighs only 210 pounds, but he’s much more than that. Gueye, a former soccer player, moves with the agility of a guard despite his stature. The native of Dakar, Senegal, displays a sneaky athletic prowess in his attacking play. Coming out of his sophomore season at Washington State, Gueye averaged 14.3 points per game at 0.513% from the field, using a variety of midrange pull-ups and post-moves. Gueye’s size makes him a consistent double threat. He posted a Pac-12 with 15 double-doubles leading his sophomore season.
His defense is an underrated part of his game. His 7’4 wingspan poses a daunting task for any offensive player trying to attack the paint or get a shot over him. Gueye plans to be patient and let the game come to him in the upcoming Summer League.
Set Lundy: Lundy has shown he has elite marksmanship as a collegiate, as he achieved career highs from the field (.450%) and from the deep end (.400%) in his senior year at Penn State. After averaging 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in his final season, Lundy broke into the all-time ranks. With his next-level scoring ability, he left Penn State sixth all-time in three-pointers made (229), ninth in career free throw percentage (.814%), and 20e in career points (1,283). However, the Paulsboro, New Jersey native is much more than a spot-up shooter. He can also ground the ball and create his own shot. Along with his shooting, Lundy is secretly athletic and is known for the occasional blow to remind his opponents.
Confidence is everything for the best shooters. Lundy has that in abundance. The second rounder describes his confidence at an all-time high right now and looks to take that confidence and turn it into wins. His toughness and winning mentality were some of the things that stood out most before the draft to the Hawks front office.
AJ Griffin: Griffin is the most experienced player on the roster in terms of games played, appearing in 72 games for the Hawks in the 2022-23 season. The now sophomore guard averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 19.5 minutes of action on the season. Griffin made his mark with his consistent shots from deep, with a clip of 0.390%, the second highest among rookies. His cunning around the basket and three-level scoring ability make him a problem for any opposing defense. Griffin is also no stranger to taking the big shot, as he was responsible for two of the Hawks game winners last season, against the Raptors and Bulls respectively. His 6-foot-6, 222-lb frame and his toughness make him a prominent presence on the defensive end.
Despite being only 19 years old and younger than some of his teammates, Griffin brings leadership and experience, embracing his role as a young vet. When asked what he wants to get out of this summer league experience, Griffin was adamant about becoming a better overall player and taking on more of a leadership role and being more vocal. The Dallas, Texas native will be ready for his first summer season after not playing last year due to an injury.
Tyrese Martin: Martin is the definition of a microwave. When the sophomore guard gets it going, he’s a nightmare to stop. In his 30 games with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks G League affiliate, Martin averaged 18.1 points on 0.502% and 0.352% three-point shooting splits. He also went for a team-record 46 points against the Grand Rapids Gold, hitting nine 3-pointers (9-14 3FG), tying another team record. He’s aggressive in transition and has no problem using his athleticism to pull off some thunderous dunks during intermission. As one of the team’s top shooters, the Allentown, Pennsylvania native is definitely one to watch out for.
Outside of scoring, the 66 guard/forward also does the dirty work of fighting for rebounds. Averaging just under nine rebounds per game (8.9), Martin is determined to get involved in the game no matter what. He recorded a season-high 13 double-doubles, including a season-high 15 rebounds to go along with 15 points against the Raptors 905 at 3-17-23. Be wary of the UCONN product to be an effective scorer on the half court and transition.
Vit Krejci: Krejci is a familiar face to the Hawks having appeared in 29 games for the club during the 2022-2023 season. He was also featured in three games with the Skyhawks, averaging 9.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in 33.9 minutes on .400 FG% and .333 3FG% shooting. With two years of experience under his belt and his international experience by adapting for Casademont Zaragoza (Spain), he brings an experienced presence to this team again.
At 67 and 215 pounds, Krejci can put the ball on the ground and make the occasional attack. In his 30 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2021–22 season, he averaged 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a rookie.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nba.com/hawks/news/hawks-gear-up-for-summer-league-young-stars-set-to-shine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hawks gears up for Summer League: Young Stars ready to shine
- Kylie Jenner goes braless under a little silk dress in the new TikTok before deleting a racy video taken in the bathroom
- Putin greets supporters in a rare appearance
- Triple therapy shows promise for long-term treatment of cystic fibrosis
- magma rising towards the surface
- BJP appoints poll watchers for key battleground states: PM Modis trusts lieutenants among those appointed
- Boris loyalists face threat to their seats with LibDem move that could see them punished | Politics | News
- Popular National: President’s working visit to Papua for review of AKBP Tri Suhartanto
- UK weather: 3 days of life-threatening thunderstorm warning as temperatures soar to 30 degrees Celsius
- US approves cluster bombs despite humanitarian concerns
- ‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Urges For Mercy In Drug Death Of Michael K. Williams – Deadline
- ‘The Wire’ Creator David Simon Urges For Mercy In Drug Death Of Michael K. Williams – Deadline