NZ Cricket’s new cash cow: how lucrative deal with Indian digital giant is already paying dividends

New Zealand cricketers, including part-time professionals with other full-time jobs, are poised for a windfall this month after striking a lucrative deal with an Indian digital giant.

An exclusive five-year deal saw NZ Cricket

and the NZ Cricket Players Association in July last year handed over the image rights of all over 200 Central and Domestic contracted players, both male and female, along with intellectual property such as trademarks and logos to Dream Sports, India’s top sports technology company.

The deal, which received little fanfare, includes the sale of unique digital assets of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), often linked to an image, video or sound clip, with ownership verified by blockchain technology, giving cricket fans the chance to a piece of New Zealand cricket history.

It means that every time an NFT linked to a Black Cap, White Fern or domestic contracted player is often sold to cricket-crazy Indian fantasy league players, the organizations get a share of the money.

And the player whose card or video is redeemed will be paid an additional dividend.

With the historic deal’s first anniversary this month, players many of whom have little knowledge of NFTs or how they work have been told to expect a nice bonus in their bank account in the coming days.

Even domestic players who have never played for their country and have other full-time jobs outside of the sport are waiting for checks up to $4,000.

Global superstars Kane Williamson and Amelia Kerr are expected to generate much more than that.

The players are a bit fascinated with this growth and the development of fantasy cricket and the use of their images, NZCPA chief executive Heath Mills told the Herald. And the way we’ve structured things, they enjoy having their rights protected and they’re rewarded for using their rights. There is now no confusion among the players about who owns what, am I being taken care of or am I being exploited? It’s all very simple and honest.

It’s a good thing; players are happy about that. I have not had any negative feedback.

Dream Sports, which sponsors the New Zealand domestic Super Smash T20 competition through its Dream 11 fantasy league, and broadcasts games on another of its subsidiaries, FanCode, also owns Rario, the world’s first cricket NFT platform. The entities are all interrelated and generate income for each other.

Dream 11 fantasy league users, now numbering 190 million, up 50 million in 12 months, can purchase NFTs as tokens upon entering the game, often splashing out on more digital assets for their avatars. The cricket NFTs are also bought and sold as digital versions of cardboard trading cards.

There were 205 players on professional contracts in New Zealand for the 2022/23 season. It included 20 contracted Black Caps, a further 17 White Ferns, as well as 96 domestic men contracted players and 72 women across the Auckland, Northern Districts, Central Districts, Wellington, Canterbury and Otago associations.

Contracted Black Caps can earn between $367,196 and $523,396, while domestic men’s players earn between $75,207 and $102,707. White Ferns can earn up to $163,246 per year, with the top housewives getting a maximum of $19,146. Competition costs are paid extra.

While each player receives a solidarity-based payment for their rights used by Dream Sports, those whose images are sold directly receive a secondary payment.

That’s where the more popular players will receive more than the more casual players, for lack of a better word, Mills said.

However, with the deal only 12 months old, it’s not yet clear which players have been the most popular.

We wouldn’t know until next year who actually got used the most, Mills said. We just don’t know what those numbers look like yet.

NZ Cricket will not reveal how much the Dream Sports deal is worth, citing commercial sensitivities, but Chris Smith, NZC’s commercial general manager, admitted it was commercially attractive.

The money is locked in, with NZC, who splits the proceeds 50/50 with the players, receiving a minimum guarantee each year.

We’ve spent five years negotiating security for New Zealand cricket and the players. Regardless of any skepticism or commentary in the wider market, it was a good result for New Zealand cricket, Smith said. It was an opportunity that existed at the time and we certainly wanted to make the most of the market conditions. Whether it’s innovative or not, we definitely think we were doing deals in the right place.

Professional sports leagues, teams and events, including the NBA in the US, Germany’s Bundesliga football league and Cricket Australia have all supported NFTs to help generate new revenue streams.

All Blacks great Dan Carter is a co-founder of a Kiwi NFT studio and marketplace who last year signed a deal with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club to produce a series of digital masterpieces that showcase the rich history and legacy of Celebrate Wimbledon.

But since their inception in 2014, NFTs have been a subject of controversy, with some believing them to be the future of investment, citing the sale of a digital collage by visual artist Beeple for $69 million, while an animated Gif of Nyan Cat a 2011 meme of a flying pop-tart cat sold for more than $500,000.

Critics of NFTs say they carry the risk of rampant speculation and fraud and could be used for money laundering. Difficulties are also noted in enforcing copyright claims.

At its peak, the global NFT market was said to be worth a whopping $41 billion, but suffered a dramatic crash last year. A Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT that pop star Justin Bieber bought for $1.3 million last year is now reportedly worth just $70,000.

It will be fascinating to see how it all unfolds, says a pragmatic Mills.

We’re all just waiting to see what happens with the NFT marketplace and I’m not convinced it’s going to be as important as all the hype last year. My feeling is that using an NFT to join one [Fantasy] game or other utility will likely be the value in years to come, unlike the NFT per se.

