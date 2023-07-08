Stadium Talk ranks former OU WR third best of all time





If asked to list—much less rank—the greatest college-wide receivers of all time, even the most devoted Oklahoma football fan probably wouldn’t put a former Sooner on that list. While Oklahoma has produced some excellent wide receivers, many of whom fall in the current century, the position of the wide receiver does not come to mind when looking at the best of the best who played football in Oklahoma. While OU today operates from a more balanced offensive system, combining both the passing game and football, it wasn’t always that way. The Sooners will be forever linked Bud Wilkinson Split-T Attack and, of course, the Wishbone Attack. Barry Switcher didn’t invent the Wishbone, but he certainly perfected it. Both offenses were heavy, which is why OU’s first three Heisman winners were all running backs. In the 2000s, Oklahoma has become known for producing outstanding college quarterbacks. Four Heisman Trophy winners, another who won college football’s most prestigious individual honor after leaving OU (Caleb Williams) and a pair of Heisman runners-up will do that for you. But to return to the original premise for this article, Oklahoma is not a place where you would typically identify with the college’s all-time best receivers. The social media sports website StadiumTalk.com has ranked the top 25 college-wide receivers of all time, based on career receipts. What came as a big surprise to me is former Oklahoma star Ryan Broyles, number 3 on the list. The top five on the list might also surprise you: No. 1 Corey Davis, Western Michigan (2013–16), 5,278 yards, 332 receptions, 32 touchdowns No. 2 Trevor Insley, Nevada (1996–99), 5,005 yards, 298 receptions, 35 touchdowns No. 3 Ryan Broyles, Oklahoma (2008–11), 4,586 yards, 349 receptions, 45 touchdowns No. 4 Justin Hardy, East Carolina (2011–14), 4,541 yards, 387 receptions, 36 touchdowns No. 5 Marcus Harris, Wyoming (1993–1996), 4,518 yards, 259 receptions, 38 touchdowns Here’s a snippet of what Stadium Talk had to say about Broyles’ performance at OU: “One of the shortest players on this list at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Broyles was a two-time All-American at Oklahoma and set an FBS record for career receptions as a senior in 2011. “Broyles missed the last four games of his last season after tearing his cruciate ligament. Had he continued or stayed a little ahead of the pace he was at, he would have had a shot at the NCAA receiving yards record. The Stadium Talk staff made a similar list earlier this year for the top 20 college tight ends of all time. The Sooners placed two on this list, led by No. 1 Keith Jackson (1984-87). Mark Andrews (2015-17) is No. 6. I was surprised that Sooner Jermaine Gresham (2006-09) was not on the list.

