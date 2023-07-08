Can Alcaraz’s big forehand end Djokovic’s monopoly and make tennis competitive again?

A lot earlier Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Wimbledon, had already checked his forehand into the All-England club. Word from Queen’s, barely a few miles from the more celebrated Grand Slam venue, had spread quickly. Not since the magical summer of 1985, the year Boris Becker happened, has a young champion of the Queen dominated tennis conversations as much as it does now.

The participants of last week’s pre-Wimbledon teaser tournament were overwhelmed by Alcaraz’s forehand which blasted over the net and scorched the grass. They’ve made strong claims that the game’s fans, who are struggling to get used to the giant void left by retired and semi-retired stalwarts, hope to be true. It is said that Alcazar’s forehand has shades of Federer and that, like Nadal, he can be a clay courter with an advanced all-around grass court game.

Former British No. 1 and BBC’s man at Queens last week, Andrew Castle, stuck his neck out to say: “I saw Alcaraz win Wimbledon 100 per cent.” Pundits rarely show such conviction when making such bold predictions about a tournament featuring the indisputable GOAT – the winner of the last four Wimbledons, Novak Djokovic.

So what happened at Queen’s that makes Alcaraz a possible giant slayer?

Alcaraz was not in the best mood for the grass season. The tame end to his French Open campaign was widely discussed. The world was mostly sympathetic but also secretly skeptical. During the semifinals of the French Open, at the turning point of his young career, Alcaraz had blinked. He had a chance to beat Djokovic, but the 20-year-old hadn’t held his intensity and cramped after two high-quality sets on clay.

American legend John McEnroe had announced the Champion vs Challenger match in Paris and he thought the trauma wasn’t just physical. A week later, McEnore was the designated speaker for Stanford University’s Graduation Day, and he couldn’t keep Alcaraz out of his thoughts or speech.

“About a week ago I was in Paris covering the French Open and watching two guys trying to make sports history. There was Carlos Alcaraz, a boy younger than most of you, number one in the world, he was about to take over the tennis world when he completely froze. He cramped physically and mentally. The pressure became too much. I thought this could be life changing for him,” he said. But McEnroe was sure he would bounce back. “He has to find a way to overcome the pressure…and I think he will. And I would know. I have been there.”

At Wimbledon, Alcaraz said he learned a lot from France’s loss and next time he meets Djokovic it will be “different and I will handle the pressure better.” In the first two wins in a row at Wimbledon, the forehand remains the center of the discussion. Against Djokovic at Wimbledon will be a real test, but the signs are there.

Carlos Alcaraz hits an amazing backhand pass at full length. He picks up the movement on grass much faster than people expected. Power & precision. pic.twitter.com/eZeKE3v1SE The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 7, 2023

At Queen’s, the monster forehands were on display, despite the slick turf being less conducive to setting up big shots. In the semi-final against Sebastian Korda, he hit three monster hits in one game. BBC reported that the speed of that forehand was 92 mph, 96 mph and 102 mph – that’s faster than Shoaib Akhar’s fastest ball.

During the final, the six-foot-tall, tightly packed Spanish star unleashed a thunderbolt forehand that sent his opponent Alex de Minaur shaking his head. Helplessness on the face of the slain is the ultimate recognition of the victor’s superiority.

There were happy faces in the stands. Any extraordinary display of brute force on a sports field guarantees an outburst of spontaneous applause. An athlete’s attempt to push boundaries is a celebration of striving to redefine the limits of human endeavor.

With Alcaraz using his spectacular forehand as a knockout punch throughout the tournament, the crowd would be waiting. Whenever the ball floated to his forehand, there would be an air of anticipation. It was like an excited cricket crowd clapping in unison as they steamed up a 90 mph pacer, anticipating the thrill of seeing the stumps fly.

BBC commentator and old-time British star John Lloyd would paint the picture of Alcatraz in Queen’s at court. “The fans know it’s coming so they love it even more… I’ve never heard the crowd make such sounds when a player hits the ball, it’s almost like they can see the forehand roll up and they’re there ready – they just love it,” he said.

Alcaraz’s forehand is not just about winding up, gritting the teeth, tensing the muscles and swinging his racket. There’s a lot of science in the stroke that’s gradually taking on an aura on the tennis circuit. It’s a combination of subtle spin, impeccable timing and unadulterated power.

Alcaraz, more Federer than Nadal in style and approach to the game, plays the forehand like the Swiss champion. His racket swing is flatter, he doesn’t climb over the head like Nadal. The nuanced racket movement gives the ball reasonable topspin, it doesn’t have Nadal-level RPMs. Committed to playing a full offensive game, he prefers to be closer to the baseline – another Federer trait. His quick feet help him get the timing right – keep the ideal distance from the ball to hit it perfectly with the full face of the racket.

The way Alcaraz generates power on the forehand is a lesson in biomechanics and a beautiful thing too. Slow motion replays show his feet floating in the air and a body in mid-half turn when he meets the ball. That’s the culmination of a fast-paced routine that begins with the racket freeing itself from the non-playing hand and moving back. This is a signal for the knees to bend and for the body to unroll and deliver a mighty punch to the ball.

Like a folk dancer about to do a turn, he sends the left hand behind the back first, giving the right enough room to swing freely and fiercely like a string on a stone. The science of Neeraj Chopra’s famous elastic band-like release of the spear and Alcaraz’s loose racket speed aren’t much different. While for Chopra it’s trajectory and distance, for Alcaraz it’s speed and spin.

Alcaraz is one of many in the Top 100 with the big forehand. He’s not the only one who dares to throw the sink at the ball either. But Alcaraz’s forehand is bigger than most. Next to the sink, he even throws the furniture and bathtub at the poor fuzzy yellow ball.

Like most Wimbledon Hall of Famers, the Spaniard isn’t all about his brutal forehand. He has solid serve, backhand slice, great hands for volleying and a delightful drop shot. Aside from this bouquet of blistering shots, Alcaraz maintains a Nadal-like composure on the pitch. He does not irritate opponents or referees. At Queen’s, he stopped celebrating after hitting a winner when he saw his opponent had slipped. He was outsmarted at the net and reached out to his rival across the net to shake his hand. After the game, with that charming Spanish accent in place, he is wary and respectful.

So here’s a 20-year-old who sounds and looks like Nadal and hits the forehand like Federer. Is he the savior who can end Djokovic’s monopoly and make tennis competitive again?

