Hockey team looking for the ‘new Indian way’

Photo: Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

The national men’s hockey team is in a “discovery phase” to find the “new Indian way” of doing things in a better way, head coach Craig Fulton said Friday.

The South African also said the appointment of compatriot and mental conditioning expert Paddy Upton will help the party find its voice rather than relying on instructions from others.

“Paddy has watched the team train in the gym, has been doing individual sessions this week. He has also spoken to the team. He will help find a new Indian way of doing things better than we have done them so far,” Fulton told reporters.

Asked about what this new Indian way is, Fulton, who replaced Australia’s Graham Reid, said: “It’s a discovery phase, we’re on a real trajectory. The work previously done by Graham has put the team on the map with consistent performance with one or two disappointments along the way.”

“Now we’re trying to maintain that trajectory, but then how can we improve on what’s already been done and that starts individually before going collective.”

However, Fulton wants the team to find his voice.

“Paddy is not going to be the main voice in the team. We will help the team find its own voice. We don’t want anyone standing around and giving instructions and if the people aren’t there the team can’t function.”

India will leave for Europe later this month, where they will play against England, the Netherlands and Spain in the four-country tournament, followed by the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

These two events will serve as a preparatory tournament for the Hangzhou Asian Games, where the champion automatically qualifies for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“The ideal goal is always to win tournaments. The realistic goals are to see where you stand and how far you are from the top teams. We are one of the top teams, if not the top team.

“We don’t want to go to the qualifying tournament if you have the perfect chance to qualify here. So everything is set up for that.”

The South African said the team is working on playing “fluid upfront”.

“We want to get better in the way we try to play fluidly up front, but we are constantly working on our connections to score goals, how we slow down and defend to constantly attack.

For the five games in Spain, Fulton has called up several players who were not part of the Pro League squad.

“I hadn’t worked with all the players in the pro league so by choosing them for this tour we can look at the other players out there. That way we would have seen everyone. It will be a good exposure point to get back in the competition.”

Defender Harmanpreet Singh, who will lead the 24-man squad in Spain, said the team’s young guns bode well for the side.

“It’s great that the youngster coming into the squad is doing well. We’re all pushing ourselves to do well. It’s great to have them in the squad. If they keep doing well it helps us, the seniors , to push ourselves more,” Harmanpreet said.

Selection

Keepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sanjay

midfielders: Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal

Forward: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Pawan, Dilpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Karthi Selvam.